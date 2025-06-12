WPI Awarded $6.3 Million DARPA Grant to Advance Additive Manufacturing from Scrap Metal

US university Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has received a $6.3 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a machine learning-driven process for on-site additive manufacturing using scrap metal. The project, named “Rubble to Rockets,” seeks to identify and analyze how mixed materials behave before being melted, combined, and 3D printed into functional parts. This technology aims to enable the production of essential components in environments where conventional supply chains are unavailable, such as remote rescue operations or conflict zones.

“This work is crucial as it allows us to build high-quality components from unknown source materials with new confidence,” said Associate Professor Danielle Cote, Harold L. Jurist ’61 and Heather E. Jurist Dean’s Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, and the lead researcher on the project. “Our goal is not just to build a single solution but to create a framework that guides future innovations. By improving our predictions and understanding of material performance, we can pave the way for new advancements in additive manufacturing from diverse and unpredictable sources.”

Alongside Cote, WPI Assistant Research Professor Kyle Tsaknopoulos will contribute to the project, working with a team of PhD, master’s, and undergraduate students. The project is slated for completion by November 2027.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute working on the Rubble to Rockets project. Photo via Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Research Objectives and Industry Collaboration

The research team will utilize artificial intelligence tools developed by Citrine Informatics to predict the behavior of various material compositions. This approach is designed to optimize and automate the material characterization process, enabling faster manufacturing without compromising durability or strength. As a practical demonstration, researchers will develop a prototype sounding rocket to test the structural integrity and reliability of components fabricated from mixed metals.

The project involves collaboration with several subcontractors, including Siemens, Nightshade Corporation (which will manage scrap conversion into powder), and two companies founded by WPI alumni: Solvus Global and VALIS Insights. These partnerships combine expertise in metallurgy, automation, and recycling while supporting workforce development by engaging students in applied, interdisciplinary research.

“The future of manufacturing is at the intersection of so many disciplines, including software, robotics, AI, materials science, and mechanical engineering,” said Aaron Birt ’17, CEO of Solvus Global, a subcontractor on the grant.

Emily Molstad, co-founder and CEO of VALIS Insights, added that the recycling industry is becoming increasingly vertically integrated as producers and manufacturers seek reliable scrap supplies and higher recycled content to reduce costs, “The technology being developed through this program will unlock new levels of upcycling capabilities not only in remote, resource restricted locations, but across the recycling value chain with the potential to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.”

Student working on the Rubble to Rockets project. Photo via Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Broader Applications and Potential Impact

While funded through a defense initiative, the technology has applications beyond military use, including transportation, energy, and emergency response sectors. By addressing challenges such as material variability, equipment portability, and predictive accuracy, this research is expected to pave the way for more resilient and sustainable manufacturing solutions—both for immediate response scenarios and long-term infrastructure projects.

Advances in Scrap Metal Use for 3D Printing

As sustainability has become a key focus in the metal 3D printing industry, the demand for circular materials and recycling solutions has grown significantly. Iin 2021, Austrian engineering firm Incus partnered with the European Space Agency to investigate how scrap metals found on the Moon’s surface could be processed and repurposed for 3D printing spare parts for lunar stations. This collaborative effort included ceramic 3D printing specialist Lithoz and OHB System, a subsidiary of the German space and technology group OHB SE. Together, they developed and tested Incus’ lithography-based metal manufacturing (LMM) 3D printing technology in microgravity conditions to evaluate the potential of transforming lunar scrap metal into high-quality, functional parts.

In a parallel development, material manufacturer Epson Atmix Co (Atmix), part of the Japanese electronics giant Seiko Epson Corporation, announced in April 2022 plans to establish a new metal powder production facility by 2025. This upcoming factory is designed to incorporate metal recycling capabilities, enabling the conversion of scrap metals into alloy powders optimized for 3D printing.

