“World’s Fastest” Metal 3D Printer? Precision Additive launches AI-powered LPBF

Precision Additive, a U.S.-based manufacturer of metal additive manufacturing systems, has launched its first laser powder bed fusion machine, the PA-300. The system is intended to produce qualification-ready metal components for defense, aerospace, energy, and medical applications that require repeatability, traceability, and domestic manufacturing.

The PA-300 is built around a proprietary process called Scanning Super Laser Melt (SSLM), developed by Precision Additive to address limitations encountered in conventional laser powder bed fusion workflows. According to the company, this laser technology enables build speeds of up to ten times faster than standard LPBF systems. Artificial intelligence is integrated into the machine architecture to continuously monitor builds and correct deviations during fabrication. Precision Additive states that these adjustments occur in real time during the printing process, and describe it as “the fastest printer ever made using its proprietary SSLM laser technology and built with intelligence powered by AI architecture.”

PA-300 metal 3D printer. Photo via Precision Additive.

Process control and qualification are managed through Precision Additive Qualification (PAQ), a data-driven framework that connects build data with qualification requirements. The company reports that PAQ supports consistent, repeatable results across builds. This framework underpins Precision Additive’s focus on magnesium alloys, a class of lightweight but highly reactive materials that has historically proven difficult to manufacture using additive manufacturing technologies.

Magnesium has long been used in aerospace and defense systems due to its low density and vibration-dampening properties, but industrial use declined as processing expertise and domestic capacity diminished. In a recent interview, Precision Additive chief executive Bala Anand Jeldi said magnesium was historically used in military rotorcraft and space systems but became constrained by safety concerns and the loss of qualified foundries. Chief technology officer Daniel Braley, formerly a senior technical fellow at Boeing, noted that only a limited number of U.S. facilities remain capable of handling aerospace-grade magnesium, creating supply bottlenecks for defense programs.

Jon Haase, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Government Business. Photo via Precision Additive.

In addition to magnesium, the PA Series is configured to process other materials that present challenges for laser powder bed fusion systems, including tungsten and copper. Precision Additive identifies magnesium capability as a technical differentiator of the platform, particularly for applications where weight, thermal behavior, and mechanical performance constrain material selection.

“As defense programs face fragile supply chains and increasing reliance on foreign sources for high-complexity parts, domestic manufacturing capability has become essential to readiness,” said Jon Haase, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Government Business at Precision Additive. “The PA machines are designed to restore secure U.S.-based production. These machines are critical to US defense and exceed international printers.”

Bala Anand Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer, Precision Additive. Photo via Precision Additive.

Anand also described the PA-300 as part of a shift toward additive manufacturing systems designed for production accountability rather than experimental use. “Additive manufacturing is entering a new era defined by intelligence, reliability, and accountability,” Jeldi said. “Precision Additive was created to ensure advanced manufacturing systems are not only innovative, but dependable enough to support the most demanding applications.”

Artificial intelligence capabilities within the PA-300 are supported through a collaboration with NVIDIA. AI framework applies physics-based, AI-driven manufacturing technologies to enable real-time process optimization, predictive quality assurance, and scalable qualification workflows.

Precision Additive is headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, and operates as both an original equipment manufacturer and a supplier of on-demand production parts. Pricing, delivery timelines, and detailed system specifications were not disclosed.

