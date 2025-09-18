World-first digitally enabled, additively manufactured propeller project launches in UK

A consortium of world-leading industry and research partners has launched a project to develop the world’s first digitally enabled, additively manufactured (AM) marine propeller. By combining AM with digital twin technology, the initiative aims to transform how critical maritime components are designed, produced, and certified.

Transforming maritime manufacturing

Backed by Innovate UK through the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC6), the Digitally Enabled Efficient Propeller (D.E.E.P) project will benchmark AM technologies against traditional casting, creating a clear pathway toward classification approval and large-scale adoption in the maritime sector.

Unlike conventional propellers, which are passive hardware, the D.E.E.P propeller will be integrated with digital twin technology. This will enable performance monitoring throughout its operational life, supporting predictive maintenance and improved efficiency for shipping operators.

Conceptual render of the Digitally Enabled Efficient Propeller (D.E.E.P). Image via Enki Marine.

Consortium of global leaders

The project is led by Enki Marine Ltd and unites a cross-disciplinary consortium of industrial and research leaders. Stone Marine Propulsion will provide design expertise and market validation, while TWI contributes its knowledge of materials testing and advanced manufacturing processes. DEEP Manufacturing Ltd is responsible for additive manufacturing and scaling production, and Authentise will deliver the digital thread and

AI-driven monitoring capabilities. ASTM International brings its global leadership in standardization and certification pathways, and Newcastle University will conduct hydrodynamic modelling and validation. The programme is set to begin in September 2025, with propeller trials scheduled aboard Newcastle University’s research vessel.

Consortium members at the project kick-off meeting at DEEP Manufacturing’s HQ in Bristol. Photo via DEEP Manufacturing.

Industry perspectives

Peter Richards, CEO of DEEP Manufacturing, said: “DEEP Manufacturing is delighted to collaborate with world-leading organisations in the maritime, technology, and standards sectors to further the development and deployment of advanced applications in Additive Manufacturing. Through the D.E.E.P project we look forward to applying our proven expertise and technical knowledge to support the advancement of innovative manufacturing practices that drive transformation within the industry.”

Dr Milad Armin, Executive Director at Enki Marine, added: “ENKI’s core mission is to ensure that emerging technologies are not only cutting-edge, but also safe, purpose-driven, and seamlessly integrated into the maritime sector. The D.E.E.P programme supports this mission and will pioneer a new generation of marine propellers enhanced with digital twin technology.”

A pathway to adoption

The first phase of the project will evaluate different AM processes for readiness in the highly regulated maritime sector, benchmark them against conventional casting, and define certification pathways. Later phases will validate a full demonstrator propeller on the research vessel, paving the way for type approval and future commercial adoption across the global fleet.

Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), is funding the initiative to help position the UK as a global leader in clean maritime innovation.

Digital twin integration accelerates AM adoption across industries

In recent months, the marriage of additive manufacturing with digital twin and AI-driven modelling has emerged across industries as more than a technical novelty, it’s being treated as a core pathway to unlocking next-generation performance, certification, and operational intelligence.

For example, Meta’s Reality Labs Research released its Digital Twin Catalog featuring over 2,400 3D models of everyday objects with high fidelity and millimetre-level precision. These digital twins serve to accelerate research in 3D object reconstruction for applications like immersive reality and e-commerce.

In China, a startup named Second Life raised US$10 million to expand its AI-algorithms and digital twin capabilities, enabling more robust 3D scanning, personalisation, and printed avatars, to blur lines between physical form, digital twin, and manufacturing.

More recently, the UK government backed Project STRATA, a consortium led by Honeywell and partners including simulation, metal-AM, and academic organisations, aiming to co-develop AI-driven aerospace components, where simulation and modelling work hand in glove with additive manufacturing to meet the strict safety, performance, and certification requirements of regulated sectors.

