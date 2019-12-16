Wipro3D and the Indian Institution of Science develop EBM 3D printer

Wipro3D, the additive manufacturing arm of global information technology company Wipro, and the Indian Institution of Science (IISc) have developed an industrial metal 3D printer.

This system utilizes Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology offering improved thermal management, higher part density, and superior mechanical properties to parts made using other metal additive methods. According to Ajay Parikh, Vice President and Business Head at Wipro3D, it is India’s first EBM powder bed fusion 3D printer. He commented, “The machine, whose benchmarking is underway and likely to be completed in the near future, symbolizes Wipro 3D’s constant effort to indigenize, expand and industrialize additive technology and speaks volumes about India’s engineering and scientific capability.”

Additive manufacturing in India

Founded in 1945, Wipro, headquartered in southwest India, is a leading global IT, consulting and business process services company, integrating cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies. In 2012, the company established Wipro3D, thus began its partnership with various additive manufacturing firms.

In 2016, Wipro3D collaborated with additive process automation software developer Authentise and a year later joined forces with U.S. 3D printing consultancy firm Print Form. Moreover, EOS is also a strategic partner of Wipro3D, and worked with the company to launch India’s first functional, 3D printed components into space.

Wipro has identified applications within the defense and aerospace sectors and recently opened a 12,000 square feet metal 3D printing experience center at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India. This facility was reported as the first of its kind, providing customers with a testbed of industrial additive machines. Presently, the IISc metal 3D printer is still in its budding stages.

The Indian Institution of Science

The IISc was founded in 1909 as a result of the joint efforts of Indian pioneer industrialist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata and the Government of India. It has become the premier institute for advanced scientific and technological research and education in India, growing from 2 departments and 21 students in 1911 to 39 departments, and 3500 students today.

Furthermore, the Institute focuses on interdisciplinary research with centers such as the Robert Bosch Centre for Cyber-Physical Systems and a new Centre for Brain Research. Most recently, researchers from the IISc have explored has 3D bioprinting to treat eye wounds.

Presently, IISc and Wipro3D are working closely to mature the newly developed EBM system before it is made available worldwide.

Featured image shows the 3D printed North West Feed Cluster 2×2 in orbit by Wipro 3D. Photo by Wipro 3D.