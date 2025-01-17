Winners of the America Makes’ IMPACT 2.0 initiative announced

The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and America Makes have announced the winners of the “Improvements in Manufacturing Productivity via Additive Capabilities and Techno-Economic Analysis” (IMPACT 2.0) project call, valued at $6.6 million.

Backed by the Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program (OSD ManTech), its primary goal is to improve lead times, productivity, and yield in casting and forging (C&F) operations by utilizing additive manufacturing (AM) technologies.

As reported last year, the IMPACT 2.0 initiative is divided into two main parts. Part A allocates $5.1 million across four specific topics. Funded at $2 million, Topic 1 focuses on enhancing methods for adding functional surfaces and complex geometric features to forgings.

Topic 2, with $1.5 million in funding, aims to promote best practices for adopting 3D printed sand molds and cores, while Topic 3, receiving $1.1 million, supports the creation of a techno-economic analysis tool for metal manufacturing process selection. Backed by $500,000, Topic 4 is centered on ensuring operational recovery in industrial production.

The Part B, known as the Rapid Casting Demonstration Challenge, has a funding allocation of $1.5 million. Its purpose is to evaluate integrated manufacturing strategies in real-world scenarios.

“For nearly two decades, challenges related to capability and capacity have significantly impacted the U.S. casting and forging industry, creating obstacles in sourcing essential components for critical military equipment and support platforms,” said John Martin, Research Director at America Makes.

The IMPACT 2.0 project call winners

Among the first four topics, awardees for Part A include RTX Technology Research Center (RTRC), leading Topic 1. Its collaborators are Collins Aerospace, the University of Pittsburgh, and Camarc.

For the second topic, two teams were recognized for their efforts. Honeywell Aerospace heads the first group with Lightspeed Concept, Inc., and the American Foundry Society as members.

The other team, led by the Youngstown Business Incubator, includes the University of Northern Iowa 4.0 Center, The Ohio State University (OSU) Center of Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME), The University of Tennessee Knoxville (UTK), Boeing, HA International, Humtown Additive, Defense & Energy Systems, M&P Gravity Works, 3D Systems, and Mathews Additive.

For Topic 3, the University of Arizona Investment Casting Institute leads the project with PADT and 3Degrees as its partners.

Part B saw three teams being awarded. The first group involves Skuld working alongside the UTK, 3Degrees, Foundry Casting Systems, Metallurgical Solutions, and American Testing.

Another team is led by DDM Systems with partners including the Department of the Air Force Sustainment Center, 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, and the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex at Tinker Air Force Base.

Lastly, Renaissance Services, being the team lead with UNEW, Aspen Technology, HTC (castings), A-Labs, Product Development & Analysis, LLC, The OSU CDME, and Value Tool & Engineering as team members, was recognized for its efforts in advancing manufacturing strategies under the Rapid Casting Demonstration Challenge.

Acknowledging the teams, Martin added, “The IMPACT 2.0 project call is designed to pinpoint the strengths and limitations of these integrated manufacturing approaches. This initiative will empower our members and project teams to research, develop, and execute cutting-edge solutions in the casting and forging sector, a strategic move to mitigate supply chain risks that pose a threat to both the nation’s defense and economy.”

Reflecting on America Makes’ previous project call winners

Away from IMPACT 2.0 winners, the NCDMM and America Makes previously announced winners of the Proliferation of Additively Manufactured (AM) Material Datasets project, worth $5.75 million.

Working alongside OSD Research and Engineering Manufacturing Technology Office (R&E) and Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), this initiative aimed to expand material datasets beyond Ti-6Al-4V, targeting aluminum and nickel alloys that are vital for applications in aerospace, automotive, defense, and energy sectors.

Among the winners, Elementum 3D took the lead on aluminum alloy datasets under Topic 1, collaborating with a team that included Battelle, Castheon, Eaton Corporation, and others.

High-temperature nickel superalloys under Topic 2 were spearheaded by the Electric Power Research Institute, supported by partners like Boeing, Siemens Energy, and Citrine Informatics, with Wichita State University National Institute for Aviation research (NIAR) and Penn State University Applied Research Laboratory (PSU-ARL) focused on data review and strategic management.

Another project call by America Makes and NCDMM saw the winners of the $1.2 million Environmental Additive Research for Tomorrow’s Habitat (EARTH) project being announced. Funded by OSD(R&E) and AFRL, this initiative focused on advancing sustainability in AM by promoting the recycling and reuse of 3D printing materials.

IC3D was awarded for its project, which enhanced the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) use of recycled polymers. Another winning team, led by RTRC, worked on optimizing powders and processes to support environmentally friendly AM practices.

Both teams contributed to the EARTH project’s mission of exploring sustainable manufacturing approaches and developing solutions for future habitats.

