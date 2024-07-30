Winners of America Makes’ latest $6M materials project announced

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and America Makes have announced the recipients of the $6 million Powder Alloy Development for Additive Manufacturing (PADAM) project.

Supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the PADAM project, announced in August last year, aims to improve AM for aerospace and defense applications by focusing on data-driven approaches to novel AM metal materials.

It focuses on advancing high-temperature metals and is divided into two areas: $3.6 million for High-Temperature Refractory Alloys and $2.4 million for High-Temperature Nickel-Based Superalloys.

“We are embarking on an incredibly exciting era across the AM sector. Exploring the possibilities of AM material applications is a step in the right direction with considerable implications for the future of aerospace and defense,” said Brandon Ribic, Technology Director at America Makes. “The Institute is incredibly fortunate to have the support of the Under Secretary of Defense and AFRL and the engagement of the brightest minds in the country who will be collaborating to revolutionize this technology.”

America Makes logo. Image via America Makes.

An initiative for materials R&D

As per America Makes, the PADAM project has funded two key research efforts. Led by aerospace component manufacturer Castheon, the first research focuses on high-temperature refractory alloys and is titled “Maturing AM Technology for C-103 in Hypersonics and Space (MATCHAS).”

This project involves a range of collaborators, including 3Degrees, Amaero, AP&C Advanced Powders & Coatings, ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, Benchmark Space Systems, Blue Origin, Firefly Aerospace, FormAlloy Technologies, Lockheed Martin, NASA John H. Glenn Research Center, NSL Analytical, Rolls-Royce, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Spearheaded by Boeing, the second initiative targets high-temperature nickel-based superalloys. The project is named “Accelerated Maturation of Advanced High-Performance Ni-Based Superalloy ATI-1700 for Additively Manufactured Extreme Environment Components,” with collaboration from ATI Specialty Metals, Quintus Technologies, and RPM Innovations.

The awarded teams will work on establishing reproducible AM metal operations and will present their progress at America Makes Technical Review and Exchange events and other industry gatherings throughout the project’s duration.

The America Makes building in Youngstown, Ohio. Photo via America Makes.

Previous winners of America Makes’ project calls

Away from the PADAM project winners, America Makes announced the recipients of its several project calls. This January, America Makes and NCDMM announced the winners of the $1.2 million Open Project Call, funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD(R&E)) and the AFRL. The selected projects focused on various aspects of additive manufacturing AM.

RTX Technology Research Center led “Inspection Using In-Situ Height Mapping Data” to improve dimensional inspection, while GE Research explored thermal manipulations with “Fast-WEBS.” R3 Digital Sciences developed a framework for integrating process monitoring with ex-situ inspection, and Deloitte Consulting worked on sustainable AM practices. Updates on these projects were provided at America Makes Technical Review and Exchange events.



On the sustainability front, America Makes and NCDMM announced winners of the $1.2 million Environmental Additive Research for Tomorrow’s Habitat (EARTH) project, funded by the OSD(R&E) and the AFRL. For this initiative, two teams received funding.

These include IC3D, with participation from 3Degrees and The Ohio State University (OSU), for “Accelerating Additive in DoD Applications of High-Performance Recycled Polymers,” and Raytheon’s RTX Technology Research Center, with 6K Additive and The University of Arizona, for “Powder and Process Optimization for Sustainable Additive Manufacturing (POSAM).”

