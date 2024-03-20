Wilting strengthens Metal AM with the new addition of 3D printing platforms

Industrial machining and metal 3D printing service provider Wilting has expanded its manufacturing capabilities by adding 3D Systems’ two single laser DMP Flex 350 and one DMP Flex 350 Dual metal 3D printer. This news follows the launch of 3D Systems’ new multi-material, jetted 3D printed denture solution.

In response to Wilting’s expansion, the decision to add these printers aims to meet heightened production requirements and fulfill the need for a more diverse materials selection, thus improving customer service. Joining the two already in use, these new printers will enable Wilting to dedicate resources to specific materials such as titanium and stainless steel, facilitating round-the-clock production of precise end-use parts.

“Since the start of our Competence Center for 3D Printing, we built up the expertise and experience to produce parts at an industrial scale with predictable quality in multiple grades of Titanium,” said Geert Ketelaars, Managing Director, Wilting. “The recent investment in three additional printers allows us to address the growing demand from customers across several industries to onboard their new product introductions and to broaden our materials portfolio with Stainless Steel.”

The DMP Flex 350 3D printer. Photo via 3D Systems.

High-quality parts with lower costs

The DMP Flex 350 platform offers versatile application use ranging from development to serial production. Its features, including quick-swap build modules and fast powder recycling, are geared towards accelerating production processes, while also allowing for 24/7 productivity that Wilting requires to meet customer demand. The integration of Oqton’s 3DXpert software further streamlines the additive manufacturing workflow, ensuring an efficient transition from 3D model to finished parts.

One notable aspect of the DMP Flex 350 printers is their unique vacuum chamber concept, which significantly diminishes argon gas consumption while maintaining oxygen purity levels below 25 ppm, resulting in exceptionally robust parts with high chemical purity. This technology aligns with Wilting’s commitment to quality and precision manufacturing.

Wilting’s journey into metal additive manufacturing began in collaboration with 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) back in 2012. Initially a precision machining company, Wilting partnered with AIG to accelerate the adoption of advanced metal AM capabilities. Through knowledge sharing and training provided by 3D Systems engineers, Wilting expanded its expertise in metal additive manufacturing, post-machining, and post-processing.

With the additional DMP Flex 350 systems, Wilting is poised to explore new markets and applications, further driving its growth trajectory, says the company. To accommodate this expansion, Wilting is in the process of relocating to a new 183,000 sq. ft. (17,000 m2) facility in Eindhoven, Netherlands, expected to be fully operational by mid-2024.

DMP Flex 350 broadens applications for various sectors

Over time, several enterprises have found practicality in integrating 3D Systems’ DMP Flex platforms into their operations. Recently, Italian AM company WeAreAM integrated 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 Dual into its workflow, broadening application scope across sectors like oil & gas, automotive, and aerospace.

According to the company, the DMP Flex 350 Dual offers flexible usage, a central server for management, and reduced gas consumption. Oqton’s 3DXpert software enhances efficiency by up to 75%. Collaborating with 3D Systems’ Italian partner Gruppo Grazioli, WeAreAM will be offering training and support to maximize AM technology investments.

Last year, medical device supplier rms company added a DMP Flex 350 Dual printer to enhance its 3D printing capabilities. With a focus on providing comprehensive services from ‘Powder to Package’ for medical OEMs, rms sought to increase its production efficiency and diversify its product offerings. This addition enables the company to maintain its high standards of precision and quality while simultaneously reducing production times and costs.

