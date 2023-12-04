Who won the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards?

The 2023 3D Printing Industry winners were announced during a black-tie gala dinner in London. Attended by leaders in the additive manufacturing industry and guests from across the world of 3D printing, the awards celebrate excellence in our industry.

Read on for the full list of this year’s winners.

Many thanks to this year’s sponsors, AMT, ThirdLook, Devout Solutions, and Envelop Risk, for making the event possible. We are also grateful to all who voted and the expert committee for providing invaluable insight and direction.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards will return in 2024. Interested in joining the expert committee? You can get involved here.

Company of the year (Enterprise)

Winner: Materialise

Fried Vancraen, Materialise founder and CEO, “Truly excited about the news that Materialise has been named “Company of the Year” at the 3D Printing Industry Awards in London. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible employees who bring passion and expertise to everything they do. But our success is not just ours alone—it’s a shared achievement with our customers and partners who trust us every day to turn their visions into reality. Here’s to a year of groundbreaking advancements in 3D printing technology and the exciting journey ahead! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Materialise’s success story.”

Honorable Mention: Stratasys

Nominees: Company of the year (Enterprise)

3D Systems

Desktop Metal

Markforged

Materialise

Siemens

Sintratec

SLM Solutions / Nikon

Stratasys

Trumpf

Velo3D

Luke Ambrose, Customer Success Director at Materialise

Community Advocate of the Year

Winner: Dr. Karsten Heuser, Siemens

“I am very much honored and thankful for being awarded as the AM community Advocate in 2023. At the end, industrialization of 3D printing only works in a vivid eco-system of people working together along the complete value chain. The community is still small and there is such a huge opportunity to scale as being the core of advanced manufacturing in the future. I am very privileged to be the Advocate for shaping this transition and will take this recognition as incentive to continue. Thanks a lot to 3D Printing Industry for bringing these awards and the community work to life.”

Dr. Karsten Heuser, VP Additive Manufacturing, Siemens.

Honorable Mention: Kimberly Gibson, America Makes

Nominees: Community Advocate of the Year

Alex Kingsbury, Additive Economics

Brent Wright, LifeNabled / Advanced 3D

Fabian Alefeld, Additive Minds, EOS

Ivan Miranda, YouTube

Dr. Karsten Heuser, Siemens

Kimberly Gibson, America Makes

Kristin Mulherin, Hubbell Incorporated

Sean Aranda, 3D Print General

Stefan Hermann, CNC Kitchen, YouTube

Valeria Tirelli, Aidro

Enterprise 3D printer of the year (polymers)

Winner: HP Jet Fusion 5420W

Francois Minec, Global Head of 3D Polymers, HP Personalization and 3D Printing, “What an honor for HP’s Jet Fusion Solution to be recognized by the industry for the second year running in the Enterprise 3D Printer for Polymers category! We are grateful for the time and dedication the 3D Printing Industry team puts into organizing this long-standing awards program, celebrating the work being done globally to advance 3D printing. HP remains committed to driving 3D printing adoption and to continue working with our outstanding partners and customers to scale innovative applications across industries.”

Honorable Mention: Stratasys Neo450

Nominees: Enterprise 3D printer of the year (polymers)

3D Systems EXT 220 MED (Kumovis R1)

Carbon M3 Max

EOS FORMIGA P 110 Velocis

Formlabs Fuse 1

HP Jet Fusion 5420W

Impossible Objects CBAM25

Lynxter Silicone 3D Printer S300X

Roboze Argo 500

Stratasys Neo450

Wematter Gravity

Academic, research team, or project of the Year

Winner: DREAMS Lab, Virginia Tech

“What an amazing way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my first experience with 3D printing, dating back to my undergraduate research at the University of Florida. Since that first print, I’ve always been challenged by my mentors to push the boundaries of what can be done with this amazing technology. This award belongs to the past and present DREAMS lab members, who strive to broaden the collective understanding of additive manufacturing process and materials relationships to will enable us all to “print the impossible.” It is a tremendous honor to receive this acknowledgement from the additive manufacturing community, and to even be listed among researchers that I have often looked to for collaboration, mentorship, inspiration, and thought leadership.” Christopher B. Williams, Ph.D., L. S. Randolph Professor, Electro Mechanical Corporation Senior Faculty Fellow, Director, DREAMS Lab and Senior Fellow, Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology Virginia Tech Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Honorable Mention: Dr. Eva Blasco, Heidelberg University

Nominees: Academic, research team, or project of the Year

Dr. AJ Boydston, UW-Madison Department of Chemistry

Dr. Christopher Spadaccini, LLNL

Dr. Alaa Elwany, Texas A&M University

Dr. Chris Williams, DREAMS Lab, Virginia Tech

EPSRC Future Manufacturing Hub in Manufacture using Advanced Powder Processes

Dr. Eva Blasco, Heidelberg University

Dr. Claas Bierwisch team, Fraunhofer IWM

Dr. Jennifer A Lewis, Harvard University

Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Stanford University

Welding and Additive Manufacturing Centre, Cranfield University

Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year

Winner: Nexa3D XiP Desktop

“We are honored to be recognized by the 3D printing community with XiP Desktop winning the best Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year. It’s especially rewarding to know that well over a thousand XiP users worldwide are enjoying the benefits of ultrafast industrial 3D printing on the desktop and receiving this award is a testament to the impact this printer is having on making desktop manufacturing more accessible and affordable,” Nina Swienton, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexa3D.

Terence Logan, Channel Manager EU, Nexa3D.

Honorable Mention: Anycubic Photon Mono M5

Nominees: Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year

Anycubic Photon Mono M5

B9 Core Series

Elegoo Mars 4 Ultra 9K

Elegoo Saturn 3

Formlabs Form 3+

Magforms P7

Nexa3D XiP Desktop

Photocentric Liquid Crystal Opus 12k

Phrozen Mini 8Ks

Sinterit LISA X

3D Designer of the Year

Winner: Olaf Diegel

“I am truly humbled for having won the 3D designer of the year award! It’s really great to see users start to understand the impact good design can have on adopting 3D printing in a more meaningful way and using it to add real value to their product offerings. But what is truly great about this award is to receive it for getting to spend my days playing with some of the coolest toys in the world and figuring out how to push them to their limits,” Olaf Diegel Professor of Additive Manufacturing at the University of Auckland.

Professor Ian Campbell accepting the 3D Designer Award on behalf of Olaf Diegel.

Honorable Mention: EOS, General Lattice, DyeMansion, ALM – Wilson basketball

Nominees: 3D Designer of the Year

Brigitte Kock, Paraprint

Adidas 4DFWD

Clockspring

Optisys for functional RF components

EOS, General Lattice, DyeMansion, ALM – Wilson basketball

Fotis Mint – Digital Sculptor

Olaf Diegel

Pratt Ceramics

Sara Alvarez Symbiotic Shoes

Merit3D for the Hanger for Epoxy holder

Innovation of the year

Winner: GE Additive Binderjet Series 3

“As always, an excellent event with great networking, in an amazing setting. After a hiatus, it was great to see familiar faces again and meet new members of our additive community,” Shaun Wootton, head of communications, GE Additive.

Shaun Wootton, head of communications, GE Additive.

Honorable Mention: AlphaPowders

Nominees: Innovation of the Year

AlphaPowders – spheroidization technology to convert low-cost non-spherical polymer powders into uniform, spherical powders for AM

Sakuú first fully functional 3D printed lithium-metal battery

nTop, nTop4 Software

Jiangnan University – support-free ceramic 3D printing

UpNano GmbH, novel material for 2PP 3D-printing and innovation in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market

GE Additive Binderjet Series 3

Helio Additive, Dragon Software

Beni Cukurel, Micro Gas Turbine

National Eye Institute, bioprinting eye tissue

Stratasys F3300

Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing

Winner: Fishy Filaments

Ian Falconer, founder, Fishy Filaments.

“It was an honour to reach the shortlist this year and, for the second time, a genuine surprise to win. Fishy Filaments is real minnow as a company but it’s incredibly gratifying to see our impact and ideas ripple out. This year the launch of 0rCA®, the world’s first 100% recycled PA-CF material for AM, took us to a different level in partnership with Fillamentum (winner of Best Materials Company 2021). We’re not even halfway through our plan to improve the life and environment of fishing communities around the world, so give us a year or two, and we’ll be angling for our third,” Ian Falconer, founder, Fishy Filaments.

Honorable Mention: 6K Additive

Nominees: Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing

6K Additive

AMT PostPro Pure

Batch.Works 3D print farms for circular economy

Filamentive

Fishy filaments

IperionX

Philips Lighting MyCreation

Ronald Rael indigenous Adobe and other local materials “emerging objects”

Sulapac Flow 1.7

Vivobarefoot

Software Tool or Company of the Year

Winner: AutoDesk Fusion 360

“The pace of innovation and change in 3D printing has been astonishing in recent years, making it all the more humbling that Autodesk Fusion has won 3D Printing Industry’s Software Tool of the Year award again in 2023,” said Sualp Ozel, senior product manager at Autodesk. “I sincerely thank everyone who voted for us and supported us along the way. At Autodesk, we believe additive manufacturing, coupled with cloud-powered AI and a connected ecosystem, new, more sustainable materials, and more affordable, powerful printers is beginning to deliver on its potential for industry and the world. In partnership with industry leaders and the community, we look forward to playing a continued role in advancing 3D printing in years to come.”

Daniel Bartlett, Product Manager, Autodesk.



Honorable Mention: Oqton 3DXpert

Nominees: Software Tool or Company of the Year

AutoDesk Fusion 360

Bambu Studio

Carbon Design Engine

Chitubox

Hexagon Nexus (DfAM workflow with MSC Apex Generative Design, AM Studio and Simufact Additive)

Lychee Slicer

Materialise Magics

Oqton 3DXpert

Siemens NX

Solidworks

Start-up of the Year

Winner: Foundry Lab

Hester Tingey, Growth Manager, Foundry Lab.

Honorable Mention: Bambu Lab

Nominees: Start-up of the Year

1000 Kelvin

9T Labs

Azul 3D

Bambu Lab

Crafthealth

Foundry Lab

Frontier Bio

In Game Collectables

IO Tech

Sun Metalon

Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)

Winner: EOS M290

Fabian Alefeld, Senior Manager Consulting at EOS.

Honorable Mention: Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600

Nominees: Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)

3D Systems’ DMP Factory 500

BLT-S 1500 SLM from Bright Laser Technologies

Desktop Metal – Shop System

EOS M290

GE Additive Spectra H

HP Metal Jet S100 Solution

Markforged Metal X

Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600

Tritone Technologies Dominant

Velo3D Sapphire XC 1MZ

Company of the year (Personal)

Winner: Prusa Research

Josef Prusa, founder, Prusa Research.

Honorable Mention: Bambu Lab

Nominees: Company of the year (Personal)

Anycubic

Bambu Lab

BIGTREETECH/BIQU

Phaetus

E3D Online

HueForge

LDO Motors

Peopoly

Polymaker

Prusa Research

Material Company of the Year

Winner: BASF Forward AM

Honorable Mention: Henkel

Nominees: Material Company of the Year

BASF Forward AM

CRP Technology

Henkel

IC3D

Jabil for PK5000

Oxford Performance Materials

Polyspectra

Sandvik for Cemented Carbide

SUNLU

Uniformity Labs UniFuse IN625

Medical Dental or Healthcare Application

Winner: Stratasys with the DentaJet, MediJet and DAP growing market

“We are proud to have been recognised at the prestigious 3D Printing Industry Awards. The Stratasys J5 DentaJet, J5 MediJet, and J850 Digital Anatomy Printer (DAP) are symbols of innovation, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Winning the Medical, Dental, or Healthcare Application award is an affirmation of our commitment to revolutionising healthcare through advanced additive manufacturing technology. We share this honour with all our dedicated employees and partners who continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in medical and dental applications, and we continue to innovate and strive to enhance patient care and outcomes across the world,” Rani Hagag, Chief Healthcare & Consumer Business Officer, Stratasys.

Justin Cunningham, European Marketing Manager, Stratasys.

Honorable Mention: Dimension Inx first patient use of CMFlex

Nominees: Medical Dental or Healthcare Application

Axial3D Insight software cloud-based segmentation

BellaSeno Resorbable Breast and Pectus Excavatum Scaffolds

Curiteva world’s first 3D printed porous PEEK cervical spacers

Dimension Inx first patient use of CMFlex™, the FIRST FDA-cleared 3D-printed regenerative bone graft product.

Hospital based Patient-specific metal implants with LimaCorporate and Hospital for Special Surgery Collaboration.

IMcoMET microneedle-Duo (M-Duo) Technology

MB Therapeutics automatic production of personalised medicines using pharmaceutical 3D printing.

Osteobionix

Spentys

Stratasys with the DentaJet, MediJet and DAP growing market

Aerospace, Space, or Defense Application

Winner: SPEE3D training for Ukrainian soldiers

Calum Stewart, Director Defence EMEA, SPEE3D.

Honorable Mention: Relativity Space Aeon 1 Engine for Terran 1 rocket

Nominees: Aerospace, Space, or Defense Application

3D Printed Haynes 230 for Elevated Temperature Applications

3D Systems’ Thales Alenia Space: Compact C-band Corrugated Horn Antenna

Alba Orbital & CRP Technology

Launcher & Velo3D heat exchanger for Launcher’s E-2 rocket engines.

Lockheed Martin Hypersonic Ramjet

NASA, L-PBF copper-alloy combustion chamber

Hyphen Innovations, leveraging trapped metal powder for vibration suppression and dampening.

Relativity Space Aeon R Engine for Terran 1 rocket

SPEE3D trained 13 Ukrainian soldiers in advanced manufacturing design theory and practice. Focused on cold-spray additive as the delivery technology

Stratasys hatch in Antero 840CN03 material for Artemis 1 launch

3D Scanning or Metrology Company

Winner: Hexagon Volume Graphics

Honorable Mention: Shining3D

Nominees: 3D Scanning or Metrology Company

3DMakerpro

Artec LEO

Creaform, Black Elite Limited Scanner.

Direct Dimensions

Factum Foundation

Hexagon Volume Graphics

Polycam

Quicksurface

Revopoint Pop 3

Shining3D

Value-added Reseller of the Year

Winner: Solid Print3D

Neil Sewell, CEO of Solid Print3D, “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for Solid Print3D as Value Added Reseller Of The Year. Solid Print has just had our 5th birthday, so we are a relatively new business in the additive space. But with an incredible team of engineers, customers who trust us, and amazing suppliers, we’re building a fantastic business.

Thank you to the 3D Printing Industry team for the recognition.

We’re very excited about what the future holds for Additive Manufacturing & Solid Print. Bring it on!”

Neil Sewell, CEO of Solid Print3D.

Honorable Mention: Go Engineer

Nominees: Value-added Reseller of the Year

3DGBIRE

Dynamism

Go Engineer

Hawk Ridge Systems

iGo3D

InfoTRON

Makerpoint

Mark 3D

Purple Platypus

Solid Print3D

Mobility or Energy Application

Winner: Deutsche Bahn Reaches 100,000 3D printed Spare Parts

Honorable Mention: NASA AI Designed Bracket

Nominees: Mobility or Energy Application

Aidro, Hydraulic and 3D Printing components

Czinger C21C Extensive Use of 3D Printing in a Hypercar

Daimler Truck

Deutsche Bahn Reaches 100,000 3D printed Spare Parts

DNV Quality Assurance Standards

Equinor Digital Inventory

Curable Composites

NASA AI Designed Bracket

US Navy Adopts Meltio Additive Hybrid Manufacturing At Sea

Wärtsilä turbomachinery

Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year

Winner: Bambu Lab X1C

Cedric Mallet, CEO, Bambu Lab Europe.

Honorable Mention: Prusa Research MK4

Nominees: Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year

AnkerMake M5C

Bambu A1 Mini

Bambu Lab X1C

Bambu Labs P1-series

Creality Ender 3 V3 KE

Creality K1 Max

Prusa Research MK4

Prusa Research Prusa XL

UltiMaker S7

Voron Design (V2.4 R2)

Outstanding Contribution to 3D Printing

Josef Prusa, Founder, Prusa Research

Josef Prusa, founder, Prusa Research, and Dr. Adrian Bowyer MBE.

Supporting Charity



The 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards charity of choice is the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation (SMF). SMF was established to continue the legacy of the E3D co-founder and support those with neurodivergent minds to fulfill their potential in the engineering world.



