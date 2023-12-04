Who won the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards?
The 2023 3D Printing Industry winners were announced during a black-tie gala dinner in London. Attended by leaders in the additive manufacturing industry and guests from across the world of 3D printing, the awards celebrate excellence in our industry.
Read on for the full list of this year’s winners.
Many thanks to this year’s sponsors, AMT, ThirdLook, Devout Solutions, and Envelop Risk, for making the event possible. We are also grateful to all who voted and the expert committee for providing invaluable insight and direction.
The 3D Printing Industry Awards will return in 2024. Interested in joining the expert committee? You can get involved here.
Company of the year (Enterprise)
Winner: Materialise
Fried Vancraen, Materialise founder and CEO, “Truly excited about the news that Materialise has been named “Company of the Year” at the 3D Printing Industry Awards in London. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible employees who bring passion and expertise to everything they do. But our success is not just ours alone—it’s a shared achievement with our customers and partners who trust us every day to turn their visions into reality. Here’s to a year of groundbreaking advancements in 3D printing technology and the exciting journey ahead! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Materialise’s success story.”
Honorable Mention: Stratasys
Nominees: Company of the year (Enterprise)
3D Systems
Desktop Metal
Markforged
Materialise
Siemens
Sintratec
SLM Solutions / Nikon
Stratasys
Trumpf
Velo3D
Community Advocate of the Year
Winner: Dr. Karsten Heuser, Siemens
“I am very much honored and thankful for being awarded as the AM community Advocate in 2023. At the end, industrialization of 3D printing only works in a vivid eco-system of people working together along the complete value chain. The community is still small and there is such a huge opportunity to scale as being the core of advanced manufacturing in the future. I am very privileged to be the Advocate for shaping this transition and will take this recognition as incentive to continue. Thanks a lot to 3D Printing Industry for bringing these awards and the community work to life.”
Honorable Mention: Kimberly Gibson, America Makes
Nominees: Community Advocate of the Year
Alex Kingsbury, Additive Economics
Brent Wright, LifeNabled / Advanced 3D
Fabian Alefeld, Additive Minds, EOS
Ivan Miranda, YouTube
Dr. Karsten Heuser, Siemens
Kimberly Gibson, America Makes
Kristin Mulherin, Hubbell Incorporated
Sean Aranda, 3D Print General
Stefan Hermann, CNC Kitchen, YouTube
Valeria Tirelli, Aidro
Enterprise 3D printer of the year (polymers)
Winner: HP Jet Fusion 5420W
Francois Minec, Global Head of 3D Polymers, HP Personalization and 3D Printing, “What an honor for HP’s Jet Fusion Solution to be recognized by the industry for the second year running in the Enterprise 3D Printer for Polymers category! We are grateful for the time and dedication the 3D Printing Industry team puts into organizing this long-standing awards program, celebrating the work being done globally to advance 3D printing. HP remains committed to driving 3D printing adoption and to continue working with our outstanding partners and customers to scale innovative applications across industries.”
Honorable Mention: Stratasys Neo450
Nominees: Enterprise 3D printer of the year (polymers)
3D Systems EXT 220 MED (Kumovis R1)
Carbon M3 Max
EOS FORMIGA P 110 Velocis
Formlabs Fuse 1
HP Jet Fusion 5420W
Impossible Objects CBAM25
Lynxter Silicone 3D Printer S300X
Roboze Argo 500
Stratasys Neo450
Wematter Gravity
Academic, research team, or project of the Year
Winner: DREAMS Lab, Virginia Tech
“What an amazing way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my first experience with 3D printing, dating back to my undergraduate research at the University of Florida. Since that first print, I’ve always been challenged by my mentors to push the boundaries of what can be done with this amazing technology. This award belongs to the past and present DREAMS lab members, who strive to broaden the collective understanding of additive manufacturing process and materials relationships to will enable us all to “print the impossible.” It is a tremendous honor to receive this acknowledgement from the additive manufacturing community, and to even be listed among researchers that I have often looked to for collaboration, mentorship, inspiration, and thought leadership.” Christopher B. Williams, Ph.D., L. S. Randolph Professor, Electro Mechanical Corporation Senior Faculty Fellow, Director, DREAMS Lab and Senior Fellow, Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology Virginia Tech Department of Mechanical Engineering.
Honorable Mention: Dr. Eva Blasco, Heidelberg University
Nominees: Academic, research team, or project of the Year
Dr. AJ Boydston, UW-Madison Department of Chemistry
Dr. Christopher Spadaccini, LLNL
Dr. Alaa Elwany, Texas A&M University
Dr. Chris Williams, DREAMS Lab, Virginia Tech
EPSRC Future Manufacturing Hub in Manufacture using Advanced Powder Processes
Dr. Eva Blasco, Heidelberg University
Dr. Claas Bierwisch team, Fraunhofer IWM
Dr. Jennifer A Lewis, Harvard University
Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Stanford University
Welding and Additive Manufacturing Centre, Cranfield University
Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year
Winner: Nexa3D XiP Desktop
“We are honored to be recognized by the 3D printing community with XiP Desktop winning the best Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year. It’s especially rewarding to know that well over a thousand XiP users worldwide are enjoying the benefits of ultrafast industrial 3D printing on the desktop and receiving this award is a testament to the impact this printer is having on making desktop manufacturing more accessible and affordable,” Nina Swienton, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexa3D.
Honorable Mention: Anycubic Photon Mono M5
Nominees: Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year
Anycubic Photon Mono M5
B9 Core Series
Elegoo Mars 4 Ultra 9K
Elegoo Saturn 3
Formlabs Form 3+
Magforms P7
Nexa3D XiP Desktop
Photocentric Liquid Crystal Opus 12k
Phrozen Mini 8Ks
Sinterit LISA X
3D Designer of the Year
Winner: Olaf Diegel
“I am truly humbled for having won the 3D designer of the year award! It’s really great to see users start to understand the impact good design can have on adopting 3D printing in a more meaningful way and using it to add real value to their product offerings. But what is truly great about this award is to receive it for getting to spend my days playing with some of the coolest toys in the world and figuring out how to push them to their limits,” Olaf Diegel Professor of Additive Manufacturing at the University of Auckland.
Honorable Mention: EOS, General Lattice, DyeMansion, ALM – Wilson basketball
Nominees: 3D Designer of the Year
Brigitte Kock, Paraprint
Adidas 4DFWD
Clockspring
Optisys for functional RF components
EOS, General Lattice, DyeMansion, ALM – Wilson basketball
Fotis Mint – Digital Sculptor
Olaf Diegel
Pratt Ceramics
Sara Alvarez Symbiotic Shoes
Merit3D for the Hanger for Epoxy holder
Innovation of the year
Winner: GE Additive Binderjet Series 3
“As always, an excellent event with great networking, in an amazing setting. After a hiatus, it was great to see familiar faces again and meet new members of our additive community,” Shaun Wootton, head of communications, GE Additive.
Honorable Mention: AlphaPowders
Nominees: Innovation of the Year
AlphaPowders – spheroidization technology to convert low-cost non-spherical polymer powders into uniform, spherical powders for AM
Sakuú first fully functional 3D printed lithium-metal battery
nTop, nTop4 Software
Jiangnan University – support-free ceramic 3D printing
UpNano GmbH, novel material for 2PP 3D-printing and innovation in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market
GE Additive Binderjet Series 3
Helio Additive, Dragon Software
Beni Cukurel, Micro Gas Turbine
National Eye Institute, bioprinting eye tissue
Stratasys F3300
Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing
Winner: Fishy Filaments
“It was an honour to reach the shortlist this year and, for the second time, a genuine surprise to win. Fishy Filaments is real minnow as a company but it’s incredibly gratifying to see our impact and ideas ripple out. This year the launch of 0rCA®, the world’s first 100% recycled PA-CF material for AM, took us to a different level in partnership with Fillamentum (winner of Best Materials Company 2021). We’re not even halfway through our plan to improve the life and environment of fishing communities around the world, so give us a year or two, and we’ll be angling for our third,” Ian Falconer, founder, Fishy Filaments.
Honorable Mention: 6K Additive
Nominees: Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing
6K Additive
AMT PostPro Pure
Batch.Works 3D print farms for circular economy
Filamentive
Fishy filaments
IperionX
Philips Lighting MyCreation
Ronald Rael indigenous Adobe and other local materials “emerging objects”
Sulapac Flow 1.7
Vivobarefoot
Software Tool or Company of the Year
Winner: AutoDesk Fusion 360
“The pace of innovation and change in 3D printing has been astonishing in recent years, making it all the more humbling that Autodesk Fusion has won 3D Printing Industry’s Software Tool of the Year award again in 2023,” said Sualp Ozel, senior product manager at Autodesk. “I sincerely thank everyone who voted for us and supported us along the way. At Autodesk, we believe additive manufacturing, coupled with cloud-powered AI and a connected ecosystem, new, more sustainable materials, and more affordable, powerful printers is beginning to deliver on its potential for industry and the world. In partnership with industry leaders and the community, we look forward to playing a continued role in advancing 3D printing in years to come.”
Honorable Mention: Oqton 3DXpert
Nominees: Software Tool or Company of the Year
AutoDesk Fusion 360
Bambu Studio
Carbon Design Engine
Chitubox
Hexagon Nexus (DfAM workflow with MSC Apex Generative Design, AM Studio and Simufact Additive)
Lychee Slicer
Materialise Magics
Oqton 3DXpert
Siemens NX
Solidworks
Start-up of the Year
Winner: Foundry Lab
Honorable Mention: Bambu Lab
Nominees: Start-up of the Year
1000 Kelvin
9T Labs
Azul 3D
Bambu Lab
Crafthealth
Foundry Lab
Frontier Bio
In Game Collectables
IO Tech
Sun Metalon
Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)
Winner: EOS M290
Honorable Mention: Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600
Nominees: Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)
3D Systems’ DMP Factory 500
BLT-S 1500 SLM from Bright Laser Technologies
Desktop Metal – Shop System
EOS M290
GE Additive Spectra H
HP Metal Jet S100 Solution
Markforged Metal X
Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600
Tritone Technologies Dominant
Velo3D Sapphire XC 1MZ
Company of the year (Personal)
Winner: Prusa Research
Honorable Mention: Bambu Lab
Nominees: Company of the year (Personal)
Anycubic
Bambu Lab
BIGTREETECH/BIQU
Phaetus
E3D Online
HueForge
LDO Motors
Peopoly
Polymaker
Prusa Research
Material Company of the Year
Winner: BASF Forward AM
Honorable Mention: Henkel
Nominees: Material Company of the Year
BASF Forward AM
CRP Technology
Henkel
IC3D
Jabil for PK5000
Oxford Performance Materials
Polyspectra
Sandvik for Cemented Carbide
SUNLU
Uniformity Labs UniFuse IN625
Medical Dental or Healthcare Application
Winner: Stratasys with the DentaJet, MediJet and DAP growing market
“We are proud to have been recognised at the prestigious 3D Printing Industry Awards. The Stratasys J5 DentaJet, J5 MediJet, and J850 Digital Anatomy Printer (DAP) are symbols of innovation, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Winning the Medical, Dental, or Healthcare Application award is an affirmation of our commitment to revolutionising healthcare through advanced additive manufacturing technology. We share this honour with all our dedicated employees and partners who continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in medical and dental applications, and we continue to innovate and strive to enhance patient care and outcomes across the world,” Rani Hagag, Chief Healthcare & Consumer Business Officer, Stratasys.
Honorable Mention: Dimension Inx first patient use of CMFlex
Nominees: Medical Dental or Healthcare Application
Axial3D Insight software cloud-based segmentation
BellaSeno Resorbable Breast and Pectus Excavatum Scaffolds
Curiteva world’s first 3D printed porous PEEK cervical spacers
Dimension Inx first patient use of CMFlex™, the FIRST FDA-cleared 3D-printed regenerative bone graft product.
Hospital based Patient-specific metal implants with LimaCorporate and Hospital for Special Surgery Collaboration.
IMcoMET microneedle-Duo (M-Duo) Technology
MB Therapeutics automatic production of personalised medicines using pharmaceutical 3D printing.
Osteobionix
Spentys
Stratasys with the DentaJet, MediJet and DAP growing market
Aerospace, Space, or Defense Application
Winner: SPEE3D training for Ukrainian soldiers
Honorable Mention: Relativity Space Aeon 1 Engine for Terran 1 rocket
Nominees: Aerospace, Space, or Defense Application
3D Printed Haynes 230 for Elevated Temperature Applications
3D Systems’ Thales Alenia Space: Compact C-band Corrugated Horn Antenna
Alba Orbital & CRP Technology
Launcher & Velo3D heat exchanger for Launcher’s E-2 rocket engines.
Lockheed Martin Hypersonic Ramjet
NASA, L-PBF copper-alloy combustion chamber
Hyphen Innovations, leveraging trapped metal powder for vibration suppression and dampening.
Relativity Space Aeon R Engine for Terran 1 rocket
SPEE3D trained 13 Ukrainian soldiers in advanced manufacturing design theory and practice. Focused on cold-spray additive as the delivery technology
Stratasys hatch in Antero 840CN03 material for Artemis 1 launch
3D Scanning or Metrology Company
Winner: Hexagon Volume Graphics
Honorable Mention: Shining3D
Nominees: 3D Scanning or Metrology Company
3DMakerpro
Artec LEO
Creaform, Black Elite Limited Scanner.
Direct Dimensions
Factum Foundation
Hexagon Volume Graphics
Polycam
Quicksurface
Revopoint Pop 3
Shining3D
Value-added Reseller of the Year
Winner: Solid Print3D
Neil Sewell, CEO of Solid Print3D, “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for Solid Print3D as Value Added Reseller Of The Year. Solid Print has just had our 5th birthday, so we are a relatively new business in the additive space. But with an incredible team of engineers, customers who trust us, and amazing suppliers, we’re building a fantastic business.
Thank you to the 3D Printing Industry team for the recognition.
We’re very excited about what the future holds for Additive Manufacturing & Solid Print. Bring it on!”
Honorable Mention: Go Engineer
Nominees: Value-added Reseller of the Year
3DGBIRE
Dynamism
Go Engineer
Hawk Ridge Systems
iGo3D
InfoTRON
Makerpoint
Mark 3D
Purple Platypus
Solid Print3D
Mobility or Energy Application
Winner: Deutsche Bahn Reaches 100,000 3D printed Spare Parts
Honorable Mention: NASA AI Designed Bracket
Nominees: Mobility or Energy Application
Aidro, Hydraulic and 3D Printing components
Czinger C21C Extensive Use of 3D Printing in a Hypercar
Daimler Truck
Deutsche Bahn Reaches 100,000 3D printed Spare Parts
DNV Quality Assurance Standards
Equinor Digital Inventory
Curable Composites
NASA AI Designed Bracket
US Navy Adopts Meltio Additive Hybrid Manufacturing At Sea
Wärtsilä turbomachinery
Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year
Winner: Bambu Lab X1C
Honorable Mention: Prusa Research MK4
Nominees: Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year
AnkerMake M5C
Bambu A1 Mini
Bambu Lab X1C
Bambu Labs P1-series
Creality Ender 3 V3 KE
Creality K1 Max
Prusa Research MK4
Prusa Research Prusa XL
UltiMaker S7
Voron Design (V2.4 R2)
Outstanding Contribution to 3D Printing
Josef Prusa, Founder, Prusa Research
Supporting Charity
The 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards charity of choice is the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation (SMF). SMF was established to continue the legacy of the E3D co-founder and support those with neurodivergent minds to fulfill their potential in the engineering world.
