When an 87-Year-Old Master Retired, AI Took His Place

When a master engraver in Bavaria finally put away his tools after nearly seven decades, a jeweler and her sixteen-year-old son stepped in with AI, Blender, and a few 3D printers.

A disappearing craft meets a new workflow

In Rieden, a small village in Bavaria, jewelry maker Andrea Patzner is helping to keep a regional tradition alive with the help of her sixteen-year-old son and a few desktop 3D printers.

Andrea comes from a long lineage of craftsmanship. Her grandmother was part of the Gablonz jewelry industry, centered in that area. Andrea remembers how she’d help her punch holes into metal buttons with a foot-pedal press.

Her grandparents on the other side of the family ran a glass workshop that produced fine eye prosthetics, a craft that required steady hands and precise color matching. As a child, Andrea spent hours in the workshop, watching her grandfather shape glass at the burner while her grandmother, aunt, and mother worked on finishing the delicate pieces.

That blend of artistry, precision, and family collaboration continues in Andrea’s own studio, Schmuckherstellung Andrea Patzner, where she combines traditional jewelry-making with modern digital tools. Her collections carry the same attention to fine structure and material that defined her family’s craft.

When a veteran tin engraver in the area retired at 87 with no apprentice to take over, Andrea faced a familiar question: how to preserve a vanishing skill. Her answer was to merge the region’s handmade traditions with AI-assisted 3D design and small-scale manufacturing.

Pendant and in the corner a preview of the AI design in Sloyd. Image via Sloyd.



From prompt to prototype – with Sloyd

Andrea now designs with Sloyd, an AI platform that generates 3D models from text or images. Each model appears in under two minutes, but the process still requires patience and iteration. She experiments with different prompts, adjusts style references, and refines results until the design feels balanced.

“Creating with AI is still creating,” she says. “You need an eye for shape and a sense of what works. The technology only speeds up how you explore ideas.”

A family production line

Once Andrea settles on a design, her sixteen-year-old son takes over in Blender, repairing geometry, fine-tuning details, and preparing files for printing. Their garage has become a compact workshop filled with printers working day and night.

The material choices are part of the artistry. Each print requires adjusting for strength, surface texture, and weight. Andrea experiments with new filaments and finishes to create jewelry that feels handcrafted even when it’s 3D printed.

Earrings designed using Sloyd. Image via Sloyd.

Prints that become molds

Not every 3D print leaves the workshop as a finished piece. Many serve as patterns for casting, continuing the same logic as traditional mold engraving or soldering but through a digital workflow. Together with Peter from Die verrückte Lötwerkstatt (translated to The crazy soldering workshop), Andrea is incorporating AI and 3D prints to solder jewelry.

For a local jewelry manufacturer Andrea is creating Oktoberfest-inspired designs of small trumpets, tubas, and horns using Sloyd. The printed models are used to make molds for zinc casting, producing collectible pins that honor tradition while introducing new creative possibilities.

When the 87-year-old engraver retired, it wasn’t just a local craftsman stepping away from his bench. For Andrea, who had already witnessed the fading of traditional craftsmanship when her grandparents’ glass workshop closed, it felt like the end of an era. She stepped in using Sloyd and 3D printing to create small tin icons of saints for annual Christmas letters. While she

couldn’t preserve the old craft itself, she found comfort in knowing that the Christmas tradition could carry on.

A bridge between past and future

“Many small crafts are disappearing,” Andrea says. “AI and 3D printing won’t bring back the old workshops, but they help us carry on what mattered about them.”

Her approach is not about replacing craftsmanship. It’s about adapting it: preserving the detail, the ritual, and the beauty of objects that used to depend on a master’s hand, while making space for a new generation of makers who can build traditions out of pixels, printers, and prompts.