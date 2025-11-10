What to see at Formnext 2025

This year marks the 10th edition of Formnext, the Frankfurt-based trade show that has become the definitive event for additive manufacturing. As the doors open on Tuesday, thousands from across the global AM ecosystem will once again converge on Germany’s Messe Frankfurt to see what’s next in 3D printing.

With more than 800 exhibitors spread across Halls 11 and 12, the scale of Formnext 2025 can be overwhelming. If you attempted to visit every booth, you’d have roughly two and a half minutes per exhibitor, a reminder that a little advance planning goes a long way.

As always, the 3D Printing Industry team will be on the ground, bringing you in-depth coverage of the latest 3D printers, materials, and software innovations, as well as insights into the broader trends shaping additive manufacturing.

Ahead of the show, we’ve compiled a brief guide to the must-see technologies, launches, and companies that deserve a spot on your Formnext 2025 agenda.

DyeMansion – Hall 12.1, C31

As additive scales, post-processing continues to be a vital part of the 3D printing ecosystem, under the theme “More DyeMansion, More Efficient,” DyeMansion is focusing on continuous refinement to increase customer value and reduce total cost of ownership across its post-processing solutions.

At Formnext 2025, visitors can see the company’s complete Print-to-Product workflow in action, including the Powershot X, Powerfuse S, DM60, and DM60 Reservoir, alongside the VX1 system from ASM, following DyeMansion’s recent acquisition of the company.

New product introductions include the L-RR (Refresh) cartridge, which significantly reduces costs for black dyeing.

DyeMansion is also contributing to the Formnext conference programme. On Wednesday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m., the company will host a panel discussion titled “Behind the Scenes: Driving Digital Transformation in Orthopedic Technology” on the Technology Stage in Hall 12.1. Speakers include Emil Wörgötter (DyeMansion), Fabian Schuster (HP), Anton Barbe (Orfi), and Jens Rosenau (Nowecor).

On Thursday, November 20 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., DyeMansion will host an interactive workshop, “The Art & Science of Dyeing 3D Printed Parts,” in Meeting Room Smaragd, Hall 12.1. Visitors to the booth can also take part in the Bullseye Challenge for a chance to win a set of 3D printed darts.

Meetings can be booked in advance via DyeMansion’s website.

Interspectral – Hall 11.1, B38

Interspectral provides advanced analytics and 3D visualization. At Formnext 2025, Interspectral will launch a range of new purpose-built products designed to deliver intelligent, scalable, and optimized solutions for every stage of the metal additive manufacturing workflow.

Visitors to the booth can expect a first look at Interspectral’s product launch and new capabilities that enhance quality control and process monitoring in metal AM. Live demonstrations of AM Explorer, featuring in-situ process monitoring with real build data, will be presented by Interspectral’s experts, alongside insights into how data fusion and artificial intelligence are transforming qualification and process stability.

Stefano Scaramuzza, Ph.D., will present “Seeing Beyond the Build: In-situ and AI Analysis with AM Explorer” on Tuesday, November 18 at 11:30 a.m. on the Technology Stage in Hall 12.1-B49.

The Interspectral team can be found at Booth B38 in Hall 11.1. Meetings can be arranged in advance via this link.

Visit Interspectral at Formnext 2025. Image via Interspectral.

Kexcelled – Hall 12.1, C22

Kexcelled, a leading manufacturer of high-quality 3D printing materials, is expanding its portfolio at Formnext 2025 with new sustainable and high-performance products designed for both aesthetic appeal and advanced functionality.

The company will debut its Eco-Aesthetic PLA Filament Series, available in Coffee, Tea, and Bamboo variants. Each material contains 10% recycled waste from coffee grounds, tea residue, or bamboo fiber, underscoring Kexcelled’s commitment to sustainability. In addition to their natural appearance, these filaments emit a subtle, pleasant aroma during printing, creating an enhanced workspace experience.

Kexcelled is also unveiling three new elastomer-based materials aimed at professional users requiring flexibility and durability. The K9™ PEBA 90A offers low density, high energy return, and reliable performance at low temperatures. The K8™ TPU AIR expands Kexcelled’s thermoplastic polyurethane range, while the K8 TPU 95A Matte introduces a semi-flexible material with a refined matte surface for improved aesthetic finish on resilient printed parts.

Kexcelled can be found in Hall 12.1, Booth C22.

THE K5™ PLA Eco-Friendly Aesthetic Series. Photo via Kexcelled.

Reflecting on a Decade of Additive Manufacturing: Insights and Outlook

Formnext marks its tenth edition with a special panel discussion that brings together leading figures from across industry, research, and media to reflect on a decade of progress in additive manufacturing.

Titled “Reflecting on a Decade of Additive Manufacturing: Insights and Outlook,” the session will explore how AM has evolved from a prototyping tool to a critical driver of industrial production. Topics include advances in materials and digital workflows, the integration of AM into broader manufacturing ecosystems, and the sector’s growing focus on sustainability and supply chain resilience.

Looking forward, the panelists will examine the next wave of opportunities and challenges, from automation and AI-driven design to the role of additive manufacturing in enabling more adaptive and distributed production models.

The discussion will feature Stefanie Brickwede, Managing Director of Mobility goes Additive and DB; Prof. Dr.-Ing. Ingomar Kelbassa, Executive Director of Fraunhofer IAPT; Michael Petch, Editor-in-Chief of 3D Printing Industry; and Terry Wohlers, Distinguished Fellow of Advanced Manufacturing at Wohlers Associates.

The panel will take place on the Industry Stage, Hall 11.0, Stand D72 at 11:40 on Tuesday, 18th November.

KraussMaffei – Hall 12.1, E119

KraussMaffei will showcase the PowerPrint Flex at Formnext 2025, a new modular 3D printing system designed for large-format, industrial applications. Building on the success of the enclosed PowerPrint Plus, the PowerPrint Flex introduces a robot-assisted architecture that combines flexibility, compactness, and high throughput.

The system integrates KraussMaffei’s established extrusion technology with a modular cell design, offering broad freedom in part geometry and material selection. Capable of delivering 30 to 70 kilograms of polymer melt per hour through the in-house developed Printcore 35-25 extruder, the platform supports high-performance and fiber-reinforced polymers at melt temperatures up to 400 °C.

At the show, KraussMaffei will demonstrate the production of a carbon fiber-reinforced polycarbonate rear diffuser for a sports car, illustrating the system’s ability to produce large, thin-walled, and dimensionally stable parts without tooling. The PowerPrint Flex includes a Comau N 170 robot, a 2,500 × 2,000 mm heated bed with 16 vacuum zones, and Siemens Sinumerik One control for integration into automated production environments.

Designed for industries ranging from automotive to aerospace and tooling, the PowerPrint Flex can be expanded with rotary tables, milling centers, and other modules, positioning it as a versatile solution for agile, industrial-scale 3D printing.

TPM3D – Hall 11, C18

TPM3D, known for its industrial-scale selective laser sintering (SLS) systems such as the S600DL (600 × 600 × 800 mm), is introducing a new generation of professional SLS solutions aimed at improving accessibility, efficiency, and part quality.

At Formnext 2025, the company will present the CF200 professional SLS 3D printer alongside the PPS200 powder processing station, a fully integrated platform designed to streamline the entire additive workflow. The CF200 features a refined optical architecture, optimized thermal management, and automated calibration for consistent part quality across long production runs. Together with the PPS200, it forms a closed-loop ecosystem that reduces powder handling time, improves material recovery rates, and enhances overall process reliability.

The new system also reflects TPM3D’s commitment to lowering barriers to industrial SLS adoption, offering faster setup, simplified operation, and a reduced total cost of ownership, while maintaining the precision and scalability associated with the company’s larger platforms.

TPM3D will showcase the CF200 and PPS200 at Formnext 2025, where visitors can learn more about the company’s latest advances in professional SLS technology and production workflow integration.

Schedule a meeting with TPM3D here.

TPM3D industrial SLS 3D printers. Image via TPM3D.

trinckle – Hall 11.1, D39

Berlin-based software developer trinckle will present its Additive App Suite, a collection of design automation tools created specifically for additive manufacturing. The platform enables engineers and production teams to generate complex, print-ready designs in minutes, without the need for advanced CAD expertise.

Each app within the suite, from robotic finger design to custom shadow boards, streamlines time-consuming tasks through guided workflows based on real industrial processes. By connecting design-for-additive-manufacturing (DfAM) principles with practical production requirements, the Additive App Suite helps users accelerate design cycles, reduce costs, and make more efficient use of 3D printing resources.

trinckle’s technology represents a growing shift toward intelligent design automation, enabling organizations to scale additive manufacturing through smarter, application-driven workflows.

Visit trinkle in hall 11.1 at booth D39.

Materialise – Hall 12.1, C139

Materialise will present the next evolution of its CO‑AM platform, reinforcing its role as the operating system for additive manufacturing. Two major highlights include new capabilities for workflow automation and customization, powered by a new, low-code enabling technology and the CO-AM build platform editor.

Materialise is also expanding its software offering with three tailored packages: CO‑AM Professional, CO‑AM NPI, and CO‑AM Enterprise. Supported by Materialise Professional Services, these packages enable customers to design, implement, and scale AM solutions customized to their production requirements.

These announcements build on Materialise’s core message: industrializing additive manufacturing requires openness, collaboration, and deep process knowledge, not closed, one‑size‑fits‑all systems. More details will be revealed at the show, where visitors can experience live demonstrations of the expanded CO‑AM ecosystem.

The new developments, combined with the expanded CO‑AM offerings, aim to address one of the industry’s most persistent challenges, the fragmentation of digital workflows. By enabling interoperability with a wide range of software tools and machine vendors, the platform adapts to diverse production environments, from high‑mix, low‑volume manufacturing and New Product Introduction (NPI) to certified series production at scale.

At the show, Materialise will also announce three new next-generation Build Processors for metal AM, extending its capabilities across both software and production integration.

Materialise can be found in Hall 12.1, Booth C139.

Meet Materialise at Formnext 2025. Image via Materialise.

XJet – Hall 11.0, D11

XJet returns to Formnext 2025 with a broader and more efficient portfolio of systems and materials, led by the Carmel Pro multi-material platform for metal and ceramic additive manufacturing.

The Carmel Pro is XJet’s new entry-level model, featuring a four-channel multi-build material capability that enables simultaneous processing of different materials within a single build. Designed for research institutions, universities, startups, and small to medium-sized manufacturers, it extends XJet’s reach into sectors such as medical and surgical devices, premium jewelry, fashion accessories, and advanced materials research.

Complementing the company’s established Carmel 1400 and 5000X systems, the Carmel Pro delivers a full range of capabilities from prototyping to production. The system size is 175*190*85cm with a build size of 350*140mm, and offers up to 70 percent lower cost of ownership than previous models. The new platform is compatible with all XJet inks, including precious metals, technical metals, and ceramics.

Visitors will also see XJet’s complete material portfolio on display, covering stainless steel, hard metals, silver and gold alloys, and technical ceramics. Real-world applications such as ceramic implants, stainless steel surgical tools, high-fashion accessories, and functional ceramic components for filtration and heat exchange will be showcased, with premium jewelry pieces in silver and gold making their debut.

XJet will exhibit in Hall 11.0, Booth D11. Meetings can be arranged in advance via this link.

More details about the company’s Formnext presentation can be found here.

The XJet Carmel Pro. Image via XJet.

Founding Members of the Electron Beam Consortium to Take the Stage at Formnext

The founding members of the Electron Beam Consortium (EBC) will take the stage at Formnext 2025 to discuss the launch of a new industry initiative aimed at advancing the adoption of electron beam (E-beam) technology across industrial sectors.

Formed under the guidance of The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA), the consortium will promote collaboration through structured roadmapping and educational programs designed to accelerate both innovation and the practical deployment of E-beam processes.

During the session, JEOL and Wayland Additive will unveil the consortium’s new branding and official website, marking a key milestone in establishing the EBC’s global presence. Media and industry representatives are invited to attend the discussion and engage directly with the consortium’s founding members, which include ALD Vacuum Technologies, Freemelt, JEOL, ProBeam, and Wayland Additive.

The EBC Founding Members Panel will take place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., on the Technology Stage in Hall 12.1, Stand B49.

With its tenth anniversary edition, Formnext once again reflects the energy and maturity of a rapidly evolving sector. Whether exploring automation in design, scalable production systems, or sustainable materials, this year’s exhibitors illustrate how additive manufacturing is consolidating its role in modern industry. Follow 3D Printing Industry throughout the week for live updates, interviews, and analysis direct from Frankfurt.

If you would like to meet with 3DPI during the event, please contact us here.