What Experts Are Saying: Strategic 3D Printing Trends in Aerospace, Space, and Defense

Over several months, the 3D Printing Industry team conducted a series of in-depth interviews and technical reviews in preparation for Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space and Defense (AMAA). Drawing on conversations with NASA, the U.S. Navy, UK MoD, Materialise, UltiMaker, LEAP 71, and others, alongside scrutiny of public budget requests and operational data, we captured the signals driving industrial adoption of additive manufacturing across critical verticals and the 3D printing trends in these key industries.

Experts in additive manufacturing for aerospace and military 3D printing will join AM leaders at our online conference.

In the run-up to AMAA 2025, 3D Printing Industry is publishing insights that show how additive manufacturing is crossing a tipping point, from innovation to an integrated, software-defined, field-deployable production network that governments are funding at a billion-dollar scale and industry is wiring into everyday quality systems.

Collectively, our interviews show a series of emerging themes in materials, scale, software, and investment. This article collates data points, and key signals on additive manufacturing for the aerospace, space, and defense industries. We map the strategic trends reshaping AM adoption, from 3D printed magnesium parts and software-defined geometry to forward-deployed print systems and failure data.

Want to discuss the results? Join the experts at AMAA 2025.

Defence spending accelerates industrialization

Defense spending on AM is surging. The FY-2026 U.S. Department of Defense budget request includes details $3.3 billion for additive-related projects, an 83% increase year-over-year. UltiMaker projects 30% of its total revenue will come from defense contracts by 2026, underscoring how field-deployable systems are now core to military logistics.

Trust is built on transparency & failure data

Agencies open testing results to accelerate collective learning and de-risk adoption. NASA publishes datasets and a case study of a GRCop-42 combustion chamber that tore apart when a build pause introduced, porosity, turning failure into guidance.

Materials frontier widens fast

Lightweight, high-temp, and energetic materials once considered “unprintable” are moving into flight hardware. 3D printing magnesium on LPBF via Precision Additive’s SSLM process. Alloyed is another of the very few outfits combining magnesium and additive manufacturing and is releasing a grain-engineered Ni super-alloy (ABD-1000 AM). NASA sees collapsing timeframes for material development by deploying computational materials engineering.

Software eats hardware

Full-stack & code-driven workflows move design effort into reusable algorithms and voxel-level process control. LEAP 71’s PicoGK/Noyron lets one engineer hot-fire nine different rocket engines in a year with deterministic code. Alloyed’s platform optimises existing alloys first, then programs the laser path voxel-by-voxel for feedback-driven builds.

Production scale is no longer a marketing demo

The conversation has shifted from single-digit parts to thousands or half-million-part fleets. Materialise has certified 4,000 plus designs and printed over 500,000 flight-ready polymer parts. NASA is 3D printing rocket engine hardware at meter scale with thousands of cooling channels for Artemis propulsion, treating LPBF as “semi-normalised.” Leonardo UK frames AM as entering a slope of enlightenment: the company now deploys it in complement with casting and machining, applying it when it provides a clear functional advantage, not because it’s novel. The U.S. Navy Acting Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral James Kilby, has spoken of “real, measurable readiness,” enabled by additive manufacturing.

Certification becomes industrial plumbing

Additive parts are now flowing through mature, multilayer audits rather than exceptions and one-off approvals. PRI’s Nadcap audit now has three nested modules (general QMS, core AM controls, process-specific criteria) and a tightly clocked NCR cycle, matching the depth of legacy “special processes.”

“Factory-to-foxhole” printers are real

Rugged systems cut lead times from months to hours and survive flight, ship, and off-road shock environments. The US Navy’s AMOS shrank a 150-h drone print to 9 h and produced parts while inside a V-22 Osprey and on a JLTV. UK MOD’s Project TAMPA is expected to deliver £118 million in value, for a fraction of investment.

Digital-thread logistics

Military users envision mobile digital warehouses where qualified designs plus secure printers provide parts in hours. In the USA, AMOS, and in Europe, NATO-compliant platforms and MoD’s TAMPA libraries all stress cyber-hardened file transfer, open materials, and part traceability, linking factory databases to forward nodes.

Strategic takeaways from 3D Printing Industry’s focus on Aerospace, Space, and Defense

Additive is exiting its adolescence. Accreditation bodies (PRI) and large OEMs are embedding AM into the same gated quality loops as casting and heat-treatments, not as side-show exceptions.



The centre of gravity is shifting from “can we print it?” to “can we certify and supply it at scale?” Materialise’s half-million-part milestone and NASA’s metre-class DED parts underscore industrial volume and geometry complexity in parallel.



Battle-field resilience is a real requirement, not a demo video. Printers that can ride in Ospreys or JLTVs without delaminating parts redefine supply-chain timelines and push logistics sovereignty to the tactical edge.



Materials innovation is the new horsepower race. Magnesium, computational material discovery, and energetic resins show that the next performance leap comes from alloys and binders co-designed for additive, not just geometry freedom.



Code is becoming the primary design document. Platforms like LEAP 71 and Alloyed fold physics, geometry, and process directly into reproducible code, hinting at an engineering future where validated “building-block” libraries speed development rather than drafting models from scratch.



Budgets follow capability. The DoD funding increase and explicit corporate revenue targets confirm that governments and suppliers see additive as critical infrastructure, not discretionary spend.



Open failure data shortens the learning curve. NASA’s willingness to publish post-mortems and full property tables diffuses risk knowledge across the ecosystem, accelerating qualification elsewhere.

Additive manufacturing is now a strategic asset, field-ready, software-driven, and materially advanced. The leaders shaping this transformation are not only building parts but also reshaping how nations move, fly, and fight.

Join the conversation at AMAA 2025, where many of these experts will present the next phase of this transformation.

Special thanks to our sponsors: HP, Lincoln Electric, and formnext for their support of this edition.

If you're reading this after the event, then a replay is available via the same link.

