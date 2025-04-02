Weerg Implements AM-Flow Automation Solutions to Streamline Digital Manufacturing

Weerg, an Italian CNC machining service provider, has adopted the fully integrated production line from AM-Flow, a Dutch company specializing in automating 3D post-processing, to enhance workflow efficiency, traceability, and reduce manual handling.

By adopting advanced identification, quality control, and sorting technologies, Weerg aims to optimize post-processing. This move reinforces the company’s commitment to automation, boosting scalability and ensuring precision across its manufacturing processes.

“Our goal at Weerg has always been to push the boundaries of digital manufacturing. By implementing AM-Flow’s automated production line, we are not only increasing efficiency but also ensuring consistent quality and traceability, which is crucial for our customers and our growth,” said Matteo Rigamonti, Founder, Weerg.

AM-Flow automation production line. Photo: AM-Flow Automation.

Weerg Advances Automation with AM-Flow Integration

The new system at Weerg will be deployed in two stages, incorporating two AM-Feed, two AM-Vision, two AM-Sort, and one AM-Quality module. These additions are expected to minimize failures and associated costs, improve production speed, enhance part tracking, and introduce statistical process monitoring to ensure product quality. By implementing data-driven automation, the company aims to standardize manufacturing processes and support large-scale production with greater efficiency.

With automation reducing lead times and improving order transparency, Weerg expects to increase its capacity for high-volume production without compromising quality. The move aligns with a broader industry trend toward digital transformation in manufacturing, as companies seek scalable solutions to meet growing demand.

“By integrating AM-Flow’s technology, Weerg is taking a major step in scaling their operations efficiently while ensuring high-quality output. This partnership highlights the growing demand for automation in additive manufacturing, enabling companies to move from manual, labor-intensive workflows to fully data-driven, scalable production lines,” said Marion Timmermans, Commercial Director of AM-Flow.

AM-Flow hardware solutions for scaling post-production processing. Photo via AM-Flow.

Weerg Optimizes Post-Processing with New Alliances

In 2023 Weerg Srl announced that it had successfully streamlined the post-processing of 3D printed components, reducing cycle times by more than 50%. This achievement results from the integration of advanced post-processing systems supplied by AM Solutions, the 3D printing division of the Rösler Group.

The implementation of the S1, S2, and C1 systems, along with an HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D Automatic Unpacking Station—developed in collaboration with HP— significantly increased automation, reduced labor requirements, and improved product quality. These enhancements underscored the potential for scaling and industrializing post-processing in additive manufacturing.

In an interview with 3D Printing Industry, David Soldan, Head of AM Solutions – 3D Post-Processing Technology, and Volker Löhnert, Managing Director of Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH, emphasized the company’s collaborative approach with partners like Weerg. “We are speaking and cooperating with some of the world’s leading printer manufacturers to understand their thinking,” said Löhnert.

Soldan highlighted AM Solutions’ focus on automated post-processing solutions that integrate multiple steps into a single system. This approach not only reduces capital investment and equipment footprint but also simplifies workflow, making additive manufacturing a more viable option for large-scale production.

Elsewhere, PostProcess Technologies, a leading provider of automated post-printing solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with Farsoon Technologies, a global manufacturer of industrial 3D printing systems. This collaboration focuses on advancing Polymer Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) 3D printing by streamlining the powder removal process. Targeting the European and North American markets, the partnership integrates Farsoon’s 3D printers with PostProcess’s depowdering technology to enhance manufacturing efficiency.

Meanwhile, Italian 3D printing company CRP Technology has unveiled innovative post-processing solutions that combine Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Vapor Smoothing, and CNC machining. This advancement is designed to enhance the quality and performance of its proprietary Windform composite materials, catering to industries such as motorsport, aerospace, and automotive.

