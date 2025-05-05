Webinar Announcement: Patterns on Wheels – 3D Printing in the Tyre Mold Industry

The tyre mold industry is undergoing a period of significant transformation. As tyre designs become more intricate and performance standards continue to rise, manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to deliver molds that meet exacting specifications with greater speed and efficiency. Traditional manufacturing methods are struggling to keep up with these evolving demands, often resulting in longer lead times, increased production costs, and challenges in achieving the precision required for modern tyre patterns.

UnionTech has responded to these challenges with a dedicated 3D printing solution designed specifically for the tyre mold sector. In the upcoming webinar Patterns on Wheels: 3D Printing in the Tyre Mold Industry, attendees will gain valuable insights into how UnionTech’s innovative approach is redefining the production process. The session will be led by Stanley Leung, Senior Director of Sales for the Asia-Pacific region at UnionTech, who will present the technologies and results that are helping to reshape the future of tyre mold manufacturing.

Patterns on Wheels: 3D Printing in the Tyre Mold Industry.

At the heart of UnionTech’s solution is the RA600 SLA 3D printer. Engineered for the demands of tyre mold production, the RA600 delivers high levels of precision, process stability, and operational efficiency. Complementing the hardware is UnionTech’s proprietary Tire ONE software, which automates the entire workflow—from data pre-processing and simulation to the final print—allowing for streamlined, error-reduced production. UnionTech has also developed specialized UV-curable resins tailored to the needs of tyre mold applications, along with comprehensive digital process packages that optimize printing parameters for consistent, high-quality outcomes.

The benefits of adopting this 3D printing solution are already being seen in the industry. Some manufacturers have reported an increase in production efficiency of more than 80 percent, resulting in dramatically reduced lead times. Cost savings have also been significant, with some operations seeing a 30 percent reduction in labor and production expenses. In terms of quality, UnionTech’s technology achieves groove dimensions and roundness deviations within ±0.05 millimeters, allowing for ultra-high precision and the realization of complex, previously unfeasible tyre designs.

This webinar is a must-attend event for professionals in the tyre manufacturing sector who are looking to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry. By embracing digital 3D printing technology, tyre mold manufacturers can not only enhance productivity and reduce costs but also expand their design possibilities and meet the growing expectations of the market.

To learn more about how UnionTech is helping to lead this transformation, register now for Patterns on Wheels: 3D Printing in the Tyre Mold Industry on 8 May 2025. This session promises to provide valuable knowledge and practical guidance for companies seeking to innovate and thrive in the digital age of manufacturing.