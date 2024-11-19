WeAreAM Adopts AddUp’s FormUp 350 to Advance Industrial 3D Printing

In a strategic move to boost its industrial 3D printing operations, WeAreAM, an additive manufacturing competence center in Northern Italy, has acquired the FormUp 350 metal printer from French company AddUp. The new equipment aims to enhance WeAreAM’s capacity to produce high-precision components for the aerospace and medical industries.

Founded by industry leaders Seamthesis, AQM, VALLAND, Fenice, and Buffoli Industries, WeAreAM serves as a comprehensive provider of additive manufacturing solutions, covering the entire value chain from powder atomization to final part machining and testing. The addition of the FormUp 350 aligns with the company’s mission to support industrial-scale, serial production while prioritizing operational safety and efficiency.

AddUp’s FormUp 350 metal 3D printer, selected by WeAreAM for its precision and safety features. Photo via WEareAM.

Selected for its advanced safety features, particularly the Autonomous Powder Module (APM), the FormUp 350 ensures secure handling of reactive materials like titanium by maintaining an inert atmosphere during powder storage and transfer. Equipped with up to four 500W Ytterbium fiber lasers and a build volume of 350 x 350 x 350 mm, the machine achieves precision up to 0.1 mm. Its bidirectional roller recoating system enhances powder bed density, resulting in superior surface finishes and reducing the need for post-processing.

“Integrating the FormUp 350 into our facility is an important step in advancing our manufacturing capabilities,” said Paolo Folgarait, CEO of WeAreAM. “The machine’s safety features and precision align with our commitment to providing reliable and efficient solutions for high-precision applications in the aerospace and medical sectors.”

With over 32 years in the additive manufacturing industry and two decades focusing on metal 3D printing, Maurizio Romeo, CTO of WeAreAM, emphasized the significance of the FormUp 350’s safety aspects. “The Autonomous Powder Module was a key factor in our decision,” Romeo remarked. “Ensuring the safety of our team and clients is paramount. The FormUp 350’s ability to handle reactive powders securely, along with its repeatability and precision, makes it a valuable addition to our capabilities.”

Logo of WeAreAM. Image via WeAreAM.

Growing Adoption of Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing is increasingly being embraced for specialized applications where conventional methods fall short in terms of speed, flexibility, or material capabilities. One example is the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) in France, which has leveraged INTAMSYS’s high-temperature polymer 3D printers to accelerate the production of satellite assembly tools.

By transitioning from traditional manufacturing methods to additive manufacturing, CNES significantly reduced production timelines, achieving same-day turnaround for crucial satellite tooling components. These parts, made from high-performance materials such as ULTEM and PEEK, meet the stringent requirements of aerospace testing environments, including extreme temperature fluctuations and exposure to vacuum conditions.

In addition to the focus on speed and versatility, a push toward sustainability is increasingly evident across the additive manufacturing sector. Companies like Forecast 3D, FKM, Hasenauer & Hesser, and RapidCenter have incorporated DyeMansion’s Powerfuse S vapor smoothing technology into their post-processing workflows.

Introduced in 2019, Powerfuse S revolutionized vapor smoothing with a closed-loop solvent recycling system, marking a significant departure from traditional PFAS-based solvents known for their environmental persistence.

DyeMansion’s Powerfuse S, selected for the “Green Deal” call of the European Union. Photo via DyeMansion.

