Wayland Additive integrates Calibur3 into Autodesk Fusion to streamline electron beam metal 3D printing

Wayland Additive, a UK-based metal 3D printing company, has integrated its Calibur3 system into the Autodesk Fusion machine library. Announced on 27 November 2025, the collaboration enables a full end-to-end workflow for NeuBeam electron beam powder bed fusion (PBF-EB) users inside Autodesk’s CAD/CAM environment. The goal is to remove software fragmentation and make electron beam additive manufacturing more production-ready.

Engineers can now perform design modifications, build preparation, support generation, and slicing directly in Fusion with machine parameters developed specifically for the NeuBeam process. Wayland says the move creates a unified design-to-print chain for Calibur3 users across aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors.

The new machine profile is available on both Windows and macOS. This is the first time Fusion users on Mac can complete a full Calibur3 build setup. While physical machine operation still requires a Windows PC at the production site, Wayland says macOS support expands access for a wider engineering community.

Multi-year collaboration aims to eliminate software silos

Wayland Additive says the integration follows several years of technical work with Autodesk. According to the company, the goal was to address a persistent challenge in the electron beam AM sector: disconnected, proprietary, or incomplete software tools.

“Autodesk is a name that defines digital manufacturing, and to have our Calibur3 system integrated into Fusion’s machine library is a significant moment, not just for Wayland, but for the entire electron beam AM sector,” said Darrin Dickinson, Head of Business Development (EMEA) at Wayland Additive. “For too long, users of advanced PBF-EB systems have been limited by fragmented software ecosystems. That’s changed.”

Dickinson added that the combination of the Calibur3 platform and Fusion’s interface improves productivity and reliability for high-end metal AM workflows.

Sualp Ozel and Darrin Dickinson at Formnext 2025. Image via Wayland Additive.

Expanding access to advanced metal AM

The integration places NeuBeam inside a mainstream, widely adopted software ecosystem. For manufacturers already using Fusion, the company says the update removes the need for separate build-prep applications, reducing workflow complexity and costs.

Wayland highlighted the collaboration at Formnext 2025, where CEO Will Richardson met with Sualp Ozel, Principal Product Manager at Autodesk. The companies presented the integration as part of a broader push to make digital manufacturing workflows more scalable.

About Wayland Additive

Wayland Additive’s NeuBeam process was developed in-house by physicists with decades of experience in electron beam systems for semiconductor manufacturing. Rather than adapting existing EBM architectures, the company designed the Calibur3 system from first principles to improve charge neutralization, thermal stability, and material compatibility across challenging metal alloys.

Autodesk expands its additive manufacturing ecosystem

The integration of Wayland Additive’s Calibur3 system into Autodesk Fusion follows a broader expansion of Autodesk’s AM capabilities throughout 2025. Earlier this year, Autodesk previewed its volumetric modeling API for Fusion, a toolkit designed to enable physics-aware geometries, multi-material structures, and advanced lattice generation directly within the design environment.

Autodesk also strengthened its position in digital manufacturing workflows through a partnership with Authentise. The two companies launched a bundled Fusion solution for connected production, combining Fusion’s design and build-prep tools with Authentise’s data-driven manufacturing execution software. The collaboration aimed to create a more traceable, automated, and integrated workflow for industrial AM users.

