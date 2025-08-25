Wayland Additive and USC Racing Collaborate on Titanium Exhaust Collector for 2025 Formula SAE Car

UK-based metal additive manufacturing specialist Wayland Additive partnered with the University of Southern California’s student engineering team, USC Racing, a participant in Formula SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) competitions, to design, produce, and supply the titanium exhaust collector for their 2025 car. The collaboration highlights how advanced metal AM technologies can enable the production of complex components that are difficult or impractical to manufacture using traditional methods.

Formula SAE is an annual engineering education competition in which teams design, build, and race an internal combustion car within a single academic year, often under limited resources. Samuel McCarthy, USC student and Suspension Lead for USC Racing, explained: “The exhaust collector is the part that joins each cylinder’s exhaust into one stream and it directly affects engine efficiency and performance… By using AM, specifically Wayland’s NeuBeam process, we have been able to minimize the trade-off and get the best of both worlds.”

USC car with Wayland part. Photo via Wayland Additive.

Manufacturing Process and Collaboration

Traditionally, producing the exhaust collector required welding nine custom 1 mm Titanium tubes by hand, often stretching and cutting them to fit complex contours. “Getting all nine to fit together with minimal gaps takes many, many hours by a highly skilled fabricator, and even then, there is still margin for error,” said McCarthy.

The project began when USC approached Wayland at Rapid TCT in August 2024. Iterative design discussions and test pieces preceded final production. Using the Calibur3 system, the NeuBeam process enabled low thermal stresses during printing, which was essential for the part’s performance in a high-vibration, high-heat environment.

Additive manufacturing also brought design advantages, addressing space constraints within the car. “The Wayland-produced part reduced the length of our exhaust collector by 50%. And this is a really big deal,” McCarthy added. After printing, the exhaust collector also required minimal post-processing due to low residual stress and the absence of a sinter cake.

Keegan Duarte, Commercial Applications Engineer at Wayland Additive, noted: “NeuBeam’s low residual stress and minimal post-processing were key advantages for this demanding application. Being able to quickly turn around parts on the Calibur3 made a real difference under tight timelines. The collaboration demonstrated how Wayland’s technology can directly address and overcome practical manufacturing constraints. We hope to keep working with the USC team — wishing them the best of luck in their future races!”

Exhaust collector part of the USC car. Photo via Wayland Additive.

Testing and Competition Results

Once completed, the exhaust collector underwent testing, including five simulated competitions covering over 22 km each. The performance observed during testing continued into the official competition held 14–17 May 2025. USC Racing achieved 3rd place in autocross and completed an endurance event that only 49 of 120 teams finished in 2024.

3D Printing Accelerates Performance in Motorsport

The USC Racing project illustrates how AM can enhance performance and overcome engineering challenges, a capability increasingly leveraged across professional motorsports.

In August, Motorsports company Andretti Global, part of the TWG Motorsports umbrella, extended its collaboration with 3D printer OEM Stratasys, reaffirming its position as the Official 3D Printing Partner of Andretti INDYCAR. Leveraging Stratasys’ industrial-grade 3D printing systems—including the F370 and Fortus 450mc—along with advanced materials, the team has accelerated the creation of mission-critical components. These include a RVB cooling shroud for the pneumatic shifting valve block, a steering wheel setup beam, helmet cooling adapters, and a damper spring perch tool, among other bespoke parts tailored for high-performance racing.

Similarly, Swedish manufacturing technology company Hexagon extended its long-term partnership with the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team, building on an 18-year collaboration. As the team’s exclusive metrology partner, Hexagon provides advanced 3D scanning and digitalization technologies that enable Red Bull Racing to implement over 20,000 car design changes per season. This precision-driven approach supports the development of vehicles for drivers like reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Registrations are now open for Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Energy on September 17th. Reserve your free ticket now! The call for speakers is also open for Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Automotive & Mobility on October 1!

Want to help select the winners of the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards? Register to join the Expert Committee today.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image show USC car with Wayland part. Photo via Wayland Additive.