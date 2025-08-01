WASP unveils Shamballa: Open-air 3D printing lab for sustainable living

Construction 3D printing pioneer WASP is set to open Shamballa, a large-scale open-air laboratory for sustainable living and additive manufacturing, in Spring 2026. Located in Northern Italy, the 8-hectare site will host self-sufficient 3D printed structures and agroforestry initiatives, marking the culmination of a decade-long vision.

The Shamballa project, first introduced by Italy-based WASP (World’s Advanced Saving Project) in 2016, is inspired by the Tibetan myth of a utopian place of harmony. Initially conceived as a space for research into 3D printing applications across food, housing, health, energy, work, and culture, Shamballa now enters its final construction phase.

Shamaballa masterplan, sustainable living laboratory. Image via WASP.

To industrialize its construction approach, WASP has spun off WASP 3D Build, a startup dedicated to using the Crane WASP printer to build architectural-scale structures with natural, local materials. The group has invested over €1 million in the Shamballa site, which will also be managed in partnership with Olfattiva, a company focused on land stewardship and botanical cultivation.

Among the project’s core features is Itaca, a self-sufficient 3D printed farmhouse designed around principles of circular economy and autonomy in food, water, and energy. A green-roofed conference hall will accompany Itaca, offering space for educational programs and international collaborations. Over the next three years, additional facilities, including rest areas, sanitary infrastructure, and micro-architectures for biodiversity, will be printed on-site using Crane WASP.

The location itself is a former uncultivated farmland, now undergoing ecological regeneration. More than 500 ancient-variety fruit trees and 50,000 medicinal and aromatic plants will be planted as part of the site’s transformation into a medicinal botanical garden.

Shamaballa open-air laboratory. Image via WASP.

Shamballa is designed not only as a model of ecological architecture but also as a living lab for sustainable production methods. Future research at the site will explore high-efficiency housing and expanded uses of natural materials in additive manufacturing.

The project launch is being rolled out in phases:

July 2025 – Official announcement



September 2025 – Construction and completion of Itaca



April 2026 – Public inauguration of the Shamballa site

Sustainable and bio-integrated construction



WASP has previously demonstrated its commitment to sustainable construction through projects such as TECLA, a 3D printed earthen home developed with Mario Cucinella Architects, which showcased the architectural potential of local materials and additive methods. More recently, WASP partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to deliver 3D printed housing in Colombia, addressing rural housing needs with regenerative design principles. The broader field of bio-integrated construction is also advancing, as seen in ETH Zurich’s development of a 3D printed living material capable of capturing and storing CO₂, highlighting the growing convergence of architecture, sustainability, and biotechnology.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Feature image shows Shamaballa open-air laboratory. Image via WASP.