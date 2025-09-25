WASP launches CUBO HDP with RIGENERA support for on-site plastic recycling

WASP, an Italian manufacturer of large-scale 3D printing systems, has launched the CUBO HDP, a pellet-based 3D printer for sustainable manufacturing, at AAPA Expo Europe 2025 in Barcelona.

The new system was introduced at the tradeshow, which runs from September 23–25 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via (Hall 2, Stand B-115). CUBO HDP offers a 120 × 120 × 120 cm build volume and is positioned as a versatile machine for low-cost, circular production using recycled materials. According to WASP, the design emphasizes simplicity, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Average power draw is listed at 450 W with a maximum of 1 kW.

Recycled plastics workflow

CUBO HDP builds on WASP’s High-Definition Pellet (HDP) platform, first introduced with the 3MT HDP. The extruder has been redesigned for improved tolerance of irregular particle sizes, supporting a wider variety of shredded plastics. A powder recirculation system prevents stagnation, enabling the use of even microplastics.

Through integration with the RIGENERA 3D system, users can produce their own feedstock by shredding, drying, and extruding plastic waste in-house. This makes it possible to close the loop on materials and cut costs by reusing production scraps or locally sourced recycled plastics.

Shredded plastic waste. Image via WASP.

Large-format stability

Large-format pellet 3D printing often encounters issues with bed adhesion and part detachment. To address this, WASP has introduced a mechanical clamping system that physically secures parts to the print bed, reducing warping and failures on very large surfaces.

The machine’s enclosed build chamber ensures stable thermal conditions, which is particularly important for polymers such as PETG or recycled composites. In addition, a rechargeable filtration system has been integrated to capture and neutralize fumes and odors generated when printing with impure or recycled materials.

CUBO HDP printer. Image via WASP.

Other reliability features include an automatic feeding system with a capacitive sensor to detect when material runs out. If the hopper empties, the printer automatically pauses the job until it is refilled. CUBO HDP is shipped either fully pre-assembled for plug-and-play installation or in a flat-packed format for on-site assembly. The system is open to third-party materials, although WASP provides a list of tested polymers for guaranteed performance.

IAAPA Expo debut

WASP has chosen IAAPA Expo Europe, the largest international trade show for the leisure and attractions industry, as the launch venue for CUBO HDP. The company says the printer is well-suited to this sector, where operators increasingly look for sustainable methods of producing props, set elements, and large-scale decorative components. Visitors can see the CUBO HDP in operation at WASP’s booth in Hall 2.

Advancing sustainable 3D printing

Founded in 2012, WASP (World’s Advanced Saving Project) is based in Massa Lombarda, Italy. The company has developed a portfolio of pellet-based large-format 3D printers and sustainable manufacturing solutions, including clay extrusion systems and circular material workflows. WASP has been active in recycled-material 3D printing since 2016.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled its Shamballa open-air 3D printing lab for sustainable living, a project that combines architectural design with ecological principles. WASP also collaborated with Columbia University on a 3D printed earth installation at the Venice Biennale, and showcased a portfolio of sustainable 3D printing innovations at Formnext 2024. These projects illustrate how WASP is positioning pellet extrusion and recycled-material printing as part of a wider vision for circular and environmentally responsible production.

Featured image shows the CUBO HDP printer. Image via WASP.