Wacom partners with Blender to enhance pen and touch tools for 3D creation across platforms

Wacom, the Tokyo-based pioneer in digital pen and tablet technology, has entered a strategic partnership with Blender, the open-source 3D creation suite, to optimize pen and touch performance and expand mobile 3D creation. Announced today at Siggraph 2025 in Los Angeles, the collaboration includes Wacom’s upgrade to Patron-level sponsorship of the Blender Development Fund and joint development of a next-generation Blender experience for Android tablets.

The partnership aims to make 3D creation more mobile and intuitive for artists, educators, and innovators. Wacom and Blender’s developer community will work to ensure seamless integration of Wacom hardware with Blender software, beginning with iOS and expanding to Android. The companies also plan joint events, showcases, and educational outreach.

Wacom’s MovinkPad 11 creative tablet. Image via Wacom.

“Our joint responsibility and passion for the creative community drives us to enhance how creators interact with their tools, whether in studios, classrooms, or on-the-go,” said Nobutaka Ide, Wacom President and CEO.

“It’s about bringing the full power of Blender to where artists are, on tablets, on the move, and beyond the mouse and keyboard,” said Francesco Siddi, Blender COO.

The move builds on Wacom’s recent product launches, including the MovinkPad Android creative tablet, and reflects its shift toward a more holistic offering that combines hardware, software, and services. Visitors to Siggraph can see the new tools at Wacom’s booth #706, including the MovinkPad, the updated Wacom Cintiq range, and the latest Intuos Pro.

Blender’s role in accessible 3D printing workflows

Blender’s open-source accessibility has made it a popular modeling tool in 3D printing projects ranging from large-scale architecture to critical medical devices. Designers at Proto21 and Myata used Blender to help create the Guinness World Record-holding largest 3D printed structure, demonstrating its capacity for ambitious, collaborative builds. In healthcare, its modeling capabilities have been applied to functional, on-demand parts such as the U.S. Air Force’s 3D printed surgical retractor. Even in emerging areas like AI-driven defect prevention, Blender’s integration with additive workflows supports rapid iteration and customization, making advanced 3D design accessible to a wider range of creators and industries.

