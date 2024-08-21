Wabtec pantograph auto-drop devices see superior performance by using AM

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

Railroad equipment manufacturer Wabtec has improved the production and performance of its pantograph auto drop devices by leveraging Nikon SLM Solutions’ AM technology.

According to the company, this collaboration has led to a substantial 70% reduction in component weight and life cycle costs and a 50% decrease in production time. By utilizing Nikon SLM Solutions’ SLM 500 machine and its extensive expertise in AM, Wabtec was able to redesign the auto drop device, consolidating over 17 individual parts into a single, highly efficient valve component.

Crafted from AlSi powder, the new component boasts a compact design that improves overall system reliability while significantly reducing the risk of air leakage; a persistent issue in the traditional manufacturing process. This optimized design has also resulted in a 30% gain in performance, primarily through enhanced airflow management, making the component more effective in its operational environment.

“This collaboration with Nikon SLM Solutions has allowed us to push the boundaries of safety and efficiency in rail transit. The innovation and performance of the AM pantograph auto drop device are set to become a new standard in the industry,” said Henri de Chassey, 3D printing expert for Railway Transit applications at Wabtec.

3D printed component of Wabtec’s pantograph auto-drop device. Image via Nikon SLM Solutions.

Addressing complexity and safety concerns

Wabtec’s move to adopt AM was influenced by challenges associated with the conventional production methods for its pantograph auto-drop devices. The traditional process faced issues such as air leakage, longer time-to-market, and complexities in assembling a component involving multiple suppliers. Streamlining production was necessary due to the safety requirements of these devices in train operations.

By incorporating AM, Wabtec achieved a reduction in both the weight and production time of the component. Additionally, the new design reduced the number of spare parts needed, facilitating smooth supply chain management. This reduction in parts also contributed to lower life cycle costs, as it led to decreased maintenance requirements and increased design flexibility throughout the component’s lifespan.

However, the shift to additive manufacturing was not without its challenges. A key issue was the cleaning of internal channels within the newly designed component, which was necessary to ensure the part’s functionality. To manage this, Wabtec and Nikon SLM Solutions developed a cleaning process specific to the needs of AM-produced parts.

Additionally, the team made further design adjustments to address potential vibration issues during the component’s operation. These measures were important to ensure the new AM part met Wabtec’s safety and performance standards.

Wabtec’s partnership with Nikon SLM Solutions aligned with the company’s goal of consolidating and expanding its AM capabilities, particularly given its existing fleet of SLM machines. Throughout the project, Nikon SLM Solutions professionals, including Alexander Braune and Ralf Frohwerk, provided technical support and guidance, contributing to the development and implementation of the redesigned component.

SLM Solutions’ SLM500 3D Printer. Photo via SLM Solutions.

Streamlined railway operations with 3D printing

The railway industry is witnessing an increased use of 3D printing technologies. Recently, Hitachi Rail acquired ARGO 500 3D printers from Roboze to boost the production of prototypes and spare parts in the railway industry at its factories in Italy and the U.S.

The printers will use high-strength polymers like ULTEM 9085 and Carbon PEEK, replacing traditional metal machining methods for faster, cost-effective production. This upgrade aims to tackle supply challenges and enhance operational efficiency in the railway sector. Roboze will also provide after-sales support, reinforcing its role in advancing industrial manufacturing.

Back in 2021, ARMOR’s AM materials division Kimya announced its use of custom PEKK filament to 3D print spare railway parts. A railway supplier needed a protective cover component designed in 1982 and turned to Kimya’s Factory manufacturing service to produce a small batch of these polymer parts. By leveraging PEKK filament developed at Kimya’s R&D center, Kimya Lab, the team achieved reduced lead times and cost savings for the production of the protective covers.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows a 3D printed component of Wabtec’s pantograph auto-drop device. Image via Nikon SLM Solutions.