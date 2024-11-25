WAAM3D’s New RoboWAAM XP: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Cranfield University spin-out WAAM3D has unveiled its new large-format RoboWAAM XP system at Formnext 2024.

Equipped with Cranfield University’s patented Cold-Wire Gas Metal Arc (CWGMA) process, this novel system achieves deposition rates of up to 15kg/hr, meeting the precision demands of high-performance materials. Designed for large-scale manufacturing, RoboWAAM XP supports alloys including iron, aluminum, nickel, and copper.

Dr. Jialuo Ding, CTO of WAAM3D highlighted that the new system, “offers users higher productivity, whilst maintaining precision and control. It is a testament to the partnership between WAAM3D and Cranfield University and our teams’ commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of additive manufacturing.”

WAAM3D CEO Filomeno Martina showcasing large scale part created using RoboWAAM XP. Photo via 3D Printing Industry.

Validated through industrial testing

Development efforts since 2018 have included two years of rigorous industrial testing with WAAM3D’s trusted partners from sectors including the likes of energy, marine, mining, and space. These trials demonstrated the system’s ability to meet complex manufacturing requirements across sectors.

Key specifications highlight the system’s industrial-grade capabilities. RoboWAAM XP achieves robotic motion repeatability of ±0.05 mm and offers dimensions of 5.8 x 5.2 x 4.3 meters, with robust monitoring tools tracking current, voltage, and melt pool dynamics through a vision system.

Optional features enhance functionality further, including a fume management system for improved workplace safety, pyrometry for consistent thermal control, and laser interferometry for real-time adjustments to layer height and error correction.

Offering a spacious build envelope of 2 x 2 x 2 meters and a payload capacity of 2.1 tonnes, RoboWAAM XP addresses the need for large-scale spare parts with rapid turnaround times.

Eight-axis motion capabilities, combining a six-axis robotic arm with a two-axis part rotator, enable the production of complex geometries without compromising payload versatility. Enhanced by welding technologies from Fronius, including MIG, MAG, and CMT processes, the system is positioned to deliver significant value in demanding industrial environments.

Cranfield University’s CWGMA process serves as a cornerstone of RoboWAAM XP, boosting process efficiency by achieving high deposition rates with consistent energy input. Production speeds are significantly improved while maintaining stringent quality standards.

Integration with WAAM3D’s proprietary software tools, WAAMPlanner and WAAMCtrl, ensures streamlined workflows. WAAMPlanner facilitates tool path planning and parameter allocation, while WAAMCtrl enables real-time process monitoring, data logging, and visualization, providing users with a cohesive operational experience.

With these advanced features, RoboWAAM XP will help broaden WAAM3D’s solutions for industries prioritizing precision and scale in additive manufacturing.

Technical specifications and pricing

Customers seeking further details on RoboWAAM XP’s features or pricing can contact WAAM3D directly.

Machine size 5.8m (width) x 5.2m (depth) x 4.3m (height) Print envelope 2m x 2m x 2m (configuration dependent) Control system Siemens PLC Axes 6 (robotic arm) + 2 (servopositioner) WAAM variants CWGMA, MIG, MAG, CMT Repeatability ± 0.05 mm Robotic architecture Kuka Materials Alloys of iron, aluminium, nickel, copper, and others Power source and wire feeders Fronius, Abicor Binzel Rotational table (default) 500 kg payload Rotational table (optional) 2,100 kg payload in continuous rotation Other optional equipment Fume management system, pyrometry pack, ShapeTech for layer height measurement and correction.

Catch up on all the news from Formnext 2024.

Voting is now open for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows WAAM3D CEO Filomeno Martina showcasing large scale part created using RoboWAAM XP. Photo via 3D Printing Industry.