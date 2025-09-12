VX9000 validated for multi-ton additive casting applications

Voxeljet, a German manufacturer known for its binder jetting systems in industrial foundry work, has completed validation trials for its VX9000 large-format 3D printer. Developed with GE Vernova and the Fraunhofer Institute for Casting, Composite and Processing Technology (IGCV), the system was tested in summer 2025 at Baettr’s foundry in Sweden, where molds weighing up to 7,200 kilograms were produced and cast without detectable defects.

Additive manufacturing has often been constrained by the limited build volumes of commercial equipment, keeping production largely within prototypes and small series. Energy infrastructure requires components on a much larger scale, with rotor hubs in offshore wind turbines reaching 60 tons. The VX9000 addresses this gap by extending voxeljet’s binder jetting process to a build space measuring nine by seven by 1.8 meters. This expansion allows molds for multi-ton castings to be produced in weeks instead of months, enabling industries such as wind and hydropower to consider additive manufacturing for parts previously out of reach.

Schematic view of VX9000 system design. Image via Voxeljet.

The origins of the system trace back to the Advanced Casting Cell (ACC) project launched in 2021 by GE Vernova, then operating as GE Renewable Energy, in partnership with Fraunhofer IGCV and voxeljet. The objective was to optimize mold production for the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine, reducing lead times from roughly ten weeks to two. Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy supported the program as part of a technology-oriented innovation scheme. In October 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy provided GE Vernova with $14.9 million in funding to continue development, with voxeljet chosen as the technical partner for implementing the VX9000.

Assembly of the prototype platform was carried out at voxeljet’s headquarters in Friedberg, Germany. Compared with the VX4000, previously one of the largest commercial sand 3D printers, the VX9000 represented a major increase in scale. Several technical advances were introduced: industrial foundry sand could be processed, which is significantly easier to handle than quartz sand and more recyclable; layer thicknesses of up to one millimeter accelerated the printing process while lowering costs; a new offset jetting strategy shortened print head travel paths and further reduced build times; and integrated process sensors enabled real-time monitoring of conditions, ensuring consistent print quality and full traceability.

voxeljet VX9000 build chamber during trial at Baettr foundry. Photo via Voxeljet.

Validation under operational conditions took place at Baettr’s Swedish foundry. A total of 20 benchmark molds up to 7.5 meters in length were printed and cast in alloy EN-DJS-400-18-LT, with the heaviest casting weighing 7.2 tons. Results showed that dimensional tolerances remained well within required values and that the accuracy of fit exceeded what is typically achieved with traditionally manufactured large molds. The molds were significantly easier to assemble, and cast surfaces required less cleaning due to fewer flashes. Casting proceeded smoothly, and no detectable defects were recorded during the series-production trials. Initial findings also indicated ways to optimize workflow and handling when operating equipment on this scale.

“Baettr has been working with voxeljet since 2018 to further develop sand 3D printing. The progress is clearly noticeable: today, the cores are larger, easier to assemble, and continue to meet the highest standards of accuracy and quality. With these positive experiences, we want to continue to actively shape the technology in the future,” explains Nicolas Ory-Studer, Project Manager at Baettr.

Freshly completed VX9000 print bed. Photo via Voxeljet.

Although designed for offshore wind applications, the VX9000 can be adapted for other heavy manufacturing sectors. Hydroturbine components such as Francis impellers and spiral casings, heavy-duty rotor hubs, gearboxes, and structural elements for large-scale plants in the energy and infrastructure industries represent additional areas of use. For operators, the ability to produce molds near installation sites offers reductions in logistics costs and associated emissions, while shortened lead times support faster deployment of critical equipment.

Voxeljet has established its reputation by supplying binder jetting platforms and related services to automotive, aerospace, and tooling customers. With the new system, the company extends this expertise to multi-ton casting, offering equipment capable of producing molds on a scale previously unavailable through additive manufacturing. For GE Vernova, which focuses on energy technology solutions, the platform supports the rollout of advanced turbine systems. Fraunhofer IGCV contributes process optimization and industrial engineering knowledge, ensuring the system can meet production demands in demanding environments.

Finished casting from VX9000-produced mold. Photo via Voxeljet.

Future work will build on the findings from the 20 initial trials, with refinements in handling and workflow forming the next stage of development. With its expanded build volume, modular design, and integrated digital monitoring, the VX9000 demonstrates that additive manufacturing can now fulfill the geometric and metallurgical requirements of components weighing several tons. Its validation under production conditions confirms that digital mold-making is not confined to prototypes but can be applied to some of the largest castings required in modern energy infrastructure.

