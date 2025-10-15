Vulcan’s New MX Series Aims to Make Metal 3D Printing More Accessible

Vulcan, a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced manufacturing systems, has introduced its MX Series, a line of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) metal 3D printers aimed at making industrial additive manufacturing more accessible. With starting prices at $39,000, the MX100 is labeled as one of the most affordable metal 3D printers available, while maintaining industrial-grade performance and precision.

A Range of Metal 3D Printing Solutions

The MX Series includes eight models designed to meet the needs of both small laboratories and large-scale production facilities. The MX100 is a compact system suited for precision components in limited spaces, while the MX800 provides an 800 x 600 x 900 mm build volume for high-capacity manufacturing. Six additional models offer intermediate capabilities, providing organizations of varying sizes with a clear path to adoption.

Vulcan’s MX Series of PBF-LB metal Additive Manufacturing machines. Image via Vulcan.

Each printer in the series uses high-power lasers to fuse fine metal powders into solid components. Layer thicknesses range from 20 microns for detailed features to 120 microns for faster builds, allowing flexibility between precision and production speed.

The systems include multi-laser configurations and scanning strategies designed to maintain consistent part quality. Closed-loop powder handling supports operational safety and material efficiency, while automated calibration and software controls streamline setup and daily operation. The printed parts typically require limited post-processing, which can help shorten manufacturing timelines.

The MX Series supports a wide range of materials, including titanium alloys for lightweight strength, cobalt-chromium for wear resistance and biocompatibility, copper alloys for thermal and electrical conductivity, and various stainless steels and aerospace-grade aluminum alloys. This versatility enables applications across multiple industries, including dental restorations, medical implants, turbine blades, heat exchangers, and automotive structural components.

MX Series is suitable for producing a wide range of components. Image via Vulcan.

Vulcan stressed that across the MX Series, from the compact MX100 to the high-capacity MX800, system efficiency can allow for payback within months, with continued reductions in unit costs over the life of the machine.

Making Metal 3D Printing More Accessible

Beyond Vulcan, other initiatives are also aiming to expand access to metal 3D printing. In 2024, researchers at the Technical University of Munich’s (TUM) Institute for Machine Tools and Industrial Management introduced the ReAM250, an open-source metal 3D printer. The project enables researchers and organizations to build their own laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) systems, providing a cost-effective platform for experimenting with process monitoring and control in metal additive manufacturing. All necessary files and documentation—including software, CAD designs, circuit diagrams, and IO lists—are freely available on the ReAM250 GitHub page.

Elsewhere, 3D printer manufacturer Formlabs is preparing to launch FormNow, an on-demand 3D printing service that allows users to upload designs, select from a range of professional-grade materials, and receive finished parts without owning a printer. Turnaround times are expected within five days, making the technology more accessible for individuals and businesses who want to explore metal 3D printing before investing in equipment. While on-demand services are common among startups, this approach is less typical for established manufacturers, signaling a move toward scalable, service-oriented solutions.

