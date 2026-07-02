VulcanForms Secures $21M State Tax Credit for Massachusetts Expansion

Digital manufacturing firm VulcanForms is set to build a facility of up to one million square feet at its existing Devens, Massachusetts site. The Massachusetts Economic Assistance Coordinating Council (EACC) approved $21.26 million in state tax credits for the project under the Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP), a performance-based initiative that ties credits to job creation and capital investment. The expansion is projected to add 1,063 positions across the medical, aerospace and defense, industrial, and consumer goods sectors.

The Devens plant will be VulcanForms’ third in Massachusetts, joining facilities in Devens and Newburyport. The company uses industrial metal 3D printers, machining equipment, and automated production systems to manufacture parts across multiple industries.

Arwood Machine Overall. Photo via VulcanForms.

Part of a broader state incentive round

The VulcanForms approval was one of 11 projects certified at the June EACC meeting. Across those projects, the council approved $52 million in tax credits tied to commitments to create 2,793 net new jobs, retain 1,503 existing positions, and draw more than $1.4 billion in private investment statewide. Other recipients in the round included Boston Dynamics, which received $25 million to support a robotics and manufacturing center in Waltham.

“Through the Economic Development Incentive Program, we’re helping companies expand, strengthening local economies and creating good jobs in communities across Massachusetts,” said Governor Maura Healey.

Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley added: “From robotics and artificial intelligence to advanced manufacturing and life sciences, these companies are making long-term commitments to grow here. That’s a strong vote of confidence in Massachusetts as a place where innovation can scale and businesses can succeed.”

State programs as a lever for advanced manufacturing growth

In January, VulcanForms closed an oversubscribed $220 million financing round led by Eclipse and 1789 Capital, with participation from Washington Harbour, Fontinalis, IEQ Capital, and other investors. At the time, the company reported that customer demand had exceeded its available production capacity, with customers placing large, long-term orders for more volume than it could produce.

Coordinating additive manufacturing, precision machining, automation, and inspection within a single workflow is complex, and sustaining consistent output at scale demands highly trained personnel. Access to critical materials, certification standards, and qualification processes for high-performance components can also slow production growth, and the company depends on suppliers for specialized equipment, raw materials, and skilled labor.

The EDIP tax credit’s job creation target, more than 1,000 positions, reflects how much of VulcanForms’ scaling plan depends on building that workforce alongside the physical facility.

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Featured image shows an operator monitors real-time build data and quality scans across multiple GEN 3 printers from a centralized console. Photo via VulcanForms.