VOXELTEK unveils Smilemaker, the first fully automated clear aligner 3D printer

Hungarian dental 3D printing firm VOXELTEK has launched Smilemaker, the world’s first desktop system for fully automated clear aligner production. The system was revealed alongside an updated version of the company’s flagship dental printer, the Mark IV “FlashPrint”, ahead of its debut at the International Dental Show (IDS) 2025 in Cologne on March 25.



Founded in 2013, VOXELTEK was one of the first Central European manufacturers of photopolymer 3D printers, with a focus on dental innovation. The company aims to simplify and localize advanced dental manufacturing processes, making technologies more accessible to clinics, hospitals, and private practices.



A Revolution in Aligner Production



Clear aligners are one of the fastest-growing segments in dentistry. According to VOXELTEK, the global aligner market is expected to expand from $4.66 billion in 2023 to $28 billion by 203, driven by rising demand for non-invasive orthodontic treatments and cosmetic dentistry.



Traditionally, producing clear aligners is a multi-step, labor-intensive process that requires dental scans to be converted into 3D models, which are printed as molds. These molds then undergo thermoforming, trimming, and post-processing, usually across separate machines and often handled by external dental labs.

The Smilemaker changes that by integrating 3D model printing, thermoforming, and laser trimming into a single device. This patent-pending platform eliminates the need for manual post-processing, enabling 24/7 unattended production of orthodontic aligners. Measuring approximately 80×30 cm, the system is compact enough to be used directly in dental offices, clinics, or hospitals.

The printer is supported by VOXELTEK.live, a cloud-based platform offering CAD design services to orthodontists, further simplifying the workflow and removing the need for in-house 3D modeling. With its patent-pending architecture, Smilemaker is not only optimized for compactness but also for reliability in high-throughput applications.

Featured image shows Mark IV “FlashPrint” side view. Image via VOXELTEK

Upgraded Mark IV printer and integrated workflow

The newly updated Mark IV “FlashPrint” printer includes a built-in post-curing chamber, consolidating essential steps for polymerizing biocompatible resins into a single machine. With the same desktop footprint as its predecessor, it offers a practical solution for clinics aiming to implement chairside restorations with minimal complexity.

Smilemaker and FlashPrint are part of VOXELTEK’s expanding digital dentistry ecosystem, which also includes the VOXEL.IOS intraoral scanner and integrated design and production tools via VOXELTEK.live.



VOXELTEK will showcase its new lineup at IDS Cologne 2025, Hall 3.1 | Booth K080.



A growing market for clear aligners

While other manufacturers such as HeyGears and LuxCreo offer automated or direct-print solutions for clear aligners, their systems typically require multiple machines or bypass thermoforming entirely. For example, HeyGears’ Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production Solution includes separate stations for printing and trimming, requiring more space and operator oversight. LuxCreo, on the other hand, bypasses thermoforming altogether, directly 3D printing aligners from flexible resins, a method that still requires regulatory adaptation and different workflow considerations. In contrast, VOXELTEK’s Smilemaker appears to be the first desktop-sized platform that combines all stages of printing, thermoforming, and laser trimming, into a single automated device.

Featured image shows VOXELTEK´s Smilemaker. Image via VOXELTEK

Industry momentum and innovation

Recent developments from major dental 3D printing firms underscore the momentum in this space. In January 2024, 3D Systems unveiled a suite of dental printing solutions, targeting high-efficiency dental labs, including new workflows for orthodontics, splints, and surgical planning models​. Meanwhile, Carbon introduced its Gen 2 aligner model solution, designed to boost throughput and accuracy for high-volume aligner

Featured image shows Mark IV “FlashPrint” front view. Image via VOXELTEK