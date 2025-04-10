Volumetric 3D printer specialist Vitro3D rebrands as Manifest Technologies, launches new P-VAM evaluation kit

University of Colorado Boulder-spin out Vitro3D has rebranded to Manifest Technologies and launched its first evaluation kit for a new approach to volumetric 3D printing.

Unveiled at RAPID + TCT 2025, the Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing (P-VAM) kit is designed to allow engineering teams and researchers to test a process that builds objects volumetrically. At the core of the process is a proprietary light engine paired with algorithmic controls that cure photoreactive resin across three dimensions simultaneously.

This allows parts to be produced without supports and potentially at speeds significantly faster than conventional methods. Additionally, the approach avoids the large footprint typically required by print farms, offering a more compact setup that could be integrated into existing workflows.

Live demonstrations of the kit and sample parts are available at Manifest’s booth (#3443) at tradeshow. The company is currently seeking strategic partners interested in exploring the potential role of volumetric 3D printing in continuous production and mass customization environments.

“We founded Manifest to fundamentally reimagine additive manufacturing—moving beyond layer-by-layer printing to instant, multidimensional formation of solid parts using precisely controlled beams of light. At a time when the more mature additive technologies are beginning to stagnate, we view the debut of our P-VAM evaluation kit at RAPID as an invitation to forward-thinking partners to join us and manifest different,” said, CEO and Co-Founder Camila Uzcategui.

TPMS w measurements. Photo via Manifest Technologies.

Engineered for high-throughput compatibility

Unlike conventional printers designed for standalone use, P-VAM hardware is modular and compact, built for seamless inclusion within existing manufacturing lines. The system has been developed to complement high-throughput processes such as injection molding, with the potential to reduce or eliminate secondary assembly steps by directly embedding components or combining multiple fabrication stages into one.

Included in the evaluation kit is a high-precision fabrication unit equipped with a custom light engine, high-power laser, advanced optics, a Zaber motion stage, wiring, a custom PCB, and a durable enclosure. Each system is pre-calibrated and ready for immediate deployment, tuned specifically for Arkema’s HT511 photopolymer material, which comes included in a starter pack.

Software access is also provided, enabling users to load standard 3D models, manipulate geometries, and simulate volumetric builds in real time. Backed by cloud infrastructure, the platform supports ongoing updates and performance enhancements.

Training and onboarding documentation are part of the package, along with support for users who want to tailor the system to specific experimental or production needs.

According to Manifest, the process delivers part production at speeds 10 to 100 times faster than those seen with conventional additive methods. The system also supports high-viscosity transparent resins, opening opportunities in applications where standard photopolymers fall short.

Design flexibility extends to resolution control across individual components and scalability in the X-Y plane, limited only by feature size requirements.

Manifest is offering hands-on training and onboarding documentation for early adopters, along with personalized support for experimental use cases. Engineering and R&D teams participating in the evaluation program are encouraged to test new applications and provide feedback that could shape future iterations of the technology.

Leveraging volumetric 3D printing

In the past, volumetric 3D printing has made headlines via medical applications and research.

Last year, bioink technologies firm BIO INX introduced READYGEL INX, a sterile, Gel-MA-based bioink designed for volumetric bioprinting. Developed in partnership with Readily3D, the bioink follows a plug-and-print approach with pre-optimized parameters to improve usability and reproducibility in research settings. Its composition enables high biocompatibility and supports the rapid creation of centimeter-scale biological structures using low light doses, minimizing stress on printed cells.

In April 2022, Stanford University and Harvard University researchers developed a novel volumetric 3D printing technique using a nanoparticle-laden resin that hardens only at precise laser focal points. By converting red light into blue light through triplet fusion upconversion, the team enabled localized curing anywhere within the resin vat, eliminating the need for support structures and layer-by-layer printing.

The custom resin featured silica-coated nanocapsules that remained stable under harsh printing conditions. This method allowed the creation of complex geometries from multiple directions, simplifying post-processing and offering potential applications beyond 3D printing, including solar energy and biomedical research.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows TPMS w measurements. Photo via Manifest Technologies.