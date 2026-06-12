Materials

Voltage launches Eclipse X9, a Basalt-Recycled PETG Composite for LFAM

Nāia 25, a 25 ft electric research catamaran concept. Image via Voltage Vessels.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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