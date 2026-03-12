Volkmann Collaborates with HP to Offer Contained Metal Powder Handling System

Volkmann GmbH, a German manufacturer of powder conveying and handling equipment based in Soest, is collaborating with HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions to provide its new vPort system for contained metal powder management for the HP Metal Jet S100 line of printers. Through this collaboration, Metal Jet S100 systems can be equipped with a proprietary Volkmann powder management solution designed specifically for HP’s binder jetting technology (BJT) platform. The system provides a semi-automated, entry-level option for parts cleaning, powder recovery, and refilling, complementing an existing fully automated solution used with HP’s metal additive manufacturing technology.

The integration combines Volkmann’s PowTReX basic system with several components used for powder transfer and containment. The platform performs powder sieving, recovery, and transfer. Volkmann’s vacuum conveyor technology moves powder between stages of the workflow. A glove box and locking dock connect to the HP build unit, sealing the interface between the 3D printer and the powder handling system.

Volkmann vPort powder handling system. Photo via Volkmann.

Alexandre Tartas, Global Head of Sales and Go-to-Market Metals at HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, commented on the collaboration. “We’re excited to collaborate with Volkmann on the vPort system, a solution for powder handling for the HP Metal Jet S100 Printer,” Tartas said. “This system combines safety for operations and operators with efficient workflow and processes. Easy to use and installed in a couple of days, customers can start production of high-quality end-use parts to secure or restore their supply chain.”

Availability of the vPort system currently covers several regions where HP’s binder jetting printers are deployed. Volkmann distributes the system in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company can be reached by phone at 609-265-0101 or by email at [email protected]. Further information about Volkmann’s powder conveying technologies is available at www.volkmannusa.com.

Volkmann develops powder handling systems for metal additive manufacturing workflows

Powder handling remains a required operational step in metal additive manufacturing environments operating multiple machines. Volkmann has previously introduced systems designed to automate powder transfer, recovery, and reuse across production workflows. One example is the PowTReX automated powder handling system, first launched in 2018 to consolidate powder transfer, recovery, sieving, and reuse within an enclosed process. The system extracts used powder after a completed build, screens the material to remove oversized particles, and returns powder that meets specification to the printing process. Vacuum transfer moves powder from storage into a buffer before feeding it through an ultrasonic screening unit that separates agglomerates from usable material. Volkmann reports that its powder handling technology has been deployed in more than 100 additive manufacturing installations worldwide.

Additional systems from the German powder handling specialist have focused on automating powder transfer into specific metal 3D printing platforms. Another example is the vLoader 250 vacuum conveying system, developed in collaboration with EOS GmbH and Volkmann GmbH. The system uses pneumatic vacuum conveying to load metal powders into EOS M 400 series printers while eliminating manual material handling. Designed to operate either as a sealed closed-loop configuration or as a standalone unit, the system forms part of a broader portfolio of equipment used for powder conveying, drying, depowdering, and sieving. These systems support additive manufacturing workflows that require controlled powder transfer and recovery between stages of production.

PowTReX automated powder handling system. Photo via Volkmann USA.

