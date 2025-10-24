Vitruvian Begins 3D Printing Affordable Homes in Ohio

Ohio-based construction 3D printing company Vitruvian is building a series of 3D printed homes in Chauncey to expand housing options in Appalachian Ohio.

The project is funded by the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program (SAOP) through an Appalachian Community Grant from the Ohio Department of Development. It forms part of SAOP’s broader mission to improve access to safe, affordable housing in the region.

In total, six homes are being built in Chauncey, with three printed by Vitruvian and three constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

“Housing is just one of our number one needs, always. … There’s just not a lot of housing opportunities,” SAOP Executive Director Madison Trace told Athens Independent. “We’re hoping that we can provide really nice, energy-efficient, affordable homes for this area, at the end of the day. That’s kind of what we’re hoping to do — and a safe space for our survivors.”

SAOP plans to sell the 3D printed houses to first-time buyers and residents who qualify for financial assistance, giving priority to individuals involved in the organization’s programs. One of the homes may also serve as rental or transitional housing, depending on community needs.

A Habitat for Humanity home sits across the street from 3D printed construction underway in Chauncey. Photo by Dani Kington / Athens Independent.

Affordable homes for rural Ohio

Vitruvian’s approach uses a robotic 3D printer that constructs walls from within the building site. Compact enough to fit through a standard doorway, the robot layers a custom blend of Portland cement, recycled industrial byproducts, aggregates, microfibers, and specialized additives to form the structure. It can print roughly 1,300 sq. ft. of wall space in a single day, producing 9 ft. tall hollow walls designed to accommodate insulation, plumbing, electrical wiring, and internal supports.

The material and process are intended to provide both durability and environmental benefits. These homes are expected to last about twice as long as traditional wood-frame structures and offer greater resistance to wind and water damage.

Each rests on a reinforced foundation built to withstand shifting ground, an important safeguard in areas affected by historic coal mining. Although the overall construction cost is similar to that of conventional methods, the 3D printing process is faster and produces significantly less waste.

Vitruvian is also pursuing research to make its materials more sustainable. The company is collaborating with local cement and aggregate producers and exploring ways to reuse mining waste as part of its concrete mixture. This effort is focused on repurposing existing byproducts rather than promoting new mining activity.

The research is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Defense, both of which are interested in reducing the cost and environmental impact of building materials.

Construction of the Chauncey homes is expected to finish within the next few months. When complete, the project will provide additional housing for local residents and serve as a test of how 3D printing technology can be applied to community development in Appalachia.

Vitruvian Co-Founder Chris Sentz offers a peek inside 3D printed walls like those the company is printing in Chauncey. Photo by Dani Kington / Athens Independent.

3D printing advances affordable housing

Rising construction and property costs have made homeownership increasingly unattainable, driving the need for affordable housing.

As a result, Texas-based ICON released three one-bedroom 3D printed homes in Austin’s Mueller community as part of the Mueller Affordable Homes Program. Each 650 sq. ft. residence was built with ICON’s CarbonX material, designed to provide strong thermal insulation suited to Austin’s climate.

The two-story homes feature open ground-floor layouts with private upper-level bedrooms and bathrooms. Priced from $195,000, they form part of a larger development including additional two- and three-bedroom 3D printed houses. Created with Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and developer Catellus, the project advanced ICON’s goal of using 3D printing to deliver durable, efficient, and affordable housing.

Meanwhile, automated construction 3D printing company HiveASMBLD began work on Zuri Gardens, a 13-acre affordable housing community in Southeast Houston that blends 3D printing technology with traditional construction methods. The development will include 80 two-story homes averaging 1,360 sq.ft. each featuring a 3D printed ground floor made from low-carbon concrete and an upper level built with panelized materials supplied by LP Building Solutions.

The printed concrete walls are engineered to provide strong structural support, superior insulation, and resistance to extreme weather, while LP SmartSide siding, TechShield roofing, and Legacy sub-flooring contribute to durability and energy efficiency. Construction on the first 3D printed home was set to begin this month.

Help choose the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards winners – sign up for the Expert Committee now!

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows a Habitat for Humanity home sits across the street from 3D printed construction underway in Chauncey. Photo by Dani Kington / Athens Independent.