Vision Miner acquires AddWise in a $14M deal

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

Industrial 3D printing solutions provider Vision Miner has announced the acquisition of AddWise valued at $14 million.

Through this strategic acquisition, Vision Miner plans to bolster its internal manufacturing capabilities and extend its global footprint. Established in 2017, Vision Miner has experienced significant expansion, with recent revenue surging by 120% and consistently surpassing industry profitability benchmarks. Debt-free and financially robust, the company is poised for rapid expansion, projecting a tenfold growth in the near term.

“The acquisition of AddWise is a transformative milestone for Vision Miner,” said Patrick Smith, Founder & CEO of Vision Miner. “By combining our 8 years of experience and success in the industry with AddWise’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are now better positioned than ever to deliver the most innovative and reliable industrial 3D printing solutions to our global customer base.”

Nano Polymer Bed Adhesive. Image via Vision Miner.

Vision Miner’s impact on additive manufacturing

Vision Miner is already trusted by industry leaders including NASA, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, Tesla, and the U.S. Air Force (USAF), and U.S. Army. A notable achievement includes helping NASA solve the challenge of printing a small CF PEEK part for the filtration system of its latest spacewalk suits, enhancing mission capabilities in extreme environments.

The company has introduced pioneering products like the patent-pending Nano Polymer Bed Adhesive and the 22 IDEX 3D printer, reshaping industry norms. Specifically designed to meet the challenges of printing high-performance materials with precision, speed, and affordability, the 22 IDEX printer is widely favored by industry leaders.

In addition to winning 3D Printing Industry’s Company of the Year in 2022, Vision Miner was featured as a panelist at the 3D Printing Industry Awards in 2023. Meanwhile, Vision Miner has forged strategic partnerships with companies such as Shining 3D, earning itself the recognition of Diamond Distributor in the US market.

Consolidations in the 3D printing sector

With this move, Vision Miner joins the latest list of companies that have pursued acquisitions. Last year, German large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep acquired HAGE3D to expand its global presence in low-to-high-temperature AM solutions. This acquisition aimed to enhance its reseller network and supply chain scalability, combining an installed base of over 1,000 printers across industrial sectors.

Keeping deal terms undisclosed, the integrated portfolio brought forth industrial 3D printers boasting a build volume of up to one cubic meter and the capability to handle diverse materials. This move aimed to redefine large-scale 3D printing with advanced Fused Filament Fabrication technology for functional parts.

January 2023 saw Japanese optics and imaging multinational Nikon finalizing its acquisition of German metal 3D printer manufacturer SLM Solutions for €622M. This acquisition marks Nikon’s deeper investment in metal 3D printing, with Nikon CEO Toshikazu Umatate expressing enthusiasm about the partnership with SLM. “We value SLM’s capabilities in the metal additive manufacturing space and we look forward to enhancing and growing our digital manufacturing business,” said Umatate.

Under undisclosed financial terms, US 3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D acquired XYZ Printing’s SLS business in April 2023. Through this strategic move, Nexa3D secured access to XYZ Printing’s technology, distribution channels, and service capabilities. Included in the agreement, Nexa3D plans to integrate XYZ’s MfgPro230 xS and MfgPro236 xS 3D printers into its expanding lineup of powder bed products.

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Nano Polymer Bed Adhesive. Image via Vision Miner.