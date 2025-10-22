Virginia Tech Researchers Use AI and Wire-Arc AM to Improve Metal Part Production

Researchers at Virginia Tech, led by Associate Professor Prahalada Rao from the College of Engineering, are exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) combined with wire-arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) could enhance the production of submarine and aircraft components by detecting and correcting flaws during printing. The approach seeks to make fabrication faster and more reliable than traditional machining methods.

“We’ve always relied on conventional machining, but it takes months to produce even a single part,” Rao said. “Additive manufacturing gives us the ability to make those parts much faster and with less waste, which opens up a new way of thinking about how we build.”

Prahalada Rao, associate professor of industrial and systems engineering, speaks in the Future Manufacturing Lab in Kelly Hall. Photo via Virginia Tech.

Faster, Smarter Manufacturing

Conventional machining processes were time-consuming, resource-intensive, and often revealed flaws only after production was complete. After the Cold War, the closure of many specialized machine shops left a lasting skills gap in defense manufacturing. To address this, researchers are turning to additive manufacturing technologies—particularly wire-arc and laser-wire printing—which enable the rapid fabrication of large, complex metal components.

“Wire-arc additive manufacturing is basically welding in 3D,” Rao explained. “If laser powder bed fusion produces a pint of material a day, wire-arc is keg-sized. You can deposit 40 or 50 kilograms in a day. The challenge is making sure that much metal goes down without a single flaw.”

To further tackle this challenge, Rao’s team applies artificial intelligence to monitor the “melt pool” of molten metal during printing, identifying and correcting potential defects in real time. “When the melt pool looked good, the part turned out how we wanted. When it looked bad, we knew what would happen,” Rao said. “So we built a machine learning algorithm that was able to predict with about 90 percent certainty when things were going wrong.”

Results of wire-arc additive manufacturing processes. Photo via Virginia Tech.

Preparing the Next Generation

Rao works within Virginia Tech MADE: Center for Advanced Manufacturing, training students and professionals in advanced manufacturing and digital technologies. Much of the work takes place in his Kelly Hall lab and the Learning Factory, which recently added laser powder bed fusion and hybrid laser-wire systems.

“Giving students access to the same machines they’ll see in industry is critical,” Rao said. “That’s why the laser powder bed fusion and laser wire system in the Learning Factory is so valuable. Additive is something you can train quickly, and it prepares our students to step right into the future of manufacturing.”

Advances in WAAM

Beyond Virginia Tech, several organizations worldwide are pushing the boundaries of Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) and validating its potential for industrial use.

In October, DEEP Manufacturing, a company specializing in large-scale additive manufacturing (AM), received full Approval of Manufacture (AoM) from classification society DNV. This builds on DEEP Manufacturing’s earlier Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV Maritime. The approval covers WAAM production for pressure vessels, pressure vessels for human occupancy, and hull structures and equipment.

In July, Nurol Makina, an armored vehicles producer, and MetalWorm, a robotic additive manufacturing specialist, collaborated to successfully produce a key armored vehicle component using WAAM technology. The part met all required standards after rigorous laboratory and field testing, demonstrating WAAM’s potential as an alternative manufacturing method for defense applications.

Elsewhere, German developer and provider of 3DMP metal 3D printers and technology provider GEFERTEC introduced its novel arc80X series, aiming to meet the growing demand for larger-scale 3D metal printing using WAAM. The GEFERTEC’s arc80X series combines metal inert gas welding with specialized CAM software and Sinumerik control architecture. The process offers high build rates and cost-effective material handling, making it suitable for industrial applications such as turbine component production in the energy sector.

