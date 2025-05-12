VICIS and Carbon Launch NFL’s Top-Ranked 3D Printed Helmet

VICIS, a football helmet manufacturer known for engineering safety-first designs, has partnered with additive manufacturing California-based company Carbon to develop a new line of custom-fit helmets using 3D printed lattice structures. The result is the ZERO2 MATRIX, a modular helmet platform that integrates Carbon’s latest impact-damping elastomer with VICIS’ in-house lattice geometry. The technology is embedded in the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX QB and the ZERO2-R MATRIX TRENCH—position-specific helmets developed to address the distinct impact profiles experienced by quarterbacks and linemen.

In collaboration with biomechanical researchers, the NFL and NFLPA have refined helmet testing protocols to simulate real-world impacts experienced in games. These test results are published annually in a ranked performance list. VICIS occupied the top five positions in the 2023 rankings, with three models containing Carbon’s 3D printed MATRIX fit system. This year marked the NFL’s first use of a designation for linemen-specific protection. Only two helmets received this tag: VICIS’ TRENCH variants. The highest-rated among them, the ZERO2-R MATRIX ID TRENCH, incorporates Carbon’s impact-absorbing lattice system.

To enhance the performance of its existing ZERO2 model, VICIS engineers shifted toward a modular lattice-based system that could deliver both mechanical protection and a secure fit. Using in-house Carbon 3D printers and FEA modeling, the team evaluated multiple lattice configurations before selecting a hexahedron unit cell. This geometry offered the desired combination of initial stiffness and controlled buckling, two properties critical for energy absorption during impact.

VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX helmet featuring Carbon’s 3D printed lattice structure. Photo via VICIS.

The challenge of filling curved helmet interiors with repeatable lattice patterns led to the use of Carbon’s Design Engine software. Flat lattice structures were not sufficient for conforming to anatomical head shapes. Instead, VICIS and Carbon developed a volumetric fill strategy to maintain uniformity in complex geometries. This method resulted in a regular pattern lattice with exposed edges that required additional support. A secondary mesh layer, applied along the outer lattice surface, acted as a scaffold to reinforce structural integrity and improve surface finish.

EPU 45, a recently developed energy-dissipating elastomer from Carbon, served as the foundational material for the MATRIX pads. Tuned for strain-rate sensitivity, EPU 45 allowed engineers to reduce density while preserving shock absorption. This resulted in lighter, more breathable pads with faster print times, helping lower production costs without sacrificing performance metrics.

To ensure proper fit and comfort, VICIS relies on head scans to shape helmet interiors to individual players. However, recognizing subjective variation in comfort, VICIS offers athletes a choice of fit profiles. This hybrid system—combining data-driven customization with user feedback—creates an adaptable platform that does not compromise long-term helmet stability.

Modular curved lattice pad developed using Carbon Design Engine and EPU 45 elastomer. Photo via Carbon.

Since launching the ZERO1 helmet in 2017, VICIS has prioritized rapid iteration over legacy design timelines. Access to Carbon’s additive manufacturing platform enabled real-time prototyping with engineering-grade materials, allowing test samples to be printed and evaluated in-house within days. This cycle of quick validation and redesign contributed to the ZERO2 MATRIX’s emergence as a top-tier helmet in both general and position-specific NFL safety rankings.

Additive Manufacturing in Custom Helmet Design

In 2024, Jabil collaborated with KAV Sports to produce customized cycling helmets using additive manufacturing and a proprietary nylon carbon-fiber composite. The KAV Portola helmet was certified by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and exceeded impact resistance criteria by over 25 percent. Jabil’s Materials Innovation Center developed more than 30 polymer formulations before finalizing the material, which was engineered for high and low temperature performance, energy absorption, and improved interlayer adhesion. The helmets are made-to-order and produced in two to three weeks using 3D printing.

In 2023, Bauer Hockey partnered with EOS to produce personalized helmet inserts using 3D printed Digital Foam technology and selective laser sintering. Each insert is manufactured from a player’s head scan and integrated into Bauer’s REAKT helmet series. The inserts feature varying lattice geometries, are lightweight at 580 grams, and are designed for breathability and comfort. EOS began its Digital Foam program in 2019 and supports Bauer through engineering consultancy Additive Minds. Bauer’s MyBauer platform enables mass customization of equipment using this approach.

KAV Rhoan 3D printed aero cycling helmet side view. Image via KAV Helmets.

