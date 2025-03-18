VeroTouch Completes Colorado’s First 3D Printed Homes, Expands with IHIP Grant

VeroTouch, a construction technology company specializing in automated 3D printing for housing, has completed Colorado’s first 3D printed homes. The firm secured up to $618,000 in funding from the state’s Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP) to support further development. The funding will facilitate expansion into Cleora, where the company plans to build a 31-home development using its proprietary printing system.

The two completed homes in Buena Vista, part of the VeroVistas project, are 1,100-square-foot structures designed to test the feasibility of large-scale additive-manufactured housing. VeroTouch utilized a custom-developed 3D concrete printing process to fabricate structural walls on-site, integrating automation to reduce manual labor and optimize material use.

Unlike traditional construction methods that rely on extensive wood framing, the printed homes use a composite material designed for durability, energy efficiency, and fire resistance. The mix incorporates A1-rated fire-resistant components and mold-resistant properties while utilizing passive insulation strategies to reduce energy consumption.

Work on site in Buena Vista. Image via VeroTouch.

South Main, a development firm known for mixed-use urban planning in Buena Vista, partnered with VeroTouch to integrate the 3D printed structures into the local housing market. While VeroTouch handled the core structural elements, local subcontractors managed mechanical, electrical, and foundational work. Seven student interns participated in various phases of the build, from digital modeling to site preparation, as part of a workforce training initiative.

Colorado officials view additive construction as a potential tool for addressing housing shortages. “We are proud to accelerate innovation in housing to better address Colorado’s housing needs,” said Governor Jared Polis. “The unveiling of the first 3D printed homes in the state is a great example of our efforts to support new construction methods and create more housing now.”

While 3D printing has been explored in housing projects worldwide, large-scale adoption remains limited due to regulatory hurdles, material constraints, and economic viability concerns. VeroTouch’s work in Buena Vista serves as an early-stage implementation, with the IHIP grant intended to evaluate the scalability of the technology for broader applications in the state.

Colorado’s first 3D printed houses. Image via Verotouch.

VeroTouch is preparing for a larger-scale implementation in Cleora, a community near Salida. The planned 31-home project will serve as a testbed for refining automation protocols, integrating prefabrication strategies, and assessing long-term performance metrics of printed housing materials in Colorado’s climate.

“We’re not just improving homebuilding; we’re transforming communities with resilient, energy-efficient design,” said VeroTouch CEO Grant Hamel. The Cleora development will also analyze cost efficiencies in material usage and construction time, providing comparative data against conventional building methods.

Precedents in 3D Printed Housing

Europe’s first 3D printed social housing project to comply with ISO/ASTM 52939:2023 was completed in Grange Close, Ireland. Harcourt Technologies Ltd (HTL.tech), a construction 3D printing company operating in Ireland and the UK, used a COBOD International BOD2 printer to build the homes 35% faster than conventional methods. The structures featured load-bearing double cavity walls printed without reinforcement, in accordance with Eurocode 6 standards for unreinforced masonry. The project’s superstructure was completed in 12 days, and following its success, HTL.tech has since upgraded its printing system, increasing volumetric output by 40%.

The U.S. Department of Defense introduced its first 3D printed barracks at Fort Bliss, Texas. Texas-based ICON, a construction 3D printing company, developed three facilities using its Vulcan 3D printer and proprietary Lavacrete material, designed to withstand environmental fluctuations. The barracks, spanning 5,700 square feet each, were printed in layers and engineered to meet the Department of Defense’s updated Unified Facilities Criteria for additive manufacturing. The structures accommodate up to 56 soldiers each and will be used for mobilization training.

First Social Housing Project compliant with ISO 52939:2023 in Ireland was completed 35% faster than with conventional methods. Photo via COBOD International.

