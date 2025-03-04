VERIGRAFT Secures €1.2M Eurostars Grant for 3D Printed Vascular Graft Breakthrough

VERIGRAFT, a Swedish biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine, has been awarded a €1.2 million Eurostars grant for the PREPPER (PREcision Printed PERsonalized Tissue Therapies) project. The initiative is a collaboration with Readily3D SA, a Swiss company developing volumetric 3D bioprinting technologies, RISE, a Swedish research institute focused on applied sciences, and Sahlgrenska University Hospital, a major medical center involved in clinical research. The project is developing 3D printed arterial grafts designed to closely replicate natural arteries, improving surgical outcomes and durability in vascular procedures.

Synthetic vascular grafts used in current procedures often face challenges with poor integration and high failure rates. PREPPER aims to address these limitations by integrating advanced 3D printing, solution-blown fiber technology, and tissue engineering to create personalized grafts that function more like natural arteries. The funding will support the refinement of these techniques, potentially leading to a first-in-human clinical trial. The vascular graft market is projected to exceed $4 billion by 2026, highlighting the demand for improved solutions in this field.

VERIGRAFT, in collaboration with Readily3D, RISE, and Sahlgrenska University Hospital, secures Eurostars funding. Photo via VERIGRAFT.

“This Eurostars grant is a major milestone for VERIGRAFT and regenerative medicine. With PREPPER, we are accelerating the future of personalized tissue therapies,” said Dr. Raimund Strehl, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. “The global vascular graft market is projected to exceed $4 billion by 2026, and PREPPER positions Europe at the forefront of 3D bioprinting and regenerative medicine.” Dr. Strehl’s statement underscores the strategic importance of the project for VERIGRAFT and the broader medical field.

Founded in 2014, VERIGRAFT specializes in tissue engineering solutions for vascular and neurological conditions. The company focuses on developing bioengineered grafts that address limitations in existing treatments for patients with chronic diseases and disabilities. Operating preclinical laboratories near Gothenburg University and one of Sweden’s largest hospitals, the company collaborates with researchers and investors from Europe, Asia, and the US.



PREPPER aims to advance 3D bioprinting techniques that could extend beyond vascular grafts into broader areas of regenerative medicine. By refining biocompatibility and integration properties, the research could inform developments in engineered tissues for other medical applications.

Recent Innovations in Pharmaceutical 3D Printing

MB Therapeutics, a Montpellier-based startup specializing in pharmaceutical 3D printing, has secured €2 million in seed funding to develop a facility that will enable pharmacies to produce personalized medications on-site. This facility aims to address the growing demand for customized treatments and to overcome challenges like drug shortages, production scaling, and medication quality in pharmacies. With over 1,000 pharmacies in Europe involved in drug compounding, MB Therapeutics focuses on providing 3D printing technology that automates traditional manual processes, improving safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Meanwhile, UK-based FabRx is advancing pharmaceutical 3D printing with its M3DIMAKER 1 3D printer, designed to automate capsule production in pharmacies. The printer uses semi-solid extrusion (SSE) technology and includes a built-in quality control system to ensure precise dosing and consistency, meeting European Pharmacopeia standards. FabRx’s research shows that 3D printing can reduce costs by up to 35% for minoxidil capsules while cutting manual labor by 55%. The process also minimizes pharmacists’ exposure to active ingredients, increasing safety and efficiency.

Personalized medicine. Photo by MB Therapeutics

