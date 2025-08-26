Velo3D to Develop Copper Nickel Alloy for U.S. Navy Applications

Velo3D, an AM technology company specializing in mission-critical metal parts, has secured a $6 million contract to develop and qualify copper nickel alloy for use in its Sapphire printer line. The qualification includes Velo3D’s large-format Laser Powder-Bed Fusion (LPBF) Sapphire XC system and directly supports the U.S. Navy Maritime Industrial Base Program’s efforts to accelerate ship repair timelines.

CuNi is widely used in naval applications for its strong resistance to seawater corrosion. However, traditional casting methods create manufacturing challenges, often requiring rework, higher costs, and longer lead times. Velo3D’s Rapid Production Solution (RPS) is designed to address these limitations, enabling faster production than conventional casting while strengthening shipbuilding schedules and supply chain resilience.

“Velo3D is proud to be the first U.S.-based OEM with domestically developed Laser Powder-Bed Fusion additive manufacturing solutions to develop CuNi for its systems,” said Arun Jeldi, Velo3D CEO. “Through our Rapid Production Solution, we are helping provide faster part delivery, enhanced reliability, and the surge capacity needed to meet evolving defense demands.”

Critical alloys like Inconel, Copper, Aluminum and Titanium. Image via Velo3D.

Advancing Supply Chain Independence and Defense Readiness

The qualification process is being carried out at Velo3D’s Fremont, California, facility with the support of the U.S.-based, openly sourced metal powder supplier—helping ensure supply chain independence for the Navy. All Sapphire printers are assembled in the U.S., and the Sapphire XC, capable of producing parts up to 600 mm in diameter and 550 mm in height, could become the first printer of its size to qualify CuNi parts. This advancement expands addressable applications by enabling larger components, while delivering the benefits of LPBF, including high fidelity printing and Velo3D’s in-situ process monitoring.

Velo3D added its systems comply with DoD cybersecurity requirements and are capable of securely integrating with military networks, safeguarding the integrity and security of critical manufacturing processes.

Velo3D’ Saphhire’s flow software, Sapphire 3D printers and its quality validation. Photo via New Mill Capital.

Broader Additive Manufacturing Partnerships with U.S. Navy

In July, Synergy Additive Manufacturing, U.S.-based company specializing in high-power laser systems, was awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). The project aims to advance Extremely High-Speed Laser Cladding (EHLA) technology to enhance the lifespan and performance of titanium cylinder bores used in helicopter components—part of the U.S. Navy’s broader push to extend the life of critical aerospace parts, cut costs, and reduce maintenance downtime.

Separately, in 2021, 3D printer and filament supplier MatterHackers was awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract valued up to $5 million to provide fully deployable 3D printing systems to the U.S. Navy and Marine bases across the country and overseas. The awarded contract for MatterHackers covers the delivery of up to 75 Tier 1 additive manufacturing systems through 2025. This package includes Ultimaker S5 industrial-grade 3D printers, premium filament materials, dedicated IT support, ongoing maintenance services, and hands-on on-site training.

