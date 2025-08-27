Velo3D Joins U.S. Army Initiative to Advance Aluminum Additive Manufacturing

Velo3D, an AM technology company specializing in mission-critical metal parts, has announced its participation in the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC) and Manufacturing & Sustainment (M&S) initiative. The program aims to develop high-throughput, cost-efficient AM methods for Aluminum CP1 to support defense applications.

Critical alloys like Inconel, Copper, Aluminum and Titanium. Image via Velo3D.

Partnership Establishes Scalable AM Processes for Military Use

As part of the program, Velo3D is collaborating with RTX and the Raytheon Technologies Research Center (RTRC) to refine a laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) process for Aluminum CP1. The effort aligns with the U.S. Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) modernization goals, including improved system agility, cost-effectiveness, and operational readiness. The collaboration leverages Velo3D’s large-format AM technology to establish a repeatable process capable of scaling across multiple programs and facilities.

“Velo3D’s metal AM platform was selected by (DEVCOM) AvMC and M&S for its differentiated capabilities that overcome the traditional constraints of legacy L-PBF systems,” said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. “Through a fully integrated software and hardware platform that includes factory tool matching, in-situ monitoring, standardized process parameters, and centralized data systems, we enable consistent and repeatable outcomes across machines and sites. These are essential advantages for distributed manufacturing in support of national defense.”

Lee Barber, Additive Manufacturing Materials Lead at Raytheon Technologies, said AM plays a key role in creating a more resilient and agile defense supply chain. “This collaboration with (DEVCOM) AvMC and M&S brings together government and industry to establish a scalable and repeatable process for Aluminum CP1 production. It enables rapid response and quality assurance for our military forces.”

The initiative also aims to implement an Installation and Operational Qualification (IQ/OQ) framework to replace traditional point-qualification methods, supporting a distributed manufacturing model across the Department of Defense and its supplier network.

Rendering of a Sapphire 3D printer production facility. Image via VELO3D.

Additive Manufacturing Rises as a Cornerstone of Defense Innovation

The DoD’s $1 trillion FY 2026 budget has requested $3.3 billion across 16 projects that involve additive manufacturing. The budget allocates $58.4 million for DARPA’s Additive Manufacturing of MicrosystEms (AMEE) and OSD’s Additive Manufacturing Innovation programs, which explicitly focus on 3D printing technology.

Elsewhere, American shipbuilder Austal USA purchased an ARCEMY Small Edition metal 3D printer from Australia’s AML3D in a deal worth approximately AU$1.2 million (USD$0.78 million). AML3D’s proprietary Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) technology powers the system, which will be installed at the U.S. Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE).

Last month, composite 3D printing company Continuous Composites (CCI) was awarded a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract from the U.S. Air Force. Through the agreement, the Idaho-based company will advance the development of high-performance composite materials using its proprietary Continuous Fiber 3D (CF3D) technology.

Registrations are now open for Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Energy on September 17th. Reserve your free ticket now! The call for speakers is also open for Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Automotive & Mobility on October 1!

Want to help select the winners of the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards? Register to join the Expert Committee today.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image show Rendering of a Sapphire 3D printer production facility. Image via VELO3D.