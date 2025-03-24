Velo3D Introduces Rapid Production Solutions: Accelerating Additive Manufacturing for Key Industries

Velo3D, a U.S.-based metal 3D printer manufacturer, has introduced Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) to meet the rising demand for scalable, high-quality production parts in industries like aerospace, defense, and energy. RPS allows customers to tap into Velo3D’s production cells, enabling increased output without significant capital investment.

This solution provides OEMs, contract manufacturers, and primes with a reliable pathway from concept to production, backed by Velo3D’s engineering expertise, advanced technology, and a fleet of Sapphire XC large-format metal 3D printers.

“Rapid Production Solutions are designed to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing by providing flexible, high-quality solutions that are rapidly tailored to each customer’s unique production needs. This capability seamlessly compliments our success in supplying metal AM hardware systems to today’s leading OEM’s, accelerating AM adoption. By combining our technology, deep expertise, and robust ecosystem, we’re not just meeting industry demand—we’re helping shape the future of manufacturing quickly,” said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D.

RPS: A Scalable Approach to Additive Manufacturing

Velo3D’s RPS enables companies to accelerate design cycles and achieve production qualification with greater efficiency. The solution combines advanced metrology, software, process control tools, and data-driven insights to ensure consistent, high-quality output. These integrated technologies are specifically designed to support rapid qualification and deliver predictable results across various industries such as aerospace, defense, and energy.

To accommodate the diverse needs of its customers, RPS offers flexible adaptation pathways. Companies can choose to integrate AM production within their own facilities, collaborate with contract manufacturers to expand capacity, or utilize Velo3D’s production cells for rapid scaling.

An anonymous supply chain executive from an aerospace engine manufacturer credited the combination of Velo3D’s expertise, production cells, and technology for driving key accomplishments. “In just four months, Velo3D’s RPS achieved more than we had in the previous four years—producing 11 large-format proof-of-concept parts across three materials, advancing two parts into the production pipeline, and making significant progress in the qualification of IN718 material.”

Velo3D Strategic Restructuring

In January, Velo3D completed a strategic review process that it initiated in December 2023. One of the most notable updates was a debt-for-equity exchange. In this arrangement, Arrayed Notes Acquisition Corp. acquired 95% of Velo3D’s issued and outstanding common shares. As part of this transaction, Arrayed Additive, a subsidiary of Arrayed Notes, canceled approximately $22.4 million (or 81.7%) of Velo3D’s senior secured notes and $369,000 of accrued interest. In exchange, Velo3D issued 185,151,333 new shares of common stock. This restructuring effort was designed to alleviate some of the company’s financial obligations.

In terms of leadership, Brad Kreger was replaced as CEO of Velo3D in December 2024 by Arun Jeldi, who is also the CEO of Arrayed Additive. Under the ownership of Arrayed Additive, Velo3D seeks to grow its position in the metal additive manufacturing market, targeting applications in defense, aerospace, and space.

Another significant development for Velo3D in 2024 was its licensing agreement with SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Elon Musk. Under this deal, SpaceX will pay $5 million for access to Velo3D’s 3D printing technology. Velo3D manufactures the Sapphire series of metal powder bed fusion 3D printers, featuring a non-contact recoater that improves the likelihood of successful builds.

Velo3D-3D printed aerospace part demonstrator. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Featured image shows Velo3D company logo. Image via Velo3D.