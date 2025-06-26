Velo3D enters CRADA with U.S. Navy to advance metal additive manufacturing for defense

Velo3D, a U.S.-based metal additive manufacturing (AM) company, has signed a four-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). Announced on June 4, 2025, the collaboration involves two NAVAIR federal labs: the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) and Fleet Readiness Center East (FRC East). The partnership aims to qualify advanced metal AM materials and processes for flight-critical components in military aircraft systems.

Embracing advanced additive manufacturing solutions

“This CRADA with NAWCAD and FRC East represents a significant milestone in advancing our ability to provide precise, repeatable, and scalable additive manufacturing solutions for the defense industry,” said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D.

The agreement will leverage Velo3D’s Sapphire family of metal 3D printers, along with its integrated Flow print preparation software and Assure quality control system. The joint effort will focus on material characterization, process qualification, and application development for high-performance components used in demanding military environments.

Paul Charron, Additive Manufacturing Lead at FRC East, described the CRADA as an opportunity to “improve mission readiness and increase system performance” through advanced AM technologies. The initiative is expected to support rapid iteration, cost efficiency, and greater flexibility in production for the U.S. Navy’s aviation platforms.

This partnership marks a strategic move to extend AM capabilities deeper into defense applications, where qualification, repeatability, and performance are mission-critical.

The Sapphire XC 1MZ. Photo via Velo3D.

Velo3D’s expanding footprint in aerospace & defense

Founded in 2014, Velo3D has positioned itself as a specialist in unlocking previously unprintable geometries in high-value metals. Its customers include major aerospace and energy companies such as SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, and Aerojet Rocketdyne.

This CRADA accelerates Velo3D’s growing involvement in defense and aerospace sectors. Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc selected Velo3D’s Sapphire XC system this past year to support the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program via ATI’s Florida-based AM hub.

Defense adoption of metal AM technologies

Velo3D’s CRADA with NAVAIR is part of a clear shift within U.S. defense circles toward integrating metal AM into mission-critical workflows. Just last year, AML3D’s large-scale ARCEMY WAAM systems were fully operational at the U.S. Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Virginia. Meanwhile, the Navy, alongside ASTM and BlueForge, has been spearheading efforts to certify AM suppliers to bolster its submarine industrial base.

Moreover, as noted in a recent expert interview on Navy shipbuilding strategy, public–private partnerships are key to scaling advanced manufacturing across naval maintenance and readiness operations.

Feature image shows the Velo3D booth at RAPID + TCT 2025. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.