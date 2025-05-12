Velo3D and Ohio Ordnance Works Sign Agreement to Support 3D Printed Military Components

Velo3D, a company specializing in metal additive manufacturing, has entered into a partnership with Ohio Ordnance Works (OOW), a manufacturer of firearms and military systems, to develop 3D printed weapon components as part of OOW’s Rapid Production Services (RPS) program. The goal is to design intricate, high-performance components optimized for efficient and effective 3D printing, which is expected to reduce the timeline for OOW’s Rapid Production Services.

Under the agreement, Velo3D will provide engineering services, including design optimization, material selection, and performance analysis. These services aim to prepare parts for additive manufacturing and ensure they meet military application standards. “We are excited to collaborate with Ohio Ordnance Works on this critical defense initiative,” said Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D. “This partnership enables us to help OOW streamline their design process, enhance performance, and ultimately meet the demanding needs of the defense sector.”

The Sapphire XC 1MZ. Photo via Velo3D.

Robert Landies III, President of Ohio Ordnance Works, also praised the partnership. “By partnering with Velo3D, we can leverage their expertise in application engineering and design for additive manufacturing to optimize our design processes and ensure that we are producing parts with the precision, speed, and quality our military customers expect.”

HCAR weapon. Photo via Ohio Ordnance Works.

Growing Military Adoption of 3D Printing

​​3D printing is increasingly being used to produce military equipment on demand, speeding up repairs, reducing supply chain reliance, and enhancing frontline readiness.

In March, Velo3D partnered with Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. (BPMI) to deploy the Sapphire XC large-format printer for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. In collaboration with materials company ATI, BPMI is leveraging Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology to 3D print missile components previously produced via casting, significantly reducing lead times for critical propulsion system parts.

Earlier this year, Creech Air Force Base’s 432nd Wing installed two Bambu Lab 3D printers to support US Air Force (USAF) maintenance training for MQ-9 Reaper drones, addressing part shortages that previously disrupted operations. As part of a new manufacturing setup, over 800 personnel can now produce replacement components on-site, helping reduce downtime and logistical strain.

