Velo3D and Linde AMT Partner to Supply U.S.-Made Copper-Nickel Powder for Naval Programs

Velo3D, an AM technology company specializing in mission-critical metal parts, and Linde AMT, metal powders, coatings, and additive manufacturing materials specializer, have signed an agreement to supply U.S.-produced CuNi (70-30 Copper-Nickel) powder for the U.S. Navy and the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program.

The arrangement establishes a fully U.S.-based supply chain for copper-nickel components, combining Linde AMT’s expanded powder production facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, with Velo3D’s Sapphire XC large-format printer. This agreement supports the domestic production of essential parts for shipbuilding and fleet operations.

The Sapphire XC 1MZ. Photo via Velo3D.

Copper-Nickel in Naval Systems

Copper-nickel alloys are widely used in naval applications because of their corrosion resistance, durability, and mechanical strength in marine environments. Their thermal conductivity and ductility make them suitable for shipboard piping, cooling systems, and structural components that require long-term performance.

Copper powders. Image via Linde AMT.

The agreement builds on Velo3D’s recent U.S. Navy contract to qualify and produce CuNi components for modernization programs. A dedicated Sapphire XC printer will operate exclusively with Linde AMT’s U.S.-made powder, ensuring continuous production throughout the year without added cost to Navy or MIB stakeholders.

“This collaboration ensures a vertically integrated, domestically produced solution of powder, printers, and parts,” said Andy Shives, Global Director of Sales. “Our Indiana facility has completed a recent atomization expansion and is prepared to scale powder production to meet defense needs.”

Strengthening Defense Manufacturing

The companies aim to support national security by supplying ITAR-compliant materials and technologies that can be quickly deployed across shipyards and naval programs. Velo3D’s systems, certified to DoD cybersecurity standards, allow precise, layer-by-layer manufacturing with closed-loop monitoring, ensuring consistency and quality from the first build.

“Partnering with Linde AMT supports our mission to bolster the Navy’s surge capacity and accelerate modernization,” said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. “Together, we deliver an agile, secure, and scalable manufacturing solution that aligns with our nation’s defense priorities.”

The VELO3D Sapphire System. Photo via VELO3D.

Expanding the Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem

The U.S. Navy’s interest in metal additive manufacturing extends beyond research partnerships. In September, Rosotics, a company specializing in large-scale metal additive manufacturing, entered the fabrication and testing phase of a federal contract awarded by Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC, a naval nuclear propulsion contractor, at the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory under the U.S. Department of Energy. The contract carries an E2 priority rating for National Defense under the Defense Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS), tied to maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for the U.S. Navy’s nuclear fleet.

Elsewhere, Australian large-format Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) specialist AML3D delivered 3D printed prototype tailpiece components for the US Navy’s Virginia Class nuclear submarine program as part of the trilateral AUKUS partnership. The Copper-Nickel components, valued at approximately A$156,000, will undergo testing before being installed on a Virginia-Class nuclear submarine for in-service trials later this year. AML3D manufactured these submarine parts in less than five weeks, a significant improvement over the 17-month lead time required by conventional manufacturing methods.

The company asserts that its metal additive manufacturing technology is key to building a strong trilateral AUKUS supply chain in partnership with Australia’s allies, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

