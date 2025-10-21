Velo3D and iRocket Deepen Collaboration to Enhance U.S. Aerospace and Defense Supply Chains

Velo3D, an AM technology company specializing in mission-critical metal parts, has expanded its collaboration with Innovative Rocket Technologies, a company focused on developing reusable launch vehicles.

The partnership aims to integrate advanced metal additive manufacturing into iRocket’s production processes, enabling faster design updates after each reusable launch and supporting the manufacturing of Solid Rocket Motors for the interceptor market. iRocket will adopt Velo3D’s Sapphire printers and Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) to produce propulsion and structural components for space and defense applications.

Shockwave. Photo via iRocket.

This collaboration seeks to enhance efficiency and supply chain resilience across the U.S. aerospace and defense sectors. iRocket’s approach to reusability—designed to allow vehicles to be “Reconditioned, Reloaded, and Relaunched” in less than 24 hours—could enable faster turnaround cycles similar to those in commercial aviation. The use of Velo3D’s technology is expected to streamline the production of precise, repeatable components to meet aerospace and defense requirements.

iRocket’s Growth and Velo3D’s Role in Supporting Advanced Manufacturing

Founded in 2018, iRocket is developing the Shockwave, a fully reusable launch vehicle intended for rapid turnaround between missions. The company has ongoing collaborations with the U.S. Space Force and the Air Force Research Laboratory to advance propulsion and defense technologies. In July 2025, iRocket announced plans to go public through a $400 million SPAC merger with BPGC Acquisition, reflecting its expansion within the sector.

Velo3D’s Sapphire 3D printing systems are designed for producing large, intricate geometries with minimal support structures—suitable for propulsion, turbomachinery, and thermal management applications. Its integrated platform, which includes Flow software, Assure quality control, and Intelligent Fusion process control, enables consistent production across multiple machines and sites.

Velo3D’ Saphhire’s flow software, Sapphire 3D printers and its quality validation. Photo via New Mill Capital.

Partnerships in Aerospace

In 2024, Los Angeles-based metal AM specialist 3DEO announced a strategic partnership and investment from IHI AEROSPACE (IA), an aerospace engineering and manufacturing company. The partnership aims to bolster the adoption and implementation of AM technologies by IA, tapping into 3DEO’s expertise in Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) and technology differentiation.

Elsewhere, metal 3D printer manufacturer Nikon SLM Solutions extended its partnership with metal alloys specialist Howco Metals Management LLC to enhance 3D printing for aerospace. This renewed collaboration has seen Howco acquire two new SLM 280 PS 3D printers, bringing its total number of SLM systems to four. These newly adopted 3D printers form part of an exclusive initiative to develop and deploy process parameters for C-103 alloy, tailored to aerospace applications.

Howco has also obtained exclusivity for non-defense applications of C-103 for three years on SLM 280 and SLM 500 3D printers. The company claims that this strategic development will allow it to upscale its material production capabilities

