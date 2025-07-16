Velo3D Advances Qualification of Amaero’s C103 and Ti-6Al-4V Powders

Velo3D, a U.S.-based metal 3D printer manufacturer, has announced it is advancing its material qualification process for C103 Niobium and Ti-6Al-4V Titanium powders manufactured by Amaero Ltd, a manufacturer of high-value specialty alloy powders. This decision follows the successful completion of a key testing milestone conducted by Auburn University’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME).

The initiative underscores the companies’ broader commitment to establishing a robust U.S.-based additive manufacturing supply chain for high-stakes aerospace and defense applications. “To achieve the full potential of metal additive manufacturing, it’s essential to build a resilient domestic ecosystem—from scalable powder production to machine platforms and high-performance parts. Amaero has commissioned the most advanced atomization technology for refractory and titanium alloys and is proud to support the U.S. industrial base. This milestone with Auburn and our broader partnership with Velo3D are critical steps toward scaling affordable, high-quality, traceable powders for national security applications,” said Amaero Chairman and CEO Hank J. Holland.

Refractory Powders. Photo via Amaero.

Strategic Collaboration Supports U.S. Aerospace and Defense

As part of the strategic partnership between Velo3D and Amaero, NCAME printed and evaluated the powders to verify they meet AM standards. The results fulfilled Velo3D’s preliminary criteria for initiating system-specific testing on its Sapphire printer line. More specifically, Amaero’s C103 powder passed ASTM F3635 Class B requirements after undergoing a 2200°F heat treatment. In addition, Amaero’s Ti-6Al-4V powder met AMS7015 and ASTM F3001 standards.

With this initial qualification now complete, Velo3D will begin in-house validation and print testing using its Sapphire systems to fully integrate the materials into its production workflows.

“Velo3D lauds the recent milestone achievement between Amaero Ltd and NCAME,” said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. “The close collaboration between Amaero and NCAME has demonstrated Amaero’s powder conformance with additive manufacturing industry standards. As a result of Amaero’s accelerated achievement, we are excited to announce that under the Velo3D/Amaero strategic partnership, over 1,000 kg of Niobium and Titanium powder will arrive on the Velo3D production floor late in Q3CY2025 to support critical projects in the aerospace and defense industries.”

Velo3D Sapphire XC larger format 3D printer. Image via Velo3D.

Material Qualification and Strategic Partnerships

Across the AM sector, companies are increasingly investing in strategic partnerships and material qualification processes to ensure reliability, traceability, and scalability.

In March, PyroGenesis, a Canadian metal powder producer, officially confirmed Boeing as the aerospace OEM in its Ti64 metal powder qualification process, ending months of speculation. The company’s Ti64 “coarse” metal powder successfully met Boeing’s technical standards, positioning PyroGenesis in the final stages of the approval process.

In February, Ireland-based Croom Medical and US-based tantalum products supplier Global Advanced Metals (GAM) developed a closed-loop supply chain approach to expand the use of tantalum in 3D printing. By tackling the material’s processing challenges and making its use more sustainable, the two companies are ensuring a steady, recyclable supply of tantalum powder for medical applications. Their process relies on Colibrium Additive’s M2 laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology to improve printing efficiency, making tantalum a more practical option for 3D printed implants.

