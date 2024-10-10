Veeco Acquires Nikon SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 600 to Advance Semiconductor Manufacturing

Veeco, a prominent manufacturer in the semiconductor and compound semiconductor industries, has acquired the NXG XII 600 system from Nikon SLM Solutions. This acquisition aligns with Veeco’s strategy to incorporate advanced additive manufacturing (AM) technologies into its production processes, targeting the enhancement of high-performance semiconductor components such as gas delivery systems, manifolds, and heat exchangers.

The NXG XII 600 system, developed by Nikon SLM Solutions, is known for its ability to make complex geometries that are challenging to create with conventional manufacturing methods. By integrating the NXG XII 600 into its operations, Veeco aims to improve the precision and efficiency of producing critical components essential for semiconductor manufacturing. The system’s advanced capabilities enable Veeco to incorporate innovative features into their products, thereby advancing the manufacturing standards within the industry.

Charlie Grace, Chief Commercial Officer and President at Nikon SLM Solutions, commented on the acquisition: “We are proud to partner with Veeco and to have provided them with the NXG XII 600. Veeco’s success with their initial application demonstrates the immense potential of additive manufacturing for the semiconductor industry. We look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and expand the use of AM in their operations.”

Ahmed El Desouky, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Veeco, highlighted the significance of the technology: “Additive manufacturing plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and productivity for advanced process equipment in semiconductor and compound semiconductor manufacturing. This technology not only accelerates time-to-market but also enhances the precision and efficiency of manufacturing processes. By leveraging the capabilities of the NXG XII 600, Veeco will push the boundaries of what is possible in semiconductor manufacturing, paving the way for new advancements and applications in the industry. This collaboration with Nikon SLM Solutions represents a significant step forward in our mission of innovation and commitment to long-term customer success.”

Nikon SLM Solutions at Formnext 2023. Photo by Michael Petch

Industry Trends: Strategic Investments and Shifts in Additive Manufacturing

CORE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm with significant investments in advanced technologies, has been actively expanding its portfolio in the 3D printing sector. Under the leadership of Managing Partner John May, CORE Industrial Partners has invested in over 50 companies, including Fathom, Re3dtech, 3Dxtech, and GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services. The firm focuses on sectors like Industry 4.0 and automation, recognizing the long-term demand for additive manufacturing technologies. CORE’s strategy reflects the increasing importance of AM in enhancing manufacturing efficiency and supply chain resilience..



Conversely, some companies are reevaluating their positions in additive manufacturing. Sandvik, a Swedish multinational engineering company, announced a strategic shift to concentrate on metal powders. The company has divested its minority stake in Italian 3D printing service provider BEAMIT and sold its engineer-to-order business, DWFritz Automation, to Balmoral Funds. This strategic shift includes the formation of a new Powder Solutions division by merging Sandvik’s SMF (Manufacturing Solutions) with its Wolfram powder division. Sandvik is expanding its material research and development efforts and enhancing its metal powder portfolio, including the development of Osprey® metal powders, which cover a range of 3D printable materials from copper and aluminum to Ni-based superalloys. This realignment aims to strengthen Sandvik’s focus on software-enabling hardware and advanced materials in additive manufacturing.

Sandvik’s Osprey® HWTS 50 powder, optimized for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF). Photo via Sandvik.

