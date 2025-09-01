Vectoflow Raises Additional Capital to Drive Growth in European High-Tech Manufacturing

German fluid-dynamic metrology device developer Vectoflow announced it has raised additional financing, with existing investors Bayern Kapital, WN Invest, and AM Ventures contributing again to support the company’s growth. The new funding will be used to expand series production of its 3D printed flow probes and to pursue certifications required for safety-critical aerospace applications, including EASA Part 21 and EN 9100.

Obtaining Part 21 certification, which governs the approval and production of aerospace products, is a key milestone. Ahead of this, Vectoflow will implement EN 9100 quality management certification. Together, these will allow the company to access manned aviation and other safety-critical markets. “EN 9100 and Part 21 certifications are the key to new, highly demanding markets,” said Dr. Christian Haigermoser, CEO of Vectoflow. “Combined with our additive manufacturing approach, they give us a clear competitive edge.”

The Vectoflow leadership team: CEO Dr. Christian Haigermoser (left) and CCO Stefanie Hach (right). Image via Vectoflow.

Technology and Investor Confidence

Vectoflow develops flow measurement solutions using AM technologies. Its probes and associated data processing systems are applied across aerospace, UAVs, motorsports, and other high-performance industries.

Investor participation indicates ongoing interest in Vectoflow’s strategy and growth trajectory, alongside rising demand for its systems and growing attention from the defense and aerospace sectors. “The market momentum and Vectoflow’s strong technological foundation convinced us to continue our support,” said Walter Nemetz of WN Invest. “For applications requiring the highest standards of flexibility, reliability and quality with fully European production, Vectoflow is in an excellent position.”

“Reliable European suppliers are becoming strategically vital in safety-critical markets, especially when it comes to supply-chain security and technological independence. With development, production and calibration all located in Gilching, Vectoflow is well placed to meet these needs,” said Monika Steger, Managing Director of Bayern Kapital.

As part of its next growth phase, Vectoflow will host its first dedicated industry event, “VectoCON”, on September 11, 2025, in Gilching, Germany, in partnership with the asto group. The event will include technology presentations, keynotes from industry representatives, and the unveiling of the company’s new brand identity. Participation is free and open to customers, partners, industry professionals, and media.

Vectoflow calibration wind tunnel. Photo via Vectoflow.

Investment in the 3D Printing Sector

This week, restor3d, a company specializing in personalized orthopedic solutions, announced a new investment partnership with Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm. As part of the agreement, Partners Group will acquire a minority stake in restor3d, representing the company’s first institutional investment.

In April, 3D printer OEM Stratasys closed a $120 million strategic investment from Israeli private equity firm Fortissimo Capital, following Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approval. First announced in February 2025, the deal involves the direct purchase of 11,650,485 newly issued ordinary shares at $10.30 each, bringing Fortissimo’s total stake from 1.5% to approximately 15.5%. This makes Fortissimo the largest shareholder of Stratasys, surpassing Israeli 3D printer manufacturer Nano Dimension, which held a 14.1% stake as of January 2024.

Elsewhere Florida-based AM firm Sintavia secured a $10 million subordinated debt investment from the Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund. Provided through the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program, the funding aims to enhance Sintavia’s aerospace-focused 3D printing operations. The capital will support both the refinancing of existing equipment loans and the company’s overall working capital needs.

