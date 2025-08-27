Valuing the Creality IPO: Nexbie Platform, Tencent Ties, and 3D Printing’s AI Future

Investors reviewing the Creality IPO prospectus for company valuation or market cap might be disappointed to see many of the deal mechanics (price, shares, proceeds, forecasts, investors) redacted.

It’s not unusual for Application Proof to be published early in the IPO process so regulators and the market can review the substance of the listing. But sensitive details like pricing, allocations, and forecasts are withheld until closer to launch (usually in the Post Hearing Information Pack (PHIP)).

Creality’s prospectus reads like a company primed to escape the commodity trap and preparing a warchest for a prolonged campaign against rivals, specifically Bambu Lab. One ambition for a hardware company might be to become the Apple of 3D printing, a hardware brand that anchors a recurring-revenue ecosystem. Yet reality for some is often closer to Xiaomi: big volumes, thin margins, and fickle cash flow.

Desktop 3D Printing Market Share in Units: A Crowded Leaderboard

Creality claims the number-one slot in global desktop 3D printer cumulative shipments. The company’s industry advisor, CIC, provides data in its filing that puts the company’s cumulative 2020–24 sales at ~4.4M units, a 28% market share, well ahead of the next rival at 2.8m. On a single-year basis, Creality shipped around 700k printers in 2024, equal to 17% of the market.

Creality market share. Table via Creality.

The detail, however, matters. Using the notes to the table above, it’s possible to infer the names of the other companies.

Company A (~2.8m cumulative, 550k in 2024) is almost certainly Anycubic, one of Creality’s closest peers in resin and budget FDM printers. Company B (~2.1m cumulative, 1.2m in 2024) aligns with Bambu Lab, the breakout player whose 2024 run-rate outstripped Creality despite entering the market only in 2020. Company C (~1.9m cumulative, 500k in 2024) resembles Elegoo, a strong resin-focused competitor. Company D (~800k cumulative, 300k in 2024) matches the profile of Flashforge. It is important to reiterate that these numbers were prepared on behalf of Creality by a consultant.



The numbers above reveal an important shift: while Creality still leads cumulatively, Bambu is now outselling it annually, with 1.7 times as many printers shipped in 2024. And smaller rivals are carving niches in resin and higher-end machines. Adding Prusa’s own disclosures, ~500k cumulative printers by mid-2024, shows that other important desktop 3D printing companies have secured sticky, loyal bases, though on a smaller scale.

The takeaway: Creality is the largest by installed base, but it is already losing the growth crown. IPO investors should be clear-eyed: presently cumulative dominance is retrospective; future share depends on defending against faster, sharper rivals.

Market backdrop: expanding but uneven

According to CIC data cited in the IPO filing, the global consumer 3D printing market, measured in gross merchandise value (GMV), could quadruple by 2029 to USD 16.9 billion. That implies a healthy 33% CAGR between 2024 and 2029. 3D printers will remain the largest slice, but consumables, accessories, and software are forecast to grow faster, as recurring revenue opportunities emerge.

Desktop 3D Printing Market Forecast. Table via Creality.

Independent forecasts complicate the picture. Wohlers Associates and AMPOWER put total additive manufacturing spend (industrial + consumer) in the USD 20–25 billion range in 2024, suggesting consumer subsegments are still modest. CONTEXT’s shipment data confirms Creality’s dominance but also highlights Prusa’s 500,000 cumulative units by mid-2024 and Bambu Lab’s rapid ascent, underscoring that consumer 3D printing remains fragmented, volatile, and highly competitive.

Creality has provided full-year revenue figures of $188M (2022), $264M (2023), and $320M for 2024.

In the non-desktop 3D printing segment, Farsoon reported full-year revenue of $68M for 2024 against a 2023 comparative of $85 million. The current market cap of Farsoon is $2.5 billion. Fellow industrial 3D printing company Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies, also listed in Shanghai, has a market cap of $3 billion on most recent full year revenue of $186M for 2024 versus $161M for the prior year.

3D Systems reported full-year 2024 revenue of $440.1M, a decrease of 9.8% Y/Y from $488.1M in FY’23, with a current market cap of $276M. Stratasys’ market cap is approaching a billion at $927M today, with revenues of $572.5M and $627.6M for 2024 and 2023 respectively. EOS is not a publicly traded company, and as such is not required to disclose financial data. However, the CEO has previously provided information that EOS revenue was in the region of $400 million for 2021. Earlier this year EOS reported the installation of it’s 5000th industrial 3D printer.

By revenue, Stratasys is the largest 3D printing company*. Creality’s IPO data places it below Stratasys and 3D Systems but above the industrial 3D printing enterprises BLT and Farsoon – when revenue is used as a comparison. Here is where things get interesting, and another possible indicator of why an IPO is underway emerges. When a comparison by market cap is made, the Chinese 3D printing hardware companies top the chart – as at August 2025 Bright Laser Technologies has a market cap of $3 billion, a figure ten times that of 3D Systems but coming off revenue less than half that generated by the U.S. company.

While Stratasys and 3D Systems demonstrate moderate to low price-to-sales (P/S) ratios, the Chinese companies are trading at very high multiples, which suggests investors are betting heavily on future growth. With market enthusiasm in China seemingly high, the timing of Creality’s IPO appears to be an opportune move.

Comparative Revenue (USD Million) FY 2023 FY 2024 Market Cap August ’25 P/S Multiple Stratasys 628 573 927 1.62 3D Systems 488 440 276 0.63 Creality 264 320 TBC TBC Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) 161 186 3,000 16.13 Farsoon 85 68 2,500 36.76

Financials: strong gross margin, cash discipline needs detail

Creality’s financials reveal gross margins of ~31 to 35%, respectable for hardware, and improving slightly in early 2025. But beneath the margin lies turbulence.

Operating cash flow (OCF): Positive in 2022 (RMB 261M / USD 36M ) and 2023 (RMB 161M / USD 23M), but volatile flipping negative in Q1 2025 (RMB -80M / USD -11M).

Investing cash flow: Persistently negative, reflecting product development and capex.



Financing cash flow: Recently positive, masking operating weakness.

The IPO prospectus presents Creality’s many products, with approximately 20 models of 3D printers, the 3D scanner and laser engraver ranges are slimmer by comparison. One way to view this is a wealth of consumer options, another is the corresponding cost in terms of inventory and support. A stark contrast is the relatively Fordian portfolio offered by Bambu Lab.



In short, Creality generates accounting profits but appears to struggle to turn those into consistent cash, raising questions about working capital management, distributor credit (DSO), and inventory turns (DIO).

Creality IPO Valuation: between fundamentals and froth

The IPO inevitably invites comparison. Consumer hardware firms rarely command high multiples unless they pivot to platforms (more on this later). How will the IPO value Creality? 3D Printing Industry estimates a range between $251 and $638 million, based on common P/S ratios.

Viewing the Creality IPO through a platform economics lens is one approach. At a clean 2× price-to-sales (P/S), using FY2024 revenue of RMB 2.29 bn ($319M), Creality’s implied equity value is RMB 4.58 bn ($638M). That premium only holds if the platform delivers ~$33–$49M of recurring ARR. In practical terms, with over 4.8M registered users, this looks like 35% MAU × 20% paid × $10 ARPPU (average revenue per paying user) ≈ $40M ARR, or 45% MAU × 13% paid × $12 ARPPU ≈ $40M ARR. At a >2.0× P/S multiple, Creality would be valued like a growth SaaS company, effectively “pre-paying” for a pivot to ecosystem ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) via software, consumables, and services.

A more sober lens, factoring in OCF volatility and dependence on one-off printer sales, suggests 0.8–1.5× P/S is fair. Again, using FY2024 revenue of RMB 2.29 billion (TTM), 0.8–1.5× P/S implies an equity valuation of RMB 1.8 – 3.4 billion (USD 251- 474 million), comparable with its 2021 fundraising valuation of USD 556.8 million.

Anything above that would rely on investors believing in Creality’s ability to monetise its installed base through higher attach rates or the percentage of users buying consumables, accessories, and new subscription software. However, given the high P/S ratios observed at industrial Chinese enterprises, Creality may be hoping that investors share a similar vision.

Here lies another strategic challenge for Creality. Its 3D printers are cheap, hackable, and beloved by many hobbyists, but that user base is also fickle, often chasing the latest entrant (see Bambu Lab’s surge). To defend share and lift ARPU, Creality must anchor customers with proprietary consumables, accessories, and software, without alienating the community that fueled its rise.

There is potentially an opportunity to leverage partnerships. The filing touts Tencent as an ally. Hype accounts frame this as an “AI + hardware” play, where algorithms design and printers execute. Reality will be messier, but a Tencent tie-up could aid ecosystem lock-in via cloud, marketplaces, or gamified design platforms.

In January 2025, Tencent released Hunyuan3D 2.0, an AI tool that addresses a persistent barrier to adoption: the generation of 3D assets. Like many early AI efforts, the initial results are underwhelming. However, given the pace at which LLMs enchanted many, swift progress here could be possible.



This month, it was announced that Creality’s MakeNow platform is integrated with the Hunyuan model.



From 3D printers to platform

Creality is trying to sell investors on a narrative that goes beyond hardware. The IPO document introduces “Nexbie”, a design-sharing and commerce hub positioned as the connective tissue between printers, users, and content. The strategy is clear: pivot from one-off hardware sales to recurring revenue streams.

The economics of such a shift matter.

Attach & ARPU are thin today. Creality customers can buy a sub-$300 printer and maybe a few spools of filament. A platform play raises the prospect of monetising designs, premium features, and community tools. The danger is that 3D printing platforms have a checkered history, while some have found a profitable niche to mine, those with a broader approach have often struggled with the replicator paradox – a business model trap whereby the ability to “make anything” hampers focus and guides a company away from developing the deep, specialist experience that builds a defensible moat. The question is whether Creality can succeed where others faltered, especially given China’s fragmented consumer base and Western IP sensitivities.



Investors are, in effect, being asked to fund the pivot to platform, the current cash flows are hardware-driven, volatile, and low-margin. A platform with Tencent ties could re-rate Creality more like a software ecosystem than a printer assembler.

In terms of comparables, Bambu is building its own walled-garden slicer and cloud services; Prusa has Printables; Elegoo has flirted with resin content stores. But none have yet proven they can scale content ARPU into a meaningful multiple. Prusa’s Printables has traction, awards, community features, and a basic monetization layer, without compromising open ethos. It’s a credible ecosystem expansion.

The implication is if Nexbie gains traction, Creality’s P/S multiple could float above the hardware range. Here are a few ideas about how Creality could ensure the success of Nexbie.

Bambu’s platform leans tightest toward walled-garden monetization, introducing authentication and subscription risks. Community sensitivity to lock-in is one risk here. A strategic error, not unique to desktop 3D printing companies but frequent enough to be observable, is communication. Remarkably, no official press release on the Creality IPO has been published on the company’s website or sent to the media.

The impact: 3D Printing Industry Signal

For the 3D printing sector, Creality’s listing is a milestone. Industrial players like Stratasys and 3D Systems remain trapped in cyclical earnings and sluggish growth, while consumer startups chase venture funding. If Creality can achieve a durable public valuation, it sets a precedent: consumer AM is investable at scale.

Yet the lessons of past hype cycles loom. Investors once told a similar story about desktop 3D printing in 2014, only to see valuations collapse. This time, the differentiator will not be units shipped, but whether Creality and its peers can capture recurring value across materials, services, and software.

The bottom line

Creality’s IPO offers a rare public window into consumer additive manufacturing at scale. The fundamentals justify a mid-range valuation, roughly flat to its last private round. The narrative (“AI + ecosystem + Tencent”) could push it higher in the short term. Still, long-term value will depend on whether Creality can turn millions of machines into millions of monetisable users.

For investors, the decision is simple: pay up for the hype, or wait for volatility to offer entry closer to fundamentals. According to the Application Proof, Creality launched Nexbie in August 2025 and, as of the Latest Practicable Date, all products on Nexbie were sold by Creality itself, with trial operation in the U.S. In other words, Nexbie presently resembles first-party ecommerce, not yet a scaled, two-sided marketplace with third-party sellers, creator payouts, or proven network effects. Until those metrics appear (GMV, take rate, active buyers/creators, repeat rate), investors may value Nexbie as an option rather than a base-case cash-flow engine.

The strategic dilemma is clear. If Creality executes on Nexbie (real attach rates, recurring spend, and network effects) it earns the right to be valued like a platform company. If it fails, it remains locked in the commodity treadmill, trading on volumes and subject to the volatility already visible in its cash flow. A critical counterpoint to this analysis is the underlying assumption that investors will behave rationally. History suggests they often don’t.

Featured image shows Tencent HQ in Shenzhen. Photo by Michael Petch.

Note

*Of companies where 3D printing hardware is the primary revenue stream i.e. : Multi-national diversified companies (e.g., HP, GE) have 3D printing units that may be sizable, but they don’t break out 3D-printing-only revenue, so they aren’t directly comparable here. Companies where revenue is generated from the application of 3D printing (e.g. bureaus, manufacturing platforms or applications) have not been included in this analysis.