Materials

Valland’s ToZero Project Turns Scrap Into 3D Printable Metal

Turning aluminium scrap into additive manufacturing feedstock. Photo via Valland.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
Bambu Lab Launches PLA Pure, a New Filament Engineered for Safer Home Printing
No Newer Articles