Validated and Ready: Oqton’s 3DXpert Build Processor Now Certified for Nikon SLM Systems

Metal 3D printer manufacturer Nikon SLM Solutions has officially validated Oqton’s 3DXpert build processor following a comprehensive joint program. The validation marks a significant step in the companies’ ongoing collaboration, reflecting their shared goal of advancing industrial-scale AM through open, integrated, and reliable software-hardware ecosystems.

Charlie Grace, Chief Commercial Officer at Nikon SLM Solutions, emphasized, “The validation of Oqton’s 3DXpert build processor reflects our commitment to enabling our customers with production-ready solutions. Together, we’re making additive manufacturing simpler, more reliable, and truly industrial.”

Oqton’s 3DXpert software. Photo via Oqton.

Driving Reliability, Consistency, Industrial Adoption

Over several months of close technical cooperation, Oqton’s intelligent 3DXpert platform was combined with Nikon SLM’s advanced laser powder bed fusion technology, resulting in a production-ready workflow that enables customers to prepare, manage, and execute AM build jobs with greater efficiency, consistency, and confidence.

The validated build processor is fully compatible with Nikon SLM’s latest multi-laser platforms and manufacturing strategies, offering a tested solution for high-quality, repeatable production in regulated industries.

Nikon 3D Printing. Photo via Nikon

This milestone highlights the companies’ commitment to open-architecture innovation and empowering users to push the boundaries of productivity and quality in industrial AM. The project also received support from AMEXCI, an accelerator of additive manufacturing adoption, which provided real-world testing and end-user insights. “For us and our customers, there’s no room for error,” said Edvin Resebo, CEO at AMEXCI.

“A validated build processor provides the repeatability and consistency needed to qualify parts for demanding sectors like aerospace and defense.” Kirill Volchek, CTO at Oqton, added, “The rigorous validation conducted by Nikon SLM Solutions proves the reliability and performance of our build processor. This collaboration demonstrates the power of a tightly integrated hardware and software ecosystem built for industrial reality.”

Recent Collaborations in the AM Ecosystem

The Nikon–Oqton milestone is part of a broader trend of collaboration in the additive manufacturing space.

For instance, ​​Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), a research and innovation hub for advanced manufacturing, recently welcomed global technology company HP Inc. as a new Tier 2 member. The partnership aims to advance Metal Binder Jetting, with MTC leveraging its AM expertise to foster an ‘open-door policy’ for industry and academic collaboration.

Elsewhere, US-based 3D printer OEM Stratasys has entered a collaboration with specialist in metal and ceramic AM Tritone Technologies, adding metal and ceramic production capabilities to its AM portfolio. The collaboration is designed to simplify adoption of AM by reducing the complexity of choosing between multiple vendors. Tritone’s solutions, optimized for serial production, align with Stratasys’ strategy to support the industry trend toward large-scale manufacturing.

