ValCUN Launches REMUS 1.0 to Expand Aluminium Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Belgian provider of Molten Metal Deposition (MMD) technology, ValCUN, is advancing the industrial adoption of aluminium 3D printing with the launch of REMUS 1.0, a next-generation printhead designed to bring high-strength aluminium alloys into mainstream manufacturing. By overcoming the limitations of conventional additive manufacturing (AM) for aluminium, REMUS 1.0 delivers scalable, reliable, and flexible metal deposition directly on the factory floor.

“With REMUS 1.0, we’re not just building a product — we’re scaling a vision,” says Jan De Pauw, Co-founder & CTO of ValCUN. “Our mission is eventually to be present in every metal workshop complementary to CNC milling and other conventional state-of-the-art metal manufacturing technology.”

REMUS 1.0 will make its public debut at Formnext 2025, where ValCUN will showcase industrial-scale applications and announce new partnerships.

VulCAN team that will be at Formnext. Photo via VulCAN.

Expanding Aluminium AM Capabilities

Despite aluminium’s exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, thermal performance, and sustainability, it has historically been limited in application within conventional AM. REMUS 1.0 addresses this gap with an industrial-ready design that leverages ValCUN’s MMD expertise. The printhead integrates with robotic arms, CNC systems, and the next-generation MINERVA printer, following the first commercially available version launched in 2024.

REMUS enables 3D optimized geometries for high-mix, low-volume production, part consolidation and weight reduction, functional feature repair, enhancement and precise handling of high-strength aluminium alloys. It also expands MMD’s capabilities beyond the size and design limitations of the current MINERVA platform, opening new opportunities across diverse applications.

“REMUS 1.0 is the tool to truly industrialize MMD,” says Jonas Galle, Co-founder & CEO of ValCUN. “MINERVA allowed us to refine the process and understand the industry’s needs — REMUS is born out of that learning, translating those insights into an industrial product.”

In addition, REMUS complements conventional welding robots and other metal fabrication tools. Key features include high-throughput wire feeding, localized preheating and oxidation cleaning, non-planar motion control, and precise toolpath following.

Planned future enhancements include real-time process monitoring and closed-loop quality assurance, ensuring consistent performance with both standard and high-strength 6xxx and 7xxx aluminium alloys.

Minerva platform. Image via VulCAN.

Formnext 2025: Key Exhibitors and Innovations

Alongside ValCUN, several companies will showcase advances across the AM ecosystem at Formnext 2025.

Caracol, a provider of large-format robotic additive manufacturing (AM) systems, will introduce the latest version of its Eidos Manufacturing Software Suite at Formnext 2025 (Booth C101 – Hall 12.1). The software is central to the company’s production platform and now incorporates AI, additional AM-related processes, and expanded sensing capabilities to support more autonomous and adaptive workflows.

Kexcelled will also highlight new sustainable and high-performance 3D printing materials. The Eco-Aesthetic PLA Filament Series, available in Coffee, Tea, and Bamboo variants, incorporates 10% recycled material and offers natural aesthetics with subtle printing aromas. Additionally, Kexcelled will introduce elastomer-based filaments for professional applications, including K9™ PEBA 90A, K8™ TPU AIR, and K8 TPU 95A Matte, combining flexibility, durability, and refined finishes.

