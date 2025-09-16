UTS Researchers Advance Study of Preeclampsia With Bioprinted Placentas

Researchers at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have successfully 3D bioprinted miniature placentas, opening a new path for investigating pregnancy complications. The study, published in Nature Communications and led by Associate Professor Lana McClements with first author Dr Claire Richards, highlights the potential of this technology in addressing conditions such as preeclampsia, which affects 5–8% of pregnancies and contributes to global maternal and infant mortality.

“Obtaining first trimester placental tissue is not practical or safe, making early pregnancy challenging to study. By the time a baby is born, the placenta has changed so much that it no longer reflects what it was like in early pregnancy,” explained Dr McClements. She added that preeclampsia remains poorly understood, as animal and cell models often fail to replicate the unique biology of the human placenta.

Microscope image of placenta organoid. Image vua UTS Microbial.

Toward Better Models for Pregnancy Complications

Organoids—miniature versions of human organs—have been a transformative tool in research since 2009. In 2018, placental organoids were first developed using trophoblasts, specialized cells found only in the placenta. Building on this, the UTS team applied bioprinting, which uses living cells combined with biocompatible materials to produce precise 3D structures.

In this study, trophoblast cells were mixed with a synthetic, tunable gel and printed into culture dishes in fine droplets, similar to how an inkjet printer operates. “The organoids we grew in the bioprinted gel developed differently to those grown in an animal-derived gel, and formed different numbers of trophoblast sub-types. This highlighted that the environment organoids are grown in can control how they mature,” Dr Richards noted.

The researchers explained that the team’s bioprinted organoids closely resembled natural placental tissue, “providing an accurate model of the early placenta.” This makes it possible to begin unraveling the causes of pregnancy complications and to evaluate potential therapies in a controlled setting. “For example, we exposed our bioprinted organoids to an inflammatory molecule found at high levels in women with preeclampsia, then tested potential treatments to see how the organoids grew and responded.”

According to the researchers, these findings mark a step forward in building reliable models of early pregnancy. “As we refine these models, we move closer to a future where pregnancy complications can be predicted, prevented and treated before they put lives at risk.”

Advances in 3D Bioprinting

Progress in the wider bioprinting field is also accelerating. This month, researchers led by Riccardo Levato at Utrecht University and its affiliated University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht), both based in the Netherlands, have developed a 3D printer that integrates computer vision with volumetric printing. Published in Nature, the system, called GRACE (Generative, Adaptive, Context-Aware 3D printing), aims to improve cell survival and functionality in printed tissues.

Image showing how with GRACE, blood vessel-like networks (blue/grey) are optimally generated and printed around the structure of cells (pink). Image via UMC Utrecht.

In June, Swiss biotech company TissueLabs introduced TissuePro, a next-generation bioprinter designed for advanced tissue applications. Building on its earlier TissueStart platform, TissuePro offers higher precision in multi-material printing, improved automation, and expanded flexibility to support work in regenerative medicine, disease modeling, and even soft robotics.

Meanwhile, the EU-funded Keratoprinter project is targeting another urgent medical need: the global shortage of donor corneas. The initiative is developing a 3D bioprinting system capable of producing full-thickness, curved human corneas tailored to patients. With a 42-month timeline, the project brings together nine partners from five countries, spanning biomaterials, optics, and biofabrication expertise. Coordinated by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research (IAP) and funded under Horizon Europe, it launched in January 2023 with the aim of restoring sight to millions while prioritizing sustainability and accessibility.

Limited spaces remain for AMA:Energy 2025. Register now to join the conversation on the future of energy and additive manufacturing.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows Microscope image of placenta organoid. Image vua UTS Microbial.