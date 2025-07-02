UT Austin Researchers Develop Light-Controlled 3D Printing Technique for Mixed-Material Objects

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) have developed a 3D printing method that replicates nature’s integration of soft and hard materials—such as the bone cushioned by cartilage. By using different colors of light to switch between flexible and rigid properties, the method allows for the fabrication of multi-material objects in a single print. The approach is expected to advance a wide range of applications, including prosthetics, medical devices, stretchable electronics, and soft robotics.

“What really motivated me and my research group is looking at materials in nature,” said Zak Page, assistant professor of chemistry at UT Austin and corresponding author of the study. “Nature does this in an organic way, combining hard and soft materials without failure at the interface. We wanted to replicate that.”

The project received support from the U.S. Department of Defense, the National Science Foundation, and the Robert A. Welch Foundation, with additional foundational funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Research Corporation for Science Advancement.

Dual-Light 3D Printing: How It Works

The process, described in a in Nature Materials, involves a custom-formulated liquid resin and a dual-light system. When exposed to violet light, the resin solidifies into a soft, rubber-like material. Under ultraviolet (UV) light, it hardens into a rigid plastic. This allows different regions of the same printed object to exhibit contrasting mechanical behaviors, while remaining structurally connected.

“We built in a molecule with both reactive groups so our two solidification reactions could ‘talk to each other’ at the interface,” said Page. “That gives us a much stronger connection between the soft and hard parts, and there can be a gradual transition if we want.”

Mixed-Material Object. Photo via The University of Texas at Austin.

Functional Demonstrations

To test the method, the team printed a small, functional model of a human knee joint, incorporating both rigid and flexible components that moved together without separation. They also created a prototype of a stretchable electronic circuit, consisting of a gold wire mounted on a strip that could bend and stretch in some areas while remaining rigid in others to protect the circuit.

“Honestly, what surprised me most was how well it worked on the first try. That almost never happens with 3D printing resins,” Page said. “We were also shocked by how different the properties were. The soft parts stretched like a rubber band and bounced back. The hard parts were as strong as plastics used in consumer products.”

The setup is designed to be relatively simple, faster and low-cost, which may enable broader accessibility for applications in academic research, medical prototyping, and other sectors. “It could be used to prototype surgical models, wearable sensors or even soft robots,” Page said. “There’s so much potential here.”

Light-Based Strategies in 3D Printing

UT Austin’s technique is one example of the use of light-based strategies to enhance material control and improve printing precision in additive manufacturing. For instance, MIT researchers recently developed a 3D printing method that uses a light-sensitive resin capable of forming both durable structures and dissolvable supports—depending on the type of light it’s exposed to. Ultraviolet (UV) light hardens the resin into strong, permanent shapes, while visible light produces weaker supports that can be dissolved in specific solvents. The new method eliminates manual post-processing such as cutting or filing, accelerating production and minimizing waste.

Dissolvable Supports. Image via MIT.

In 2020, a research team at the University of Texas at Austin developed a photopolymer resin designed to speed up high-resolution curing with visible light. The panchromatic material cures under four wavelengths—violet, blue, green, and red—and consists of a monomer, a photoredox catalyst, two co-initiators, and an opaquing agent. The researchers noted that the resin can be combined with various additives, including biological compounds, which allow applications in tissue engineering and medical device fabrication.

